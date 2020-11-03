  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
1623 Capital LLC Buys Dollar General Corp, Etsy Inc, PAR Technology Corp, Sells Alteryx Inc

November 03, 2020 | About: DG +2.19% MELI +1.49% IJR +2.52% ETSY +3.17% PAR +1.54% AYX +4.87%

Investment company 1623 Capital LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Dollar General Corp, Etsy Inc, PAR Technology Corp, MercadoLibre Inc, ISHARES TRUST, sells Alteryx Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, 1623 Capital LLC. As of 2020Q3, 1623 Capital LLC owns 40 stocks with a total value of $199 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of 1623 Capital LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/1623+capital+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of 1623 Capital LLC
  1. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 49,800 shares, 6.94% of the total portfolio.
  2. SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 40,000 shares, 6.72% of the total portfolio.
  3. Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV) - 34,157 shares, 4.82% of the total portfolio.
  4. Dollar General Corp (DG) - 44,000 shares, 4.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 46.67%
  5. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,800 shares, 4.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.71%
New Purchase: Etsy Inc (ETSY)

1623 Capital LLC initiated holding in Etsy Inc. The purchase prices were between $101.59 and $135.52, with an estimated average price of $116.89. The stock is now traded at around $130.86. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 17,479 shares as of .

New Purchase: PAR Technology Corp (PAR)

1623 Capital LLC initiated holding in PAR Technology Corp. The purchase prices were between $28.3 and $44.72, with an estimated average price of $35.67. The stock is now traded at around $39.67. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 27,000 shares as of .

Added: Dollar General Corp (DG)

1623 Capital LLC added to a holding in Dollar General Corp by 46.67%. The purchase prices were between $186.46 and $209.8, with an estimated average price of $196.56. The stock is now traded at around $214.36. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 44,000 shares as of .

Added: MercadoLibre Inc (MELI)

1623 Capital LLC added to a holding in MercadoLibre Inc by 96.72%. The purchase prices were between $956.62 and $1225.45, with an estimated average price of $1083.57. The stock is now traded at around $1229.34. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 1,800 shares as of .

Added: ISHARES TRUST (IJR)

1623 Capital LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 23.69%. The purchase prices were between $65.42 and $75.64, with an estimated average price of $71.4. The stock is now traded at around $75.34. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 54,000 shares as of .

Sold Out: Alteryx Inc (AYX)

1623 Capital LLC sold out a holding in Alteryx Inc. The sale prices were between $105.71 and $181.98, with an estimated average price of $136.35.



