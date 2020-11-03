Legacy Financial Strategies, LLC Buys ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, Sells PPG Industries Inc, Expeditors International of Washington Inc, ISHARES TRUST

Investment company Legacy Financial Strategies, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, ISHARES TRUST, sells PPG Industries Inc, Expeditors International of Washington Inc, ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Legacy Financial Strategies, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Legacy Financial Strategies, LLC owns 61 stocks with a total value of $174 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: DGRO, MCD, CAT, ATO, TSLA,

DGRO, MCD, CAT, ATO, TSLA, Added Positions: AGG, IGM, SCHG, MUB, MINT, IEF, MMD, ADP, SCHE, MDT, GD, SYY, VFC, ABT, FHLC, HRL, AOS, ABBV, TROW, BOND, ROP, MSFT, MKC, ITW, BEN,

AGG, IGM, SCHG, MUB, MINT, IEF, MMD, ADP, SCHE, MDT, GD, SYY, VFC, ABT, FHLC, HRL, AOS, ABBV, TROW, BOND, ROP, MSFT, MKC, ITW, BEN, Reduced Positions: SCHD, VEA, IUSV, IJR, SCHB, VTI, SPY, LOW, MNA, SPGI, JKE, BRK.B, IGV, ORLY, NOBL, CTAS, IEMG, AMZN,

SCHD, VEA, IUSV, IJR, SCHB, VTI, SPY, LOW, MNA, SPGI, JKE, BRK.B, IGV, ORLY, NOBL, CTAS, IEMG, AMZN, Sold Out: PPG, EXPD,

SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHD) - 538,175 shares, 17.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.68% SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHB) - 260,061 shares, 11.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.62% ISHARES TRUST (AGG) - 168,224 shares, 11.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4311.85% SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHG) - 158,029 shares, 10.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 36.74% VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VTI) - 59,376 shares, 5.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.27%

Legacy Financial Strategies, LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $37.11 and $41.67, with an estimated average price of $39.49. The stock is now traded at around $40.30. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.09%. The holding were 134,725 shares as of .

Legacy Financial Strategies, LLC initiated holding in McDonald's Corp. The purchase prices were between $183.52 and $224.81, with an estimated average price of $205.07. The stock is now traded at around $216.52. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 5,834 shares as of .

Legacy Financial Strategies, LLC initiated holding in Caterpillar Inc. The purchase prices were between $125.73 and $153.87, with an estimated average price of $140.4. The stock is now traded at around $165.92. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 8,129 shares as of .

Legacy Financial Strategies, LLC initiated holding in Atmos Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $92 and $106.04, with an estimated average price of $99.8. The stock is now traded at around $96.88. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 10,500 shares as of .

Legacy Financial Strategies, LLC initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $223.93 and $498.32, with an estimated average price of $353.47. The stock is now traded at around $422.73. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 740 shares as of .

Legacy Financial Strategies, LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 4311.85%. The purchase prices were between $117.45 and $119.23, with an estimated average price of $118.22. The stock is now traded at around $117.11. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.18%. The holding were 168,224 shares as of .

Legacy Financial Strategies, LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 510.98%. The purchase prices were between $282.88 and $337.65, with an estimated average price of $302.44. The stock is now traded at around $307.17. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.5%. The holding were 23,480 shares as of .

Legacy Financial Strategies, LLC added to a holding in SCHWAB STRATEGIC T by 36.74%. The purchase prices were between $102.83 and $123.12, with an estimated average price of $111.44. The stock is now traded at around $114.83. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.82%. The holding were 158,029 shares as of .

Legacy Financial Strategies, LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 253.71%. The purchase prices were between $115.26 and $117.22, with an estimated average price of $116.18. The stock is now traded at around $115.14. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 21,944 shares as of .

Legacy Financial Strategies, LLC added to a holding in PIMCO ETF TRUST by 131.85%. The purchase prices were between $101.57 and $102, with an estimated average price of $101.83. The stock is now traded at around $101.92. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 8,423 shares as of .

Legacy Financial Strategies, LLC added to a holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 134.94%. The purchase prices were between $121.01 and $122.89, with an estimated average price of $121.81. The stock is now traded at around $119.94. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 5,084 shares as of .

Legacy Financial Strategies, LLC sold out a holding in PPG Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $105.08 and $130.21, with an estimated average price of $116.84.

Legacy Financial Strategies, LLC sold out a holding in Expeditors International of Washington Inc. The sale prices were between $76.19 and $93.3, with an estimated average price of $85.1.