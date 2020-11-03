LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC Buys Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Sysco Corp, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc, Sells Adobe Inc, Myriad Genetics Inc, Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co

Investment company LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Sysco Corp, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc, Bank of America Corp, ONEOK Inc, sells Adobe Inc, Myriad Genetics Inc, Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC. As of 2020Q3, LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC owns 163 stocks with a total value of $201 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: SYY, CRWD, LUV, VBR,
- Added Positions: VCSH, JPM, BAC, OKE, FLOT, C, CVS, SJNK, SCHV, SCHW, INTC, JNJ, BIDU, VWO, GS, VTV, GILD, PFF, PFE, DGEAF, IGSB, XOM, ABBV, NOK, MRK, FCX, MO, CVX, BTGOF,
- Reduced Positions: AAPL, PYPL, MSFT, ADBE, SCHX, BHVN, GOOG, V, LB, BABA, VTI, TER, LMT, COP, GM,
- Sold Out: MYGN,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 73,159 shares, 4.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.5%
- ISHARES TRUST (FLOT) - 137,157 shares, 3.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.47%
- iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB) - 61,887 shares, 3.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.94%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 30,057 shares, 3.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.62%
- Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 55,365 shares, 2.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.83%
LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC initiated holding in Sysco Corp. The purchase prices were between $50.98 and $68.4, with an estimated average price of $58.15. The stock is now traded at around $60.36. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 3,500 shares as of .New Purchase: CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD)
LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC initiated holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $97 and $143.69, with an estimated average price of $116.52. The stock is now traded at around $126.66. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,525 shares as of .New Purchase: Southwest Airlines Co (LUV)
LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC initiated holding in Southwest Airlines Co. The purchase prices were between $30.89 and $42.1, with an estimated average price of $35.57. The stock is now traded at around $38.90. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 4,175 shares as of .New Purchase: VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VBR)
LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC initiated holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS. The purchase prices were between $102.46 and $117.9, with an estimated average price of $112.05. The stock is now traded at around $119.18. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,050 shares as of .Added: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)
LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 25.83%. The purchase prices were between $82.55 and $83.1, with an estimated average price of $82.88. The stock is now traded at around $82.67. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 55,365 shares as of .Added: Bank of America Corp (BAC)
LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 90.14%. The purchase prices were between $22.77 and $26.92, with an estimated average price of $24.9. The stock is now traded at around $24.84. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 16,348 shares as of .Added: ONEOK Inc (OKE)
LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC added to a holding in ONEOK Inc by 61.80%. The purchase prices were between $24.48 and $32.18, with an estimated average price of $27.89. The stock is now traded at around $29.17. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 15,250 shares as of .Sold Out: Myriad Genetics Inc (MYGN)
LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC sold out a holding in Myriad Genetics Inc. The sale prices were between $11.25 and $14.75, with an estimated average price of $12.64.
