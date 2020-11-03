Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co Buys VEREIT Inc, Weingarten Realty Investors, Union Pacific Corp, Sells VICI Properties Inc, Americold Realty Trust, Antero Midstream Corp

Chicago, IL, based Investment company Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co (Current Portfolio) buys VEREIT Inc, Weingarten Realty Investors, Union Pacific Corp, Welltower Inc, Norfolk Southern Corp, sells VICI Properties Inc, Americold Realty Trust, Antero Midstream Corp, Shell Midstream Partners LP, Essex Property Trust Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. As of 2020Q3, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co owns 222 stocks with a total value of $6.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: WRI, PSX, DUK, TCP, ENBL, EVA,

WRI, PSX, DUK, TCP, ENBL, EVA, Added Positions: D, VER, UNP, WELL, AMT, CNP, NSC, SRE, SO, WTRG, HST, ETRN, CP, BXP, ENB, PEG, TRP, CUBE, STOR, AEE, CMS, ATO, LNG, NI, FTS, OKE, WMB, DTE, PAA, KMI, TRGP, SPG, KSU, PBA, AEP, MMP, SRC, DEI, CQP, KEYUF, RLJ, RTLR, DLR, BLK, ADBE, DOW, VTI, NS, UPS, GS, CVS, DCP, BKNG, DHR, NFLX, NVDA, FDX,

D, VER, UNP, WELL, AMT, CNP, NSC, SRE, SO, WTRG, HST, ETRN, CP, BXP, ENB, PEG, TRP, CUBE, STOR, AEE, CMS, ATO, LNG, NI, FTS, OKE, WMB, DTE, PAA, KMI, TRGP, SPG, KSU, PBA, AEP, MMP, SRC, DEI, CQP, KEYUF, RLJ, RTLR, DLR, BLK, ADBE, DOW, VTI, NS, UPS, GS, CVS, DCP, BKNG, DHR, NFLX, NVDA, FDX, Reduced Positions: VICI, COLD, PLD, ARE, BCE, EQIX, XEL, AWK, DRE, AMH, CONE, SUI, NEP, AVB, NEE, HTA, EQR, SHLX, INVH, AIV, PSXP, REG, MAA, PEAK, AAPL, RHP, EXR, WLKP, CUZ, AMZN, DGL, GNR, SCHP, ELS, IWO,

VICI, COLD, PLD, ARE, BCE, EQIX, XEL, AWK, DRE, AMH, CONE, SUI, NEP, AVB, NEE, HTA, EQR, SHLX, INVH, AIV, PSXP, REG, MAA, PEAK, AAPL, RHP, EXR, WLKP, CUZ, AMZN, DGL, GNR, SCHP, ELS, IWO, Sold Out: AM, ESS, VTR, FRT, HR, PSA, INN, PGRE,

Crown Castle International Corp (CCI) - 1,329,350 shares, 3.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.22% Prologis Inc (PLD) - 2,040,100 shares, 3.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.04% Equinix Inc (EQIX) - 241,985 shares, 2.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.21% NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) - 2,438,948 shares, 2.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.4% Dominion Energy Inc (D) - 1,895,599 shares, 2.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.76%

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co initiated holding in Weingarten Realty Investors. The purchase prices were between $15.7 and $19.25, with an estimated average price of $17.67. The stock is now traded at around $16.96. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 918,150 shares as of .

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co initiated holding in Phillips 66. The purchase prices were between $51.84 and $69.11, with an estimated average price of $61.11. The stock is now traded at around $47.24. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 81,150 shares as of .

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co initiated holding in Duke Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $79.21 and $88.56, with an estimated average price of $82.39. The stock is now traded at around $95.42. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 2,370 shares as of .

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co initiated holding in Enviva Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $36.31 and $42.9, with an estimated average price of $39.28. The stock is now traded at around $43.88. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 6,500 shares as of .

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co initiated holding in Enable Midstream Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $3.98 and $6.02, with an estimated average price of $4.9. The stock is now traded at around $4.31. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 56,500 shares as of .

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co initiated holding in TC Pipelines LP. The purchase prices were between $25.58 and $34.24, with an estimated average price of $30.43. The stock is now traded at around $28.35. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 9,000 shares as of .

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co added to a holding in VEREIT Inc by 53.79%. The purchase prices were between $6.08 and $7.14, with an estimated average price of $6.59. The stock is now traded at around $6.64. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 7,681,710 shares as of .

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co added to a holding in Union Pacific Corp by 53.74%. The purchase prices were between $165.99 and $202.37, with an estimated average price of $185.66. The stock is now traded at around $185.61. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 224,361 shares as of .

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co added to a holding in Welltower Inc by 21.94%. The purchase prices were between $49.2 and $61.12, with an estimated average price of $54.97. The stock is now traded at around $58.97. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 1,247,960 shares as of .

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co added to a holding in Norfolk Southern Corp by 82.92%. The purchase prices were between $170.85 and $222.94, with an estimated average price of $200.56. The stock is now traded at around $221.62. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 112,612 shares as of .

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co added to a holding in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc by 99.75%. The purchase prices were between $10.19 and $12.06, with an estimated average price of $11.06. The stock is now traded at around $11.41. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,772,328 shares as of .

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co added to a holding in Essential Utilities Inc by 24.53%. The purchase prices were between $38.53 and $47.81, with an estimated average price of $42.94. The stock is now traded at around $42.36. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,225,851 shares as of .

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co sold out a holding in Antero Midstream Corp. The sale prices were between $5.19 and $7.46, with an estimated average price of $6.08.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co sold out a holding in Ventas Inc. The sale prices were between $34.27 and $45.48, with an estimated average price of $40.01.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co sold out a holding in Essex Property Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $198.98 and $239.37, with an estimated average price of $218.2.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co sold out a holding in Summit Hotel Properties Inc. The sale prices were between $4.78 and $6.43, with an estimated average price of $5.66.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co sold out a holding in Public Storage. The sale prices were between $185.36 and $224.74, with an estimated average price of $204.39.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co sold out a holding in Federal Realty Investment Trust. The sale prices were between $71.46 and $87.46, with an estimated average price of $78.99.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co reduced to a holding in VICI Properties Inc by 56.02%. The sale prices were between $19.68 and $25.42, with an estimated average price of $22.43. The stock is now traded at around $24.02. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.52%. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co still held 1,293,834 shares as of .

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co reduced to a holding in Americold Realty Trust by 78.92%. The sale prices were between $35.12 and $41.05, with an estimated average price of $37.79. The stock is now traded at around $36.59. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.23%. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co still held 106,269 shares as of .

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co reduced to a holding in Shell Midstream Partners LP by 92.14%. The sale prices were between $9.23 and $12.23, with an estimated average price of $10.95. The stock is now traded at around $8.62. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.04%. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co still held 18,000 shares as of .