Forte Capital Llc Buys Lululemon Athletica Inc, Cloudflare Inc, iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF, Sells CVS Health Corp, Cisco Systems Inc, SPDR Russell 1000 ETF

Investment company Forte Capital Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Lululemon Athletica Inc, Cloudflare Inc, iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF, Ulta Beauty Inc, SPDR SERIES TRUST, sells CVS Health Corp, Cisco Systems Inc, SPDR Russell 1000 ETF, Gilead Sciences Inc, SPDR Russell Small Cap Complet during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Forte Capital Llc . As of 2020Q3, Forte Capital Llc owns 185 stocks with a total value of $542 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Apple Inc (AAPL) - 329,163 shares, 7.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.78% INVESCO EXCHG TRAD (RPG) - 174,912 shares, 4.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.06% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 7,703 shares, 4.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.39% MarketAxess Holdings Inc (MKTX) - 39,940 shares, 3.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.09% iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF (IGIB) - 267,591 shares, 3.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 51.79%

Forte Capital Llc initiated holding in Cloudflare Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.94 and $42.51, with an estimated average price of $38.2. The stock is now traded at around $52.96. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 135,782 shares as of .

Forte Capital Llc initiated holding in Ulta Beauty Inc. The purchase prices were between $191.29 and $240.51, with an estimated average price of $215.37. The stock is now traded at around $217.75. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 23,603 shares as of .

Forte Capital Llc initiated holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $36.49 and $42.03, with an estimated average price of $38.92. The stock is now traded at around $39.47. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 35,268 shares as of .

Forte Capital Llc initiated holding in General Mills Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.32 and $65.74, with an estimated average price of $62.5. The stock is now traded at around $60.69. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 16,521 shares as of .

Forte Capital Llc initiated holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $30.67 and $34.54, with an estimated average price of $32.83. The stock is now traded at around $34.67. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 27,927 shares as of .

Forte Capital Llc initiated holding in Datadog Inc. The purchase prices were between $75.28 and $102.16, with an estimated average price of $86.97. The stock is now traded at around $90.09. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 4,185 shares as of .

Forte Capital Llc added to a holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc by 1049.61%. The purchase prices were between $294.76 and $398.29, with an estimated average price of $333.7. The stock is now traded at around $325.85. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 18,957 shares as of .

Forte Capital Llc added to a holding in iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF by 51.79%. The purchase prices were between $59.92 and $61.31, with an estimated average price of $60.73. The stock is now traded at around $60.53. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 267,591 shares as of .

Forte Capital Llc added to a holding in Dollar Tree Inc by 28.12%. The purchase prices were between $85.97 and $104.24, with an estimated average price of $94.04. The stock is now traded at around $94.05. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 54,282 shares as of .

Forte Capital Llc added to a holding in International Paper Co by 154.50%. The purchase prices were between $33.11 and $42.89, with an estimated average price of $37.28. The stock is now traded at around $46.58. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 31,787 shares as of .

Forte Capital Llc added to a holding in TC Energy Corp by 39.39%. The purchase prices were between $41.16 and $49.55, with an estimated average price of $45.71. The stock is now traded at around $39.91. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 26,755 shares as of .

Forte Capital Llc added to a holding in Colgate-Palmolive Co by 22.76%. The purchase prices were between $73.03 and $79.47, with an estimated average price of $76.22. The stock is now traded at around $82.66. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 13,770 shares as of .

Forte Capital Llc sold out a holding in SPDR Russell 1000 ETF. The sale prices were between $86.92 and $86.92, with an estimated average price of $86.92.

Forte Capital Llc sold out a holding in SPDR Russell Small Cap Complet. The sale prices were between $82.85 and $82.85, with an estimated average price of $82.85.

Forte Capital Llc sold out a holding in Boeing Co. The sale prices were between $146.05 and $187.94, with an estimated average price of $170.6.

Forte Capital Llc sold out a holding in Cardinal Health Inc. The sale prices were between $45.25 and $58.04, with an estimated average price of $51.3.

Forte Capital Llc sold out a holding in Fortinet Inc. The sale prices were between $115.17 and $149.6, with an estimated average price of $129.1.

Forte Capital Llc sold out a holding in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. The sale prices were between $106.71 and $152.04, with an estimated average price of $125.76.