Patton Albertson & Miller, LLC Buys ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, KLA Corp, Sells Coca-Cola Co, ISHARES TRUST, ConocoPhillips

Macon, GA, based Investment company Patton Albertson & Miller, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, KLA Corp, iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, Boston Beer Co Inc, sells Coca-Cola Co, ISHARES TRUST, ConocoPhillips, GLDMN SACHS ETF TR, Global Payments Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Patton Albertson & Miller, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Patton Albertson & Miller, LLC owns 203 stocks with a total value of $353 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: SAM, AMD, EFG, EMN, NFG, AXP, CNI, CERN, FHN,

SAM, AMD, EFG, EMN, NFG, AXP, CNI, CERN, FHN, Added Positions: IHI, LQD, KLAC, ESGU, GSY, IEF, PSK, MTUM, TIP, MMM, QUAL, NTRS, TFI, AOR, SYK, VUG, VIG, ESGE, XOM, DUK, CVS, T, BRK.B, MINT, MO, BUD, ARKW, SPY, SO, IWB, PM, PFE, MDT, MCD, COF, JPM, PEP, GLD, SDY, AZN, TXN, VTI, VTV, VNQ, AOK,

IHI, LQD, KLAC, ESGU, GSY, IEF, PSK, MTUM, TIP, MMM, QUAL, NTRS, TFI, AOR, SYK, VUG, VIG, ESGE, XOM, DUK, CVS, T, BRK.B, MINT, MO, BUD, ARKW, SPY, SO, IWB, PM, PFE, MDT, MCD, COF, JPM, PEP, GLD, SDY, AZN, TXN, VTI, VTV, VNQ, AOK, Reduced Positions: KO, IQLT, AAPL, AMZN, AGG, HST, QCOM, NVDA, BOND, TFC, O, SCHF, SCHE, ALK, D, MSFT, ARCC, CVX, EMR, WMT, GOOGL, AMGN, DHR, GOVT, PG, TMO, UPS, VLO, CCI, CMI, DTE, FB, MUB, MRK, NVS, SCHB, SWK, TGT, UNP, WBA, WPC, ABT, ALXN, AMP, CSCO, STZ, ECL, FAST, FISV, GSK, INTC, IJR, IXN, JNJ, LOW, MA, MCK, PWR, ROP, SCHA, SCHM, SCHD, TSN, UNM, GDX, VBK, VOD, ABBV, APD, ALL, ANTM, APTV, BLK, ETN, ENB, GPC, GILD, HD, HPQ, QQQ, IVV, KEY, MXIM, NEE, NZF, ORCL, TROW, SCHG, SYY, VYM, V, XEL, NLY, AMAT, BMY, DE, PYPL, PPL, SCHV, SHOP, YUM,

KO, IQLT, AAPL, AMZN, AGG, HST, QCOM, NVDA, BOND, TFC, O, SCHF, SCHE, ALK, D, MSFT, ARCC, CVX, EMR, WMT, GOOGL, AMGN, DHR, GOVT, PG, TMO, UPS, VLO, CCI, CMI, DTE, FB, MUB, MRK, NVS, SCHB, SWK, TGT, UNP, WBA, WPC, ABT, ALXN, AMP, CSCO, STZ, ECL, FAST, FISV, GSK, INTC, IJR, IXN, JNJ, LOW, MA, MCK, PWR, ROP, SCHA, SCHM, SCHD, TSN, UNM, GDX, VBK, VOD, ABBV, APD, ALL, ANTM, APTV, BLK, ETN, ENB, GPC, GILD, HD, HPQ, QQQ, IVV, KEY, MXIM, NEE, NZF, ORCL, TROW, SCHG, SYY, VYM, V, XEL, NLY, AMAT, BMY, DE, PYPL, PPL, SCHV, SHOP, YUM, Sold Out: COP, GPN, GSIE, IEFA, MBB, NEAR, EMB, RTX, IVZ, FEN, HYB,

For the details of Patton Albertson & Miller, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/patton+albertson+%26+miller%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

ISHARES TRUST (ITOT) - 419,940 shares, 8.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.09% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 104,581 shares, 3.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.53% iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF) - 77,146 shares, 2.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.70% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 36,283 shares, 2.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.61% ISHARES TRUST (IHI) - 23,722 shares, 2.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 125.32%

Patton Albertson & Miller, LLC initiated holding in Boston Beer Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $554.88 and $912.86, with an estimated average price of $786.66. The stock is now traded at around $999.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 500 shares as of .

Patton Albertson & Miller, LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $83.58 and $91.81, with an estimated average price of $88.62. The stock is now traded at around $89.14. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 3,978 shares as of .

Patton Albertson & Miller, LLC initiated holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $52.34 and $92.18, with an estimated average price of $74.04. The stock is now traded at around $76.47. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 4,400 shares as of .

Patton Albertson & Miller, LLC initiated holding in Eastman Chemical Co. The purchase prices were between $68.31 and $85.48, with an estimated average price of $75.34. The stock is now traded at around $84.29. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 3,925 shares as of .

Patton Albertson & Miller, LLC initiated holding in National Fuel Gas Co. The purchase prices were between $39.77 and $45.82, with an estimated average price of $42.59. The stock is now traded at around $41.23. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 5,930 shares as of .

Patton Albertson & Miller, LLC initiated holding in Canadian National Railway Co. The purchase prices were between $88.08 and $108.08, with an estimated average price of $100.3. The stock is now traded at around $104.66. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,149 shares as of .

Patton Albertson & Miller, LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 125.32%. The purchase prices were between $265.46 and $309.31, with an estimated average price of $290.37. The stock is now traded at around $306.04. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 23,722 shares as of .

Patton Albertson & Miller, LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 45.95%. The purchase prices were between $134.22 and $139.15, with an estimated average price of $136.3. The stock is now traded at around $134.07. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 26,841 shares as of .

Patton Albertson & Miller, LLC added to a holding in KLA Corp by 97.18%. The purchase prices were between $171.94 and $216.63, with an estimated average price of $197.53. The stock is now traded at around $211.57. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 9,283 shares as of .

Patton Albertson & Miller, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 23.84%. The purchase prices were between $70.41 and $81.56, with an estimated average price of $75.29. The stock is now traded at around $76.72. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 39,939 shares as of .

Patton Albertson & Miller, LLC added to a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST by 86.98%. The purchase prices were between $41.62 and $43.91, with an estimated average price of $43.13. The stock is now traded at around $43.23. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 16,875 shares as of .

Patton Albertson & Miller, LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 35.25%. The purchase prices were between $123.08 and $127.1, with an estimated average price of $125.6. The stock is now traded at around $125.21. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,801 shares as of .

Patton Albertson & Miller, LLC sold out a holding in ConocoPhillips. The sale prices were between $32.46 and $41.78, with an estimated average price of $37.92.

Patton Albertson & Miller, LLC sold out a holding in Global Payments Inc. The sale prices were between $160.77 and $184.85, with an estimated average price of $173.

Patton Albertson & Miller, LLC sold out a holding in GLDMN SACHS ETF TR. The sale prices were between $26.59 and $28.91, with an estimated average price of $28.

Patton Albertson & Miller, LLC sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $57.43 and $62.28, with an estimated average price of $60.32.

Patton Albertson & Miller, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Short Maturity Bond. The sale prices were between $49.97 and $50.15, with an estimated average price of $50.08.

Patton Albertson & Miller, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MBS ETF. The sale prices were between $110.22 and $110.82, with an estimated average price of $110.58.