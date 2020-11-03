  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC Buys ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF, Sells VANGUARD INDEX FDS, ISHARES TRUST, VANGUARD INDEX FDS

November 03, 2020 | About: MUB -0.01% IWB +1.76% SUB -0.08% SHV +0.02% IEI -0.05% IEF -0.22% GNR +1.29% ACWI +1.84% EZU +3.04% XLE -0.57% GUNR +0.44%

West Conshohocken, PA, based Investment company Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC (Current Portfolio) buys ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF, sells VANGUARD INDEX FDS, ISHARES TRUST, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, SELECT SECTOR SPDR, SELECT SECTOR SPDR during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC. As of 2020Q3, Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC owns 51 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hirtle+callaghan+%26+co+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC
  1. SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 719,278 shares, 17.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.74%
  2. ISHARES TRUST (EFA) - 2,696,890 shares, 12.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.64%
  3. SPDR SERIES TRUST (SPSB) - 3,390,752 shares, 7.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.37%
  4. iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB) - 1,880,652 shares, 7.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.46%
  5. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 1,245,505 shares, 7.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.70%
New Purchase: iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV)

Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC initiated holding in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $110.7 and $110.74, with an estimated average price of $110.72. The stock is now traded at around $110.69. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 5,044 shares as of .

New Purchase: iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEI)

Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC initiated holding in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $133.12 and $133.9, with an estimated average price of $133.43. The stock is now traded at around $132.77. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,985 shares as of .

New Purchase: iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF)

Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC initiated holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $121.01 and $122.89, with an estimated average price of $121.81. The stock is now traded at around $119.95. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,246 shares as of .

New Purchase: SPDR INDEX SHS FDS (GNR)

Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC initiated holding in SPDR INDEX SHS FDS. The purchase prices were between $36.47 and $40.24, with an estimated average price of $38.72. The stock is now traded at around $37.61. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 5,086 shares as of .

New Purchase: iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund (ACWI)

Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $74.27 and $84.01, with an estimated average price of $79.16. The stock is now traded at around $80.49. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 206 shares as of .

New Purchase: ISHARES INC (EZU)

Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC initiated holding in ISHARES INC. The purchase prices were between $36.59 and $40.09, with an estimated average price of $38.73. The stock is now traded at around $37.49. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 221 shares as of .

Added: ISHARES TRUST (MUB)

Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 52.22%. The purchase prices were between $115.26 and $117.22, with an estimated average price of $116.18. The stock is now traded at around $115.09. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 152,261 shares as of .

Added: ISHARES TRUST (IWB)

Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 133.50%. The purchase prices were between $172.08 and $198.62, with an estimated average price of $184.01. The stock is now traded at around $188.14. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 8,595 shares as of .

Added: ISHARES TRUST (SUB)

Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 98.01%. The purchase prices were between $107.69 and $108.53, with an estimated average price of $108.11. The stock is now traded at around $107.65. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,483 shares as of .

Sold Out: SELECT SECTOR SPDR (XLE)

Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC sold out a holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR. The sale prices were between $29.95 and $38.58, with an estimated average price of $35.52.

Sold Out: FLEXSHARES TRUST (GUNR)

Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC sold out a holding in FLEXSHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $27.27 and $30.19, with an estimated average price of $28.9.



Here is the complete portfolio of Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC. Also check out:

1. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC keeps buying

