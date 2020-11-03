Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc Buys Dollar General Corp, AbbVie Inc, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, Sells Cisco Systems Inc, Weibo Corp, Trip.com Group

Pacifica, CA, based Investment company Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Dollar General Corp, AbbVie Inc, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, UFP Industries Inc, Match Group Inc, sells Cisco Systems Inc, Weibo Corp, Trip.com Group, Cheniere Energy Inc, CNOOC during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc. As of 2020Q3, Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc owns 298 stocks with a total value of $1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: DG, MTCH, IMMU, UFPI, MRK, DY, PNTG, DCO, IAC, OMI, MATW, HALO, AYI, QGEN, RSG, SINA, SOHU, ISRG, IRBT, SMCI, MEDP, EXTR, RT2,

DG, MTCH, IMMU, UFPI, MRK, DY, PNTG, DCO, IAC, OMI, MATW, HALO, AYI, QGEN, RSG, SINA, SOHU, ISRG, IRBT, SMCI, MEDP, EXTR, RT2, Added Positions: ABBV, REGN, MSFT, AMZN, GOOGL, SYK, ADBE, CVS, VLO, REGI, LMT, VMW, MELI, FB, CHKP, BMY, RHHBY, CNC, SPY, POWI, GD, DIS, DEO, INTU, JPM, NICE, BAC, SYNH, VXUS, SHEN, SPXC, SIVB, SBUX, SAP, UN, RTX, LVMUY, DOW, CTVA, VCR, VGT, VHT, VIS, PHM, AVID, BRKS, BG, CLS, CVX, C, CNMD, COP, ERIC, FCX, LHX, DGX, LIN, PIPR, OSIS, NOC, MS, MLM, KSU, IBM, GS, CI, VAW, DHI, VDC, VFH, LLY, XOM, VOX, VTI,

ABBV, REGN, MSFT, AMZN, GOOGL, SYK, ADBE, CVS, VLO, REGI, LMT, VMW, MELI, FB, CHKP, BMY, RHHBY, CNC, SPY, POWI, GD, DIS, DEO, INTU, JPM, NICE, BAC, SYNH, VXUS, SHEN, SPXC, SIVB, SBUX, SAP, UN, RTX, LVMUY, DOW, CTVA, VCR, VGT, VHT, VIS, PHM, AVID, BRKS, BG, CLS, CVX, C, CNMD, COP, ERIC, FCX, LHX, DGX, LIN, PIPR, OSIS, NOC, MS, MLM, KSU, IBM, GS, CI, VAW, DHI, VDC, VFH, LLY, XOM, VOX, VTI, Reduced Positions: CSCO, WB, BABA, TCOM, LNG, MA, CEO, OC, JD, DXCM, DD, ITW, NTES, AMED, SSL, BAYRY, AEIS, NVDA, OTIS, ADI, AMAT, BA, TSM, BIDU, QCOM, FBHS, GOOG, VZ, NDAQ, VFC, MGA, EWBC, EFA, ABT, ALB, APH, AON, ABB, CARR, EXPD, FDX, DELL, GT, QQQ, EEM, HWM, IWB, HDS, PANW, IWM, WH, HAL, ADM, BBY, CF, CMA, GLW, RDY, EOG, GE, WHR, HFC, IP, MDLZ, MRO, SKM, SLB, SIEGY,

CSCO, WB, BABA, TCOM, LNG, MA, CEO, OC, JD, DXCM, DD, ITW, NTES, AMED, SSL, BAYRY, AEIS, NVDA, OTIS, ADI, AMAT, BA, TSM, BIDU, QCOM, FBHS, GOOG, VZ, NDAQ, VFC, MGA, EWBC, EFA, ABT, ALB, APH, AON, ABB, CARR, EXPD, FDX, DELL, GT, QQQ, EEM, HWM, IWB, HDS, PANW, IWM, WH, HAL, ADM, BBY, CF, CMA, GLW, RDY, EOG, GE, WHR, HFC, IP, MDLZ, MRO, SKM, SLB, SIEGY, Sold Out: UF3, PFBC, CATY, HSBC, NTCT, PXD, TFX, IWD, VDE, BCRX, SRGA, AMRS, CPE, NR,

For the details of PILLAR PACIFIC CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/pillar+pacific+capital+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 393,687 shares, 4.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.16% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 163,725 shares, 3.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.09% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 10,518 shares, 3.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.51% Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 53,208 shares, 2.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.34% Mastercard Inc (MA) - 60,746 shares, 1.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.19%

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Dollar General Corp. The purchase prices were between $186.46 and $209.8, with an estimated average price of $196.56. The stock is now traded at around $214.36. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 18,615 shares as of .

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc initiated holding in UFP Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $47.03 and $63.63, with an estimated average price of $56.29. The stock is now traded at around $53.34. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 11,470 shares as of .

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Immunomedics Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.91 and $85.53, with an estimated average price of $50.24. The stock is now traded at around $87.86. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 7,700 shares as of .

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Match Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $90.36 and $120.71, with an estimated average price of $105.79. The stock is now traded at around $121.38. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 5,929 shares as of .

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Merck & Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $76.69 and $86.93, with an estimated average price of $82.09. The stock is now traded at around $77.04. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 6,800 shares as of .

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Pennant Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.09 and $41.35, with an estimated average price of $30.6. The stock is now traded at around $45.99. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 10,200 shares as of .

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 62.30%. The purchase prices were between $85.91 and $100.83, with an estimated average price of $94.18. The stock is now traded at around $87.84. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 74,695 shares as of .

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc by 71.94%. The purchase prices were between $544.75 and $658.21, with an estimated average price of $606.19. The stock is now traded at around $554.23. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 9,242 shares as of .

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 30.41%. The purchase prices were between $426.29 and $533.8, with an estimated average price of $465.25. The stock is now traded at around $453.16. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,426 shares as of .

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Renewable Energy Group Inc by 39.29%. The purchase prices were between $22.86 and $53.42, with an estimated average price of $35.02. The stock is now traded at around $54.69. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 19,500 shares as of .

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc added to a holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500 by 38.19%. The purchase prices were between $310.52 and $357.7, with an estimated average price of $331.29. The stock is now traded at around $335.85. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,076 shares as of .

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Power Integrations Inc by 58.62%. The purchase prices were between $51.29 and $62.82, with an estimated average price of $57.58. The stock is now traded at around $60.81. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 9,200 shares as of .

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in UFP Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $41 and $53.5, with an estimated average price of $47.75.

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Preferred Bank. The sale prices were between $31.09 and $42.05, with an estimated average price of $37.4.

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Cathay General Bancorp. The sale prices were between $20.88 and $27.45, with an estimated average price of $24.46.

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $110.59 and $123.5, with an estimated average price of $117.94.

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co. The sale prices were between $85.9 and $110.73, with an estimated average price of $98.45.

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in VANGUARD WORLD FDS. The sale prices were between $40.31 and $52.03, with an estimated average price of $47.58.