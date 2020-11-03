  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Arbor Wealth Management, LLC Buys Duke Energy Corp, HCA Healthcare Inc, Starbucks Corp, Sells Corteva Inc

November 03, 2020 | About: DUK +1.81% HCA +4.2% SBUX +2.81% VZ +0.09% TGT +1.52% LMT +3.13% NSC +3.92% UBX +0.74% CTVA -1.64%

Investment company Arbor Wealth Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Duke Energy Corp, HCA Healthcare Inc, Starbucks Corp, Target Corp, Lockheed Martin Corp, sells Corteva Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Arbor Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Arbor Wealth Management, LLC owns 42 stocks with a total value of $252 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Arbor Wealth Management, LLC
  1. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 212,745 shares, 17.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.51%
  2. Charter Communications Inc (CHTR) - 28,817 shares, 7.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.18%
  3. KKR & Co Inc (KKR) - 457,596 shares, 6.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.37%
  4. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 10,152 shares, 5.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.13%
  5. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 120,923 shares, 5.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.4%
New Purchase: Target Corp (TGT)

Arbor Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Target Corp. The purchase prices were between $117.7 and $157.42, with an estimated average price of $137.09. The stock is now traded at around $157.44. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,571 shares as of .

New Purchase: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)

Arbor Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The purchase prices were between $339.96 and $398.07, with an estimated average price of $381.38. The stock is now traded at around $364.51. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 586 shares as of .

New Purchase: Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC)

Arbor Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Norfolk Southern Corp. The purchase prices were between $170.85 and $222.94, with an estimated average price of $200.56. The stock is now traded at around $221.62. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 993 shares as of .

New Purchase: Unity Biotechnology Inc (UBX)

Arbor Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Unity Biotechnology Inc. The purchase prices were between $2.94 and $12.43, with an estimated average price of $6.32. The stock is now traded at around $3.99. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 20,766 shares as of .

Added: Duke Energy Corp (DUK)

Arbor Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Duke Energy Corp by 57.76%. The purchase prices were between $79.21 and $88.56, with an estimated average price of $82.39. The stock is now traded at around $95.42. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 84,351 shares as of .

Added: HCA Healthcare Inc (HCA)

Arbor Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in HCA Healthcare Inc by 34.14%. The purchase prices were between $94.34 and $138.17, with an estimated average price of $123.59. The stock is now traded at around $135.39. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 58,533 shares as of .

Added: Starbucks Corp (SBUX)

Arbor Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Starbucks Corp by 21.49%. The purchase prices were between $72.65 and $88.38, with an estimated average price of $79.77. The stock is now traded at around $88.34. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 79,060 shares as of .

Added: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)

Arbor Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 24.14%. The purchase prices were between $53.94 and $60.61, with an estimated average price of $58.09. The stock is now traded at around $57.67. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 6,274 shares as of .

Sold Out: Corteva Inc (CTVA)

Arbor Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Corteva Inc. The sale prices were between $25.32 and $30.13, with an estimated average price of $28.16.



