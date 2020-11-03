Sugarloaf Wealth Management, LLC Buys PIMCO ETF TRUST, INVESCO EXCHG TRAD, ISHARES TRUST, Sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, PIMCO ETF TRUST, Apple Inc

Investment company Sugarloaf Wealth Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys PIMCO ETF TRUST, INVESCO EXCHG TRAD, ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, Alphabet Inc, sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, PIMCO ETF TRUST, Apple Inc, Packaging Corp of America, The Travelers Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sugarloaf Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Sugarloaf Wealth Management, LLC owns 670 stocks with a total value of $164 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: MINT, QUAL, GOVT, CAPE, GLD, 15R, NLY, SUSB, NCLH, IVZ, SMB, CF, MJ, SE, DOCU, CGW, FSLY, LVGO, NET, SIVB, DJP, UFPI, VRM, FIVG, FTEC, INO, FHN, ASHR, AMLP, NKLA, SRNE, CCAC.U, AIO, MNCL, BOXL, BSGM, ACB, AMC, IBIO,
- Added Positions: RSP, ITOT, GOOGL, CHE, MUB, FIS, AMZN, XLK, TSLA, WM, JPM, DG, GS, FITB, ABMD, IWB, ROM, IVE, RCL, LUMN, ABBV, HTBX, TIP, WMB, DAL, AXP, VSS, VER, THQ, ACV, NTB, BPMP, ARKK, RWX, BTI, UBSI, FRT, C, HON, MFC, MET, NCR, OGE, PAA, PRU, ETJ, RTX, VOD, WPC, HPI, CII, HBI, EBIX, GRX,
- Reduced Positions: QQQ, HYS, AAPL, PKG, TRV, NEAR, IEFA, IVV, HDV, TLT, STIP, MSFT, HYG, HD, FLOT, IEMG, IWN, VIG, BIP, FDL, IYH, SO, SUB, MMM, T, D, XOM, GE, INTC, VXF, BAC, PG, FIXD, IWV, MTUM, IBM, DIS, BACPL.PFD, PM, DDOG, ACWI, AOM, BSV, IGIB, EEM, EFA, EMB, NOBL, USMV, AZN, BA, CVX, CMCSA, COP, MRK, OKE, O, AAXN, UPS, VZ, WEC, CHY, UTF, NFJ, FB, RH, ZM, ACWV, AOK, DBEM, GBIL, IDU, IYR, VTI, VUG, MO, BP, BIDU, CCL, CREE, DLR, DD, ERF, EPD, HUN, KR, NFLX, OXY, OHI, UAA, UNM, WAB, DFFN, RDS.B, ALBO, GM, KMI, GOOG, BABA, KHC, SNAP, DOW, ALC, CTVA, AOA, FGD, IJH, IJK, IJR, IJS, IJT, IVW, IWM, MNA, TECL, VTEB, VWO, XLE, XLP,
- Sold Out: GOLD, MGNI, AMD, CNI, ENB, USO, SHOP, BIPC, CRWD, CWBR, TTD, ROKU, URG, WORK, ETO, GDX, TAN, ADPT, 8DEA, 8DEA, EUFN, WRTC, PHB, WIP, WPP, HLIT, IBKC, JWN, PDS, RBA, SSL, TUP, UMPQ, OGI, JMP, UUUU, UF3, LOGM, TMDI, VIAC, CGC, ACB,
These are the top 5 holdings of Sugarloaf Wealth Management, LLC
- ISHARES TRUST (AGG) - 128,333 shares, 9.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.19%
- ISHARES TRUST (ITOT) - 150,119 shares, 6.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 32.98%
- ISHARES TRUST (IEFA) - 162,699 shares, 6.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.91%
- PIMCO ETF TRUST (MINT) - 83,136 shares, 5.23% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 57,992 shares, 4.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.81%
Sugarloaf Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in PIMCO ETF TRUST. The purchase prices were between $101.57 and $102, with an estimated average price of $101.83. The stock is now traded at around $101.91. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.23%. The holding were 83,136 shares as of .New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (QUAL)
Sugarloaf Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $96.43 and $110.16, with an estimated average price of $102.38. The stock is now traded at around $104.07. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 20,340 shares as of .New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (GOVT)
Sugarloaf Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $27.79 and $28.25, with an estimated average price of $27.99. The stock is now traded at around $27.61. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 8,255 shares as of .New Purchase: BARCLAYS BANK PLC (CAPE)
Sugarloaf Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in BARCLAYS BANK PLC. The purchase prices were between $142.79 and $164.03, with an estimated average price of $153.32. The stock is now traded at around $158.94. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,010 shares as of .New Purchase: SPDR GOLD TRUST (GLD)
Sugarloaf Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in SPDR GOLD TRUST. The purchase prices were between $166.62 and $193.89, with an estimated average price of $179.71. The stock is now traded at around $178.97. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 423 shares as of .New Purchase: Magnite Inc (15R)
Sugarloaf Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Magnite Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.68 and $6.48, with an estimated average price of $5.68. The stock is now traded at around $7.90. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 8,382 shares as of .Added: INVESCO EXCHG TRAD (RSP)
Sugarloaf Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in INVESCO EXCHG TRAD by 307.76%. The purchase prices were between $100.38 and $113.96, with an estimated average price of $107.89. The stock is now traded at around $112.02. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.2%. The holding were 43,834 shares as of .Added: ISHARES TRUST (ITOT)
Sugarloaf Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 32.98%. The purchase prices were between $69.5 and $80.11, with an estimated average price of $74.32. The stock is now traded at around $76.17. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.73%. The holding were 150,119 shares as of .Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)
Sugarloaf Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 1639.22%. The purchase prices were between $1409.39 and $1717.39, with an estimated average price of $1523.87. The stock is now traded at around $1653.67. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 887 shares as of .Added: Chemed Corp (CHE)
Sugarloaf Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Chemed Corp by 11350.00%. The purchase prices were between $455.52 and $523.47, with an estimated average price of $490.24. The stock is now traded at around $491.91. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 2,290 shares as of .Added: ISHARES TRUST (MUB)
Sugarloaf Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 39.59%. The purchase prices were between $115.26 and $117.22, with an estimated average price of $116.18. The stock is now traded at around $115.09. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 25,465 shares as of .Added: Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS)
Sugarloaf Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc by 29.55%. The purchase prices were between $135.48 and $155.76, with an estimated average price of $144.47. The stock is now traded at around $127.90. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 6,168 shares as of .Sold Out: Barrick Gold Corp (GOLD)
Sugarloaf Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Barrick Gold Corp. The sale prices were between $26.13 and $30.46, with an estimated average price of $28.46.Sold Out: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)
Sugarloaf Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The sale prices were between $52.34 and $92.18, with an estimated average price of $74.04.Sold Out: Canadian National Railway Co (CNI)
Sugarloaf Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Canadian National Railway Co. The sale prices were between $88.08 and $108.08, with an estimated average price of $100.3.Sold Out: Magnite Inc (MGNI)
Sugarloaf Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Magnite Inc. The sale prices were between $5.67 and $7.88, with an estimated average price of $6.69.Sold Out: Enbridge Inc (ENB)
Sugarloaf Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Enbridge Inc. The sale prices were between $29.2 and $33.98, with an estimated average price of $31.46.Sold Out: Shopify Inc (SHOP)
Sugarloaf Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Shopify Inc. The sale prices were between $870.76 and $1134.32, with an estimated average price of $994.38.
Here is the complete portfolio of Sugarloaf Wealth Management, LLC. Also check out:
