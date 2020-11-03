Strategy Asset Managers Llc Buys Sony Corp, iShares MBS ETF, First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF, Sells iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF, American International Group Inc, First Trust NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector Index Fd

Woodcliff Lake, NJ, based Investment company Strategy Asset Managers Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Sony Corp, iShares MBS ETF, First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF, Comcast Corp, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, sells iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF, American International Group Inc, First Trust NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector Index Fd, Exxon Mobil Corp, Chubb during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Strategy Asset Managers Llc. As of 2020Q3, Strategy Asset Managers Llc owns 221 stocks with a total value of $385 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: SNE, MBB, FTSM, FTCS, XEL, TMUS, CDNS, JKHY, IDXX, LH, J, WMB, HWM, INTU, KMX, NDAQ, ARE, DGX, AKAM, CERN, EFX, EQIX, EBAY, MUB, ESGE, STIP, MPWR, MKC, FLOT, CRM, PBW, QCOM, IGRO, SPYG, SPGI, IHI, ISRG, CHD, XYL, AWK, GWW, BF.B, NOBL, QUAL,
- Added Positions: SHY, CMCSA, IGSB, INTC, FB, PYPL, DLR, HD, AJG, COST, MA, ADBE, CCI, V, PEP, MSCI, CLX, ECL, LLY, AMD, WEC, REGN, EFG, NVDA, SHYG, AMZN, TLT, LQD, VZ, NEAR, SMG, STE, APD, IJR, ODFL, IAU, SNPS, VOO, ABT, TIP, SPIB, CWB, XBI, IYC, EFA, EMB, HYG, CMG, SHW, PAYX, AMGN, KLAC, GSK, ACN, GOOG, ABC, VCSH, CL, FDS, ITW, SDY, SJM, NKE, ES, TMO, UPS, VFC,
- Reduced Positions: SHV, MSFT, CB, MRK, EL, AXP, AAPL, GOOGL, EMR, MCHP, LMT, ZTS, CHTR, SBUX, EW, NEE, HON, DIS, GD, AON, MXIM, CSCO, BDX, JPM, WM, MDLZ, TGT, BBL, DEO, SYK, JNJ, TER, ICE, BABA, BAC, NEM, PFE, BRK.B, PM, IEMG, EEM, SPY, CMS, IEFA, MS, QQQ, CVX, MDT, AGG, IVV, GLW, XLV, FVD, BLK, PG, HOPE, IEF, GOVT, MCD, RSP, DWX, ADP, PGR, SAM, SBAC, SO, WRB, VNQ, XLK, VGK, XLY, VWO, IXN, FEP, FDN, AVB, UNH, RTX, UNP, EV, IBM, LOW, MMM,
- Sold Out: AIG, QTEC, XOM, ANSS, GPN, KEY, MAS, DG, MCO, LHX, LRCX, ORLY, AMAT, FE, HSY, ETR, FIS, LNT, AIV, AZO, FISV, KEYS, RSG, NSC, TFX, KSU, PLD, INFO, KMI, WLTW, MAA, CINF, TDG, CDW, VTI, MU, CASY, LKQ, PSX, LM, AMT, DVY, FRT, VEA, GPM, NGL,
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 60,597 shares, 3.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.75%
- Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) - 30,885 shares, 3.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.45%
- Newmont Corp (NEM) - 182,546 shares, 3.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.2%
- Merck & Co Inc (MRK) - 121,590 shares, 2.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.6%
- Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 65,022 shares, 2.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.79%
Strategy Asset Managers Llc initiated holding in Sony Corp. The purchase prices were between $69.16 and $83.45, with an estimated average price of $77.65. The stock is now traded at around $86.25. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 67,762 shares as of .New Purchase: iShares MBS ETF (MBB)
Strategy Asset Managers Llc initiated holding in iShares MBS ETF. The purchase prices were between $110.22 and $110.82, with an estimated average price of $110.58. The stock is now traded at around $110.12. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 40,410 shares as of .New Purchase: First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM)
Strategy Asset Managers Llc initiated holding in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF. The purchase prices were between $60 and $60.11, with an estimated average price of $60.07. The stock is now traded at around $60.02. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 68,000 shares as of .New Purchase: First Trust Capital Strength ETF (FTCS)
Strategy Asset Managers Llc initiated holding in First Trust Capital Strength ETF. The purchase prices were between $58.76 and $66.41, with an estimated average price of $62.47. The stock is now traded at around $63.02. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 34,281 shares as of .New Purchase: Xcel Energy Inc (XEL)
Strategy Asset Managers Llc initiated holding in Xcel Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $63.24 and $72.45, with an estimated average price of $68.19. The stock is now traded at around $72.60. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 13,882 shares as of .New Purchase: T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS)
Strategy Asset Managers Llc initiated holding in T-Mobile US Inc. The purchase prices were between $104.49 and $118.88, with an estimated average price of $110.82. The stock is now traded at around $110.82. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 7,698 shares as of .Added: iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY)
Strategy Asset Managers Llc added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 149.98%. The purchase prices were between $86.46 and $86.63, with an estimated average price of $86.53. The stock is now traded at around $86.36. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 72,684 shares as of .Added: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)
Strategy Asset Managers Llc added to a holding in Comcast Corp by 1158.08%. The purchase prices were between $39.25 and $46.81, with an estimated average price of $43.43. The stock is now traded at around $42.78. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 89,135 shares as of .Added: iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB)
Strategy Asset Managers Llc added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 195.32%. The purchase prices were between $54.41 and $54.95, with an estimated average price of $54.73. The stock is now traded at around $54.78. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 50,488 shares as of .Added: Intel Corp (INTC)
Strategy Asset Managers Llc added to a holding in Intel Corp by 121.02%. The purchase prices were between $47.73 and $61.15, with an estimated average price of $52.07. The stock is now traded at around $45.22. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 55,946 shares as of .Added: Facebook Inc (FB)
Strategy Asset Managers Llc added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 22.04%. The purchase prices were between $230.12 and $303.91, with an estimated average price of $257.89. The stock is now traded at around $267.21. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 26,975 shares as of .Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
Strategy Asset Managers Llc added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 314.57%. The purchase prices were between $169.81 and $210.82, with an estimated average price of $188.22. The stock is now traded at around $180.27. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 5,605 shares as of .Sold Out: American International Group Inc (AIG)
Strategy Asset Managers Llc sold out a holding in American International Group Inc. The sale prices were between $26.43 and $32.67, with an estimated average price of $29.8.Sold Out: First Trust NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector Index Fd (QTEC)
Strategy Asset Managers Llc sold out a holding in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector Index Fd. The sale prices were between $108.91 and $126.83, with an estimated average price of $115.43.Sold Out: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)
Strategy Asset Managers Llc sold out a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The sale prices were between $34.28 and $44.97, with an estimated average price of $40.9.Sold Out: Ansys Inc (ANSS)
Strategy Asset Managers Llc sold out a holding in Ansys Inc. The sale prices were between $293.51 and $350.59, with an estimated average price of $313.12.Sold Out: Global Payments Inc (GPN)
Strategy Asset Managers Llc sold out a holding in Global Payments Inc. The sale prices were between $160.77 and $184.85, with an estimated average price of $173.Sold Out: KeyCorp (KEY)
Strategy Asset Managers Llc sold out a holding in KeyCorp. The sale prices were between $11.03 and $13.08, with an estimated average price of $12.19.
