Optiver US LLC Buys SPDR GOLD TRUST, ISHARES SILVER TST, Amazon.com Inc, Sells SSGA SPDR S&P 500

Investment company Optiver US LLC (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR GOLD TRUST, ISHARES SILVER TST, Amazon.com Inc, Tesla Inc, Facebook Inc, sells SSGA SPDR S&P 500 during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Optiver US LLC. As of 2020Q3, Optiver US LLC owns 6 stocks with a total value of $197 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: GLD, AMZN, TSLA, FB, IWM,

GLD, AMZN, TSLA, FB, IWM, Added Positions: SLV,

SLV, Sold Out: SPY,

For the details of Optiver US LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/optiver+us+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

ISHARES SILVER TST (SLV) - 3,691,544 shares, 40.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 62.35% SPDR GOLD TRUST (GLD) - 447,325 shares, 40.17% of the total portfolio. New Position Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 6,557 shares, 10.47% of the total portfolio. New Position Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 21,765 shares, 4.74% of the total portfolio. New Position Facebook Inc (FB) - 16,078 shares, 2.14% of the total portfolio. New Position

Optiver US LLC initiated holding in SPDR GOLD TRUST. The purchase prices were between $166.62 and $193.89, with an estimated average price of $179.71. The stock is now traded at around $178.97. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 40.17%. The holding were 447,325 shares as of .

Optiver US LLC initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $2878.7 and $3531.45, with an estimated average price of $3151.21. The stock is now traded at around $3050.66. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.47%. The holding were 6,557 shares as of .

Optiver US LLC initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $223.93 and $498.32, with an estimated average price of $353.47. The stock is now traded at around $423.70. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.74%. The holding were 21,765 shares as of .

Optiver US LLC initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $230.12 and $303.91, with an estimated average price of $257.89. The stock is now traded at around $267.21. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.14%. The holding were 16,078 shares as of .

Optiver US LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $138.54 and $157.86, with an estimated average price of $149.92. The stock is now traded at around $160.02. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.99%. The holding were 26,369 shares as of .

Optiver US LLC added to a holding in ISHARES SILVER TST by 62.35%. The purchase prices were between $16.71 and $27, with an estimated average price of $22.68. The stock is now traded at around $22.44. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 15.55%. The holding were 3,691,544 shares as of .

Optiver US LLC sold out a holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500. The sale prices were between $310.52 and $357.7, with an estimated average price of $331.29.