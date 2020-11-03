Peachtree Investment Partners, LLC Buys Mastercard Inc, Lockheed Martin Corp, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF, Sells SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, Global Payments Inc, Ross Stores Inc

Investment company Peachtree Investment Partners, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Mastercard Inc, Lockheed Martin Corp, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF, McDonald's Corp, Costco Wholesale Corp, sells SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, Global Payments Inc, Ross Stores Inc, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, ISHARES TRUST during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Peachtree Investment Partners, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Peachtree Investment Partners, LLC owns 74 stocks with a total value of $142 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: MA, LMT, VGIT, MCD, LLY, FB, FHN, WMT, MINT, CRM, IWM, IWR,
- Added Positions: AAPL, COST, ZTS, ROL, VCIT, SPGI, HD, AMZN, UNH, PEP, BIV, BND, DHR, MGK, ABT, PG, KO, SCHX,
- Reduced Positions: GPN, MSFT, ROST, NOC, IWF, JPM, LHX, ADP, TJX, V, PYPL, DIS, VGT, IJH, ACN, ADBE, SCHB, JNJ, IYW, CTAS, IJK, SYK, HON, TXN, YUM, IWD, DUK, ED, SCHD,
- Sold Out: SCHG, SPY, IBKC, BA, EDV, SCHR, SCHZ,
These are the top 5 holdings of Peachtree Investment Partners, LLC
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 182,199 shares, 14.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.30%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 83,575 shares, 12.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.49%
- Mastercard Inc (MA) - 39,240 shares, 9.32% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Visa Inc (V) - 63,861 shares, 8.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.47%
- The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 32,286 shares, 6.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.09%
Peachtree Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in Mastercard Inc. The purchase prices were between $290.18 and $366.12, with an estimated average price of $324.95. The stock is now traded at around $296.12. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.32%. The holding were 39,240 shares as of .New Purchase: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)
Peachtree Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The purchase prices were between $339.96 and $398.07, with an estimated average price of $381.38. The stock is now traded at around $364.51. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.48%. The holding were 9,219 shares as of .New Purchase: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (VGIT)
Peachtree Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $70.34 and $70.85, with an estimated average price of $70.54. The stock is now traded at around $69.85. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 24,011 shares as of .New Purchase: McDonald's Corp (MCD)
Peachtree Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in McDonald's Corp. The purchase prices were between $183.52 and $224.81, with an estimated average price of $205.07. The stock is now traded at around $216.74. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 5,338 shares as of .New Purchase: Eli Lilly and Co (LLY)
Peachtree Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The purchase prices were between $146.22 and $169.13, with an estimated average price of $154.85. The stock is now traded at around $131.14. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 4,599 shares as of .New Purchase: Facebook Inc (FB)
Peachtree Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $230.12 and $303.91, with an estimated average price of $257.89. The stock is now traded at around $267.21. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 1,099 shares as of .Added: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)
Peachtree Investment Partners, LLC added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 49.56%. The purchase prices were between $304.75 and $358.86, with an estimated average price of $335.76. The stock is now traded at around $371.42. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 8,441 shares as of .Added: Zoetis Inc (ZTS)
Peachtree Investment Partners, LLC added to a holding in Zoetis Inc by 60.21%. The purchase prices were between $137.1 and $165.37, with an estimated average price of $153.48. The stock is now traded at around $163.37. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 9,449 shares as of .Added: Rollins Inc (ROL)
Peachtree Investment Partners, LLC added to a holding in Rollins Inc by 51.53%. The purchase prices were between $42.75 and $56.98, with an estimated average price of $51.77. The stock is now traded at around $59.27. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 22,069 shares as of .Added: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT)
Peachtree Investment Partners, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 100.52%. The purchase prices were between $95.12 and $97.1, with an estimated average price of $96.15. The stock is now traded at around $95.41. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 8,041 shares as of .Added: PepsiCo Inc (PEP)
Peachtree Investment Partners, LLC added to a holding in PepsiCo Inc by 36.71%. The purchase prices were between $131 and $143.29, with an estimated average price of $136.01. The stock is now traded at around $136.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 3,445 shares as of .Sold Out: SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHG)
Peachtree Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in SCHWAB STRATEGIC T. The sale prices were between $102.83 and $123.12, with an estimated average price of $111.44.Sold Out: SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
Peachtree Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500. The sale prices were between $310.52 and $357.7, with an estimated average price of $331.29.Sold Out: IBERIABANK Corp (IBKC)
Peachtree Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in IBERIABANK Corp. The sale prices were between $43.08 and $43.08, with an estimated average price of $43.08.Sold Out: Boeing Co (BA)
Peachtree Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Boeing Co. The sale prices were between $146.05 and $187.94, with an estimated average price of $170.6.Sold Out: VANGUARD WORLD FD (EDV)
Peachtree Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in VANGUARD WORLD FD. The sale prices were between $161.83 and $175.84, with an estimated average price of $168.19.Sold Out: SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHR)
Peachtree Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in SCHWAB STRATEGIC T. The sale prices were between $58.56 and $58.96, with an estimated average price of $58.71.
