1623 Capital LLC Buys Dollar General Corp, Etsy Inc, PAR Technology Corp, Sells Alteryx Inc

Investment company 1623 Capital LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Dollar General Corp, Etsy Inc, PAR Technology Corp, MercadoLibre Inc, ISHARES TRUST, sells Alteryx Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, 1623 Capital LLC. As of 2020Q3, 1623 Capital LLC owns 40 stocks with a total value of $199 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 49,800 shares, 6.94% of the total portfolio. SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 40,000 shares, 6.72% of the total portfolio. Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV) - 34,157 shares, 4.82% of the total portfolio. Dollar General Corp (DG) - 44,000 shares, 4.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 46.67% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,800 shares, 4.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.71%

1623 Capital LLC initiated holding in Etsy Inc. The purchase prices were between $101.59 and $135.52, with an estimated average price of $116.89. The stock is now traded at around $130.86. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 17,479 shares as of .

1623 Capital LLC initiated holding in PAR Technology Corp. The purchase prices were between $28.3 and $44.72, with an estimated average price of $35.67. The stock is now traded at around $39.67. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 27,000 shares as of .

1623 Capital LLC added to a holding in Dollar General Corp by 46.67%. The purchase prices were between $186.46 and $209.8, with an estimated average price of $196.56. The stock is now traded at around $214.36. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 44,000 shares as of .

1623 Capital LLC added to a holding in MercadoLibre Inc by 96.72%. The purchase prices were between $956.62 and $1225.45, with an estimated average price of $1083.57. The stock is now traded at around $1229.34. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 1,800 shares as of .

1623 Capital LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 23.69%. The purchase prices were between $65.42 and $75.64, with an estimated average price of $71.4. The stock is now traded at around $75.34. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 54,000 shares as of .

1623 Capital LLC sold out a holding in Alteryx Inc. The sale prices were between $105.71 and $181.98, with an estimated average price of $136.35.