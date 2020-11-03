Seizert Capital Partners, Llc Buys Northrop Grumman Corp, Allison Transmission Holdings Inc, The Timken Co, Sells Apple Inc, C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc, Deluxe Corp

Birmingham, MI, based Investment company Seizert Capital Partners, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Northrop Grumman Corp, Allison Transmission Holdings Inc, The Timken Co, Discover Financial Services, Curtiss-Wright Corp, sells Apple Inc, C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc, Deluxe Corp, The Howard Hughes Corp, Facebook Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Seizert Capital Partners, Llc. As of 2020Q3, Seizert Capital Partners, Llc owns 186 stocks with a total value of $1.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: TKR, CW, AXP, FLIR, CSGS, FSS, MTH, SCPL, PRFT, ASGN, MAN, NYCB, TNET, GDOT, WINA, ICHR, PG, AEGN, PVBC, AMOT,
- Added Positions: NOC, ALSN, DFS, ANET, RHI, HRB, MKL, COF, GS, CRUS, PACW, BAC, MO, JPM, DLB, EME, EBSB, OZK, UTHR, INTC, ZION, GHC, BSRR, EGBN, IBCP, ZUMZ, PLXS, CMPR, ASB, ECHO, FIX, BMY, MMM, XRX, MEI, CR, PGTI, LLY, VZ, WMT, FBC, JCOM, CPRX, MSGE, WNEB, NX, TBNK, KBAL, MIXT, EBF, FNWB, MSGS, UTMD,
- Reduced Positions: AAPL, EBAY, MSFT, NTAP, WDC, TT, FB, HHC, DGX, CSCO, EXPE, LSTR, CMI, BRK.B, SYY, CTSH, SWKS, JNJ, AMGN, CHKP, ORCL, GOOGL, LRCX, MCK, WFC, JAZZ, LAD, TGNA, FFIV, EVTC, UHS, LBRDA, HNI, BWB, LBRDK, FWONK, ISBC, DISCK, SANM, REGN, MSM, EPC, WAFD, WSBF, MLHR, CENTA, INBK, LEA, AMCX, HMST, NUS, GLIBA, CRWS, CRTO, CLCT, CAH, FHB, JHG, AIT, VGSH, EGOV, RBC, THRM, TBI, NXGN, MATW, SWM, BKNG, PBH, MGIC, MYE, OBCI, TGT, TTEC, THS, SBT, ARA, CLS, VEC, IMXI, CBMB, EIGI, MLR, RCKY, SFM, SFBC, RGP, IROQ, FCN, CRHM, KMDA, HMNF, PCOM, FFNW, APEI, HBIO, HWKN, HSTM, UNH,
- Sold Out: CHRW, DLX, LOGM, GMS, AVT, BLDR, FBM, APOG, ANIP, QRTEA, EGRX, DXC, PRGS, KBH, PFS, DCOM, KRNY, CASS, ACU, HFBL, VSH, TG, SGA, WSTG, ODC, SRDX, SXI, SCSC, ISDR, BOE, DHX, GSB, OMI, RYI, BSTC, LYTS, CMCM,
- Warning! GuruFocus has detected 4 Warning Signs with NOC. Click here to check it out.
- NOC 30-Year Financial Data
- The intrinsic value of NOC
- Peter Lynch Chart of NOC
For the details of SEIZERT CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/seizert+capital+partners%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of SEIZERT CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC
- Liberty Formula One Group (FWONK) - 1,555,460 shares, 3.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.11%
- Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMK) - 1,539,869 shares, 3.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.85%
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 234,811 shares, 3.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.66%
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 482,353 shares, 3.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.98%
- Acuity Brands Inc (AYI) - 438,443 shares, 2.97% of the total portfolio.
Seizert Capital Partners, Llc initiated holding in The Timken Co. The purchase prices were between $43.73 and $57.59, with an estimated average price of $51.57. The stock is now traded at around $63.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 278,234 shares as of .New Purchase: Curtiss-Wright Corp (CW)
Seizert Capital Partners, Llc initiated holding in Curtiss-Wright Corp. The purchase prices were between $83.91 and $108.62, with an estimated average price of $95.91. The stock is now traded at around $92.11. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 73,107 shares as of .New Purchase: American Express Co (AXP)
Seizert Capital Partners, Llc initiated holding in American Express Co. The purchase prices were between $90.57 and $107.27, with an estimated average price of $98.42. The stock is now traded at around $96.25. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 61,188 shares as of .New Purchase: FLIR Systems Inc (FLIR)
Seizert Capital Partners, Llc initiated holding in FLIR Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.55 and $42.83, with an estimated average price of $38.14. The stock is now traded at around $36.21. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 65,565 shares as of .New Purchase: CSG Systems International Inc (CSGS)
Seizert Capital Partners, Llc initiated holding in CSG Systems International Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.38 and $44.56, with an estimated average price of $41.63. The stock is now traded at around $39.82. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 34,283 shares as of .New Purchase: Federal Signal Corp (FSS)
Seizert Capital Partners, Llc initiated holding in Federal Signal Corp. The purchase prices were between $27.37 and $33.22, with an estimated average price of $30.85. The stock is now traded at around $29.74. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 42,932 shares as of .Added: Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC)
Seizert Capital Partners, Llc added to a holding in Northrop Grumman Corp by 232.28%. The purchase prices were between $285.95 and $348.99, with an estimated average price of $325.99. The stock is now traded at around $303.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 71,095 shares as of .Added: Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (ALSN)
Seizert Capital Partners, Llc added to a holding in Allison Transmission Holdings Inc by 81.28%. The purchase prices were between $32.16 and $39.39, with an estimated average price of $36.21. The stock is now traded at around $37.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 977,170 shares as of .Added: Discover Financial Services (DFS)
Seizert Capital Partners, Llc added to a holding in Discover Financial Services by 81.24%. The purchase prices were between $46.45 and $59.54, with an estimated average price of $52.39. The stock is now traded at around $69.55. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 344,253 shares as of .Added: Arista Networks Inc (ANET)
Seizert Capital Partners, Llc added to a holding in Arista Networks Inc by 95.71%. The purchase prices were between $195.1 and $263.99, with an estimated average price of $219.5. The stock is now traded at around $249.16. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 50,797 shares as of .Added: Robert Half International Inc (RHI)
Seizert Capital Partners, Llc added to a holding in Robert Half International Inc by 30.19%. The purchase prices were between $49.27 and $56.87, with an estimated average price of $53.23. The stock is now traded at around $52.66. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 403,079 shares as of .Added: H&R Block Inc (HRB)
Seizert Capital Partners, Llc added to a holding in H&R Block Inc by 69.45%. The purchase prices were between $13.15 and $16.29, with an estimated average price of $14.7. The stock is now traded at around $17.74. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 582,063 shares as of .Sold Out: C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (CHRW)
Seizert Capital Partners, Llc sold out a holding in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. The sale prices were between $79.09 and $104.06, with an estimated average price of $93.72.Sold Out: Deluxe Corp (DLX)
Seizert Capital Partners, Llc sold out a holding in Deluxe Corp. The sale prices were between $19.14 and $31.01, with an estimated average price of $25.79.Sold Out: LogMeIn Inc (LOGM)
Seizert Capital Partners, Llc sold out a holding in LogMeIn Inc. The sale prices were between $85.36 and $86.04, with an estimated average price of $85.76.Sold Out: GMS Inc (GMS)
Seizert Capital Partners, Llc sold out a holding in GMS Inc. The sale prices were between $21.92 and $27.78, with an estimated average price of $24.48.Sold Out: Builders FirstSource Inc (BLDR)
Seizert Capital Partners, Llc sold out a holding in Builders FirstSource Inc. The sale prices were between $19.34 and $33.17, with an estimated average price of $27.08.Sold Out: Avnet Inc (AVT)
Seizert Capital Partners, Llc sold out a holding in Avnet Inc. The sale prices were between $25.05 and $29.22, with an estimated average price of $27.12.
Here is the complete portfolio of SEIZERT CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC. Also check out:
1. SEIZERT CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. SEIZERT CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. SEIZERT CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that SEIZERT CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC keeps buying