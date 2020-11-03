Roubaix Capital, LLC Buys Canada Goose Holdings Inc, Wyndham Destinations Inc, Immersion Corp, Sells Progyny Inc, Performance Food Group Co, John Bean Technologies Corp

Investment company Roubaix Capital, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Canada Goose Holdings Inc, Wyndham Destinations Inc, Immersion Corp, Constellium SE, Raven Industries Inc, sells Progyny Inc, Performance Food Group Co, John Bean Technologies Corp, Cardlytics Inc, Univar Solutions Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Roubaix Capital, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Roubaix Capital, LLC owns 53 stocks with a total value of $84 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: GOOS, WYND, IMMR, CSTM, RAVN, QADA, LDL, ASR, NNBR, CMBM, XPO, LYV, HCAT, MOD, KRUS, MTRN, GPRO, SITM, COLD, AIZ, PLYA, TRNS, PCOM, KLIC, MEI, CREE,
- Added Positions: AGYS, KTB, CDXS, ROG, ATEX, KRMD, OEC, IIVI, ITMR, B, PI, PKE, SRI, NVGS, AKTS, UFPT, STXS, PACK,
- Reduced Positions: NSSC, TMDX, PEGA, STAA, GDOT, ENS, 6SQB, WCC, CEVA,
- Sold Out: PGNY, PFGC, JBT, CDLX, UNVR, VAC, INMD, SILK, CCF, LKQ, ANGI, MCFT, PPBI, PFBC, SXI, KTOS, PRPL, ALLT, IRTC, QTNT, RAMP, PTC,
These are the top 5 holdings of Roubaix Capital, LLC
- Orion Engineered Carbons SA (OEC) - 258,305 shares, 3.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.34%
- Agilysys Inc (AGYS) - 126,982 shares, 3.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 116.47%
- Rogers Corp (ROG) - 26,870 shares, 3.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 57.52%
- II-VI Inc (IIVI) - 60,011 shares, 2.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.81%
- Canada Goose Holdings Inc (GOOS) - 72,799 shares, 2.80% of the total portfolio. New Position
Roubaix Capital, LLC initiated holding in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.04 and $32.17, with an estimated average price of $24.61. The stock is now traded at around $31.85. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.8%. The holding were 72,799 shares as of .New Purchase: Wyndham Destinations Inc (WYND)
Roubaix Capital, LLC initiated holding in Wyndham Destinations Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.29 and $34.14, with an estimated average price of $29.86. The stock is now traded at around $35.14. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.66%. The holding were 72,185 shares as of .New Purchase: Immersion Corp (IMMR)
Roubaix Capital, LLC initiated holding in Immersion Corp. The purchase prices were between $5.89 and $10, with an estimated average price of $7.53. The stock is now traded at around $6.72. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.62%. The holding were 310,605 shares as of .New Purchase: Constellium SE (CSTM)
Roubaix Capital, LLC initiated holding in Constellium SE. The purchase prices were between $7.25 and $9.27, with an estimated average price of $8.24. The stock is now traded at around $9.65. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.09%. The holding were 222,042 shares as of .New Purchase: Raven Industries Inc (RAVN)
Roubaix Capital, LLC initiated holding in Raven Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.13 and $25.9, with an estimated average price of $23.07. The stock is now traded at around $22.86. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.07%. The holding were 80,392 shares as of .New Purchase: QAD Inc (QADA)
Roubaix Capital, LLC initiated holding in QAD Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.51 and $48.14, with an estimated average price of $42. The stock is now traded at around $43.57. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.05%. The holding were 40,576 shares as of .Added: Agilysys Inc (AGYS)
Roubaix Capital, LLC added to a holding in Agilysys Inc by 116.47%. The purchase prices were between $16.76 and $26.23, with an estimated average price of $22.23. The stock is now traded at around $28.14. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.97%. The holding were 126,982 shares as of .Added: Kontoor Brands Inc (KTB)
Roubaix Capital, LLC added to a holding in Kontoor Brands Inc by 91.01%. The purchase prices were between $15.48 and $25.94, with an estimated average price of $20.93. The stock is now traded at around $35.51. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 95,085 shares as of .Added: Codexis Inc (CDXS)
Roubaix Capital, LLC added to a holding in Codexis Inc by 77.28%. The purchase prices were between $11.21 and $13.82, with an estimated average price of $12.45. The stock is now traded at around $13.58. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 198,130 shares as of .Added: Rogers Corp (ROG)
Roubaix Capital, LLC added to a holding in Rogers Corp by 57.52%. The purchase prices were between $96.28 and $134.07, with an estimated average price of $117.64. The stock is now traded at around $118.66. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 26,870 shares as of .Added: Anterix Inc (ATEX)
Roubaix Capital, LLC added to a holding in Anterix Inc by 28.08%. The purchase prices were between $32.71 and $46.41, with an estimated average price of $42.35. The stock is now traded at around $32.28. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 67,623 shares as of .Added: Repro-Med Systems Inc (KRMD)
Roubaix Capital, LLC added to a holding in Repro-Med Systems Inc by 45.08%. The purchase prices were between $6.69 and $10.94, with an estimated average price of $8.85. The stock is now traded at around $5.97. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 202,787 shares as of .Sold Out: Progyny Inc (PGNY)
Roubaix Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Progyny Inc. The sale prices were between $24.77 and $32.6, with an estimated average price of $27.54.Sold Out: Performance Food Group Co (PFGC)
Roubaix Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Performance Food Group Co. The sale prices were between $25.28 and $38.47, with an estimated average price of $32.15.Sold Out: John Bean Technologies Corp (JBT)
Roubaix Capital, LLC sold out a holding in John Bean Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $81.08 and $106.9, with an estimated average price of $95.68.Sold Out: Cardlytics Inc (CDLX)
Roubaix Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Cardlytics Inc. The sale prices were between $64.26 and $85.72, with an estimated average price of $72.58.Sold Out: Univar Solutions Inc (UNVR)
Roubaix Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Univar Solutions Inc. The sale prices were between $16.08 and $19.13, with an estimated average price of $17.67.Sold Out: Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (VAC)
Roubaix Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. The sale prices were between $80.13 and $100.07, with an estimated average price of $90.74.Reduced: NAPCO Security Technologies Inc (NSSC)
Roubaix Capital, LLC reduced to a holding in NAPCO Security Technologies Inc by 43.15%. The sale prices were between $21.6 and $27.05, with an estimated average price of $24.06. The stock is now traded at around $26.34. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.34%. Roubaix Capital, LLC still held 56,682 shares as of .Reduced: TransMedics Group Inc (TMDX)
Roubaix Capital, LLC reduced to a holding in TransMedics Group Inc by 22.75%. The sale prices were between $13.78 and $18.84, with an estimated average price of $17.12. The stock is now traded at around $12.29. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.11%. Roubaix Capital, LLC still held 158,950 shares as of .Reduced: Pegasystems Inc (PEGA)
Roubaix Capital, LLC reduced to a holding in Pegasystems Inc by 27.42%. The sale prices were between $98.16 and $134.82, with an estimated average price of $114.95. The stock is now traded at around $115.08. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.65%. Roubaix Capital, LLC still held 12,790 shares as of .
Here is the complete portfolio of Roubaix Capital, LLC.
