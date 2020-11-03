  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Peachtree Investment Partners, LLC Buys Mastercard Inc, Lockheed Martin Corp, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF, Sells SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, Global Payments Inc, Ross Stores Inc

November 03, 2020 | About: COST +2.08% ZTS +0.15% ROL +2.18% VCIT -0.08% PEP +1.4% MA +1.87% LMT +3.13% VGIT -0.07% MCD +1.99% LLY -0.49% FB +1.51% SCHG +1.86%

Investment company Peachtree Investment Partners, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Mastercard Inc, Lockheed Martin Corp, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF, McDonald's Corp, Costco Wholesale Corp, sells SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, Global Payments Inc, Ross Stores Inc, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, ISHARES TRUST during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Peachtree Investment Partners, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Peachtree Investment Partners, LLC owns 74 stocks with a total value of $142 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Peachtree Investment Partners, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/peachtree+investment+partners%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Peachtree Investment Partners, LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 182,199 shares, 14.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.30%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 83,575 shares, 12.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.49%
  3. Mastercard Inc (MA) - 39,240 shares, 9.32% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. Visa Inc (V) - 63,861 shares, 8.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.47%
  5. The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 32,286 shares, 6.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.09%
New Purchase: Mastercard Inc (MA)

Peachtree Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in Mastercard Inc. The purchase prices were between $290.18 and $366.12, with an estimated average price of $324.95. The stock is now traded at around $296.12. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.32%. The holding were 39,240 shares as of .

New Purchase: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)

Peachtree Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The purchase prices were between $339.96 and $398.07, with an estimated average price of $381.38. The stock is now traded at around $364.51. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.48%. The holding were 9,219 shares as of .

New Purchase: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (VGIT)

Peachtree Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $70.34 and $70.85, with an estimated average price of $70.54. The stock is now traded at around $69.85. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 24,011 shares as of .

New Purchase: McDonald's Corp (MCD)

Peachtree Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in McDonald's Corp. The purchase prices were between $183.52 and $224.81, with an estimated average price of $205.07. The stock is now traded at around $216.74. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 5,338 shares as of .

New Purchase: Eli Lilly and Co (LLY)

Peachtree Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The purchase prices were between $146.22 and $169.13, with an estimated average price of $154.85. The stock is now traded at around $131.14. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 4,599 shares as of .

New Purchase: Facebook Inc (FB)

Peachtree Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $230.12 and $303.91, with an estimated average price of $257.89. The stock is now traded at around $267.21. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 1,099 shares as of .

Added: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)

Peachtree Investment Partners, LLC added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 49.56%. The purchase prices were between $304.75 and $358.86, with an estimated average price of $335.76. The stock is now traded at around $371.42. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 8,441 shares as of .

Added: Zoetis Inc (ZTS)

Peachtree Investment Partners, LLC added to a holding in Zoetis Inc by 60.21%. The purchase prices were between $137.1 and $165.37, with an estimated average price of $153.48. The stock is now traded at around $163.37. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 9,449 shares as of .

Added: Rollins Inc (ROL)

Peachtree Investment Partners, LLC added to a holding in Rollins Inc by 51.53%. The purchase prices were between $42.75 and $56.98, with an estimated average price of $51.77. The stock is now traded at around $59.27. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 22,069 shares as of .

Added: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT)

Peachtree Investment Partners, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 100.52%. The purchase prices were between $95.12 and $97.1, with an estimated average price of $96.15. The stock is now traded at around $95.41. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 8,041 shares as of .

Added: PepsiCo Inc (PEP)

Peachtree Investment Partners, LLC added to a holding in PepsiCo Inc by 36.71%. The purchase prices were between $131 and $143.29, with an estimated average price of $136.01. The stock is now traded at around $136.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 3,445 shares as of .

Sold Out: SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHG)

Peachtree Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in SCHWAB STRATEGIC T. The sale prices were between $102.83 and $123.12, with an estimated average price of $111.44.

Sold Out: SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)

Peachtree Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500. The sale prices were between $310.52 and $357.7, with an estimated average price of $331.29.

Sold Out: IBERIABANK Corp (IBKC)

Peachtree Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in IBERIABANK Corp. The sale prices were between $43.08 and $43.08, with an estimated average price of $43.08.

Sold Out: Boeing Co (BA)

Peachtree Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Boeing Co. The sale prices were between $146.05 and $187.94, with an estimated average price of $170.6.

Sold Out: VANGUARD WORLD FD (EDV)

Peachtree Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in VANGUARD WORLD FD. The sale prices were between $161.83 and $175.84, with an estimated average price of $168.19.

Sold Out: SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHR)

Peachtree Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in SCHWAB STRATEGIC T. The sale prices were between $58.56 and $58.96, with an estimated average price of $58.71.



Here is the complete portfolio of Peachtree Investment Partners, LLC. Also check out:

1. Peachtree Investment Partners, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Peachtree Investment Partners, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Peachtree Investment Partners, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Peachtree Investment Partners, LLC keeps buying

