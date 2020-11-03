Arbor Wealth Management, LLC Buys Duke Energy Corp, HCA Healthcare Inc, Starbucks Corp, Sells Corteva Inc

Investment company Arbor Wealth Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Duke Energy Corp, HCA Healthcare Inc, Starbucks Corp, Target Corp, Lockheed Martin Corp, sells Corteva Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Arbor Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Arbor Wealth Management, LLC owns 42 stocks with a total value of $252 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: TGT, LMT, NSC, UBX,

TGT, LMT, NSC, UBX, Added Positions: DUK, HCA, GOOGL, BRK.B, AMZN, SBUX, SO, TWTR, KKR, ANTM, BAM, ENB, ATUS, VZ, MSFT, PEP, D,

DUK, HCA, GOOGL, BRK.B, AMZN, SBUX, SO, TWTR, KKR, ANTM, BAM, ENB, ATUS, VZ, MSFT, PEP, D, Reduced Positions: UNH, CHTR, MCD, FB, RTX, DIS, PPT, PFE, T, BA, FDX, J, SYK,

UNH, CHTR, MCD, FB, RTX, DIS, PPT, PFE, T, BA, FDX, J, SYK, Sold Out: CTVA,

For the details of Arbor Wealth Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/arbor+wealth+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 212,745 shares, 17.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.51% Charter Communications Inc (CHTR) - 28,817 shares, 7.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.18% KKR & Co Inc (KKR) - 457,596 shares, 6.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.37% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 10,152 shares, 5.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.13% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 120,923 shares, 5.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.4%

Arbor Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Target Corp. The purchase prices were between $117.7 and $157.42, with an estimated average price of $137.09. The stock is now traded at around $157.44. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,571 shares as of .

Arbor Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The purchase prices were between $339.96 and $398.07, with an estimated average price of $381.38. The stock is now traded at around $364.51. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 586 shares as of .

Arbor Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Norfolk Southern Corp. The purchase prices were between $170.85 and $222.94, with an estimated average price of $200.56. The stock is now traded at around $221.62. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 993 shares as of .

Arbor Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Unity Biotechnology Inc. The purchase prices were between $2.94 and $12.43, with an estimated average price of $6.32. The stock is now traded at around $3.99. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 20,766 shares as of .

Arbor Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Duke Energy Corp by 57.76%. The purchase prices were between $79.21 and $88.56, with an estimated average price of $82.39. The stock is now traded at around $95.42. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 84,351 shares as of .

Arbor Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in HCA Healthcare Inc by 34.14%. The purchase prices were between $94.34 and $138.17, with an estimated average price of $123.59. The stock is now traded at around $135.39. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 58,533 shares as of .

Arbor Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Starbucks Corp by 21.49%. The purchase prices were between $72.65 and $88.38, with an estimated average price of $79.77. The stock is now traded at around $88.34. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 79,060 shares as of .

Arbor Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 24.14%. The purchase prices were between $53.94 and $60.61, with an estimated average price of $58.09. The stock is now traded at around $57.67. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 6,274 shares as of .

Arbor Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Corteva Inc. The sale prices were between $25.32 and $30.13, with an estimated average price of $28.16.