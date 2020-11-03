Jensen Investment Management Inc Buys The Home Depot Inc, Waste Management Inc, Automatic Data Processing Inc, Sells Oracle Corp, Apple Inc, United Parcel Service Inc

Lake Oswego, OR, based Investment company Jensen Investment Management Inc (Current Portfolio) buys The Home Depot Inc, Waste Management Inc, Automatic Data Processing Inc, Campbell Soup Co, Encompass Health Corp, sells Oracle Corp, Apple Inc, United Parcel Service Inc, Emerson Electric Co, Omnicom Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Jensen Investment Management Inc. As of 2020Q3, Jensen Investment Management Inc owns 78 stocks with a total value of $11.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: HD, WM, MMS, MCHP, VRSK,

HD, WM, MMS, MCHP, VRSK, Added Positions: ADP, SBUX, GIS, SYK, PFE, EFX, CPB, EHC, HRC, TDC, XLNX, TSM, LEVI, PAYX, ON, NTAP, LH, KR, K, HAS, GPC, FFIV, EXPD, DCI, CCK, CPRT, CRI, CBRE,

ADP, SBUX, GIS, SYK, PFE, EFX, CPB, EHC, HRC, TDC, XLNX, TSM, LEVI, PAYX, ON, NTAP, LH, KR, K, HAS, GPC, FFIV, EXPD, DCI, CCK, CPRT, CRI, CBRE, Reduced Positions: ORCL, AAPL, UPS, EMR, MSFT, UNH, OMC, PG, WAT, CL, CLX, ADBE, ECL, KO, LIN, RS, TSCO, BBY, RTX, ABT,

ORCL, AAPL, UPS, EMR, MSFT, UNH, OMC, PG, WAT, CL, CLX, ADBE, ECL, KO, LIN, RS, TSCO, BBY, RTX, ABT, Sold Out: VAR,

For the details of JENSEN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/jensen+investment+management+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 3,825,925 shares, 7.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.39% PepsiCo Inc (PEP) - 5,297,453 shares, 6.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.14% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 4,318,348 shares, 5.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.09% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 427,532 shares, 5.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.27% Becton, Dickinson and Co (BDX) - 2,668,891 shares, 5.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.1%

Jensen Investment Management Inc initiated holding in The Home Depot Inc. The purchase prices were between $247.35 and $291.93, with an estimated average price of $270.51. The stock is now traded at around $277.20. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.99%. The holding were 809,175 shares as of .

Jensen Investment Management Inc initiated holding in Waste Management Inc. The purchase prices were between $102.08 and $117.07, with an estimated average price of $110.44. The stock is now traded at around $113.93. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 985,830 shares as of .

Jensen Investment Management Inc initiated holding in Microchip Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $97.65 and $114.69, with an estimated average price of $104.16. The stock is now traded at around $108.28. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 10,040 shares as of .

Jensen Investment Management Inc initiated holding in Maximus Inc. The purchase prices were between $66.6 and $79.19, with an estimated average price of $73.53. The stock is now traded at around $70.09. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 16,730 shares as of .

Jensen Investment Management Inc initiated holding in Verisk Analytics Inc. The purchase prices were between $172.42 and $192.79, with an estimated average price of $182.92. The stock is now traded at around $187.98. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 2,370 shares as of .

Jensen Investment Management Inc added to a holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc by 29.42%. The purchase prices were between $128.72 and $150.73, with an estimated average price of $140.27. The stock is now traded at around $165.47. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 1,807,026 shares as of .

Jensen Investment Management Inc added to a holding in Campbell Soup Co by 51.05%. The purchase prices were between $45.18 and $53.48, with an estimated average price of $49.33. The stock is now traded at around $47.99. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 35,270 shares as of .

Jensen Investment Management Inc added to a holding in Hill-Rom Holdings Inc by 70.53%. The purchase prices were between $81.17 and $117.57, with an estimated average price of $97.98. The stock is now traded at around $90.30. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 22,970 shares as of .

Jensen Investment Management Inc added to a holding in Encompass Health Corp by 34.90%. The purchase prices were between $60.29 and $69.72, with an estimated average price of $64.49. The stock is now traded at around $64.12. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 36,530 shares as of .

Jensen Investment Management Inc added to a holding in Levi Strauss & Co by 80.99%. The purchase prices were between $12 and $14.41, with an estimated average price of $12.7. The stock is now traded at around $15.93. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 105,570 shares as of .

Jensen Investment Management Inc added to a holding in The Kroger Co by 45.49%. The purchase prices were between $32.02 and $36.6, with an estimated average price of $34.54. The stock is now traded at around $32.53. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 42,760 shares as of .

Jensen Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in Varian Medical Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $118.49 and $174.66, with an estimated average price of $156.93.