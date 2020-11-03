  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Patton Albertson & Miller, LLC Buys ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, KLA Corp, Sells Coca-Cola Co, ISHARES TRUST, ConocoPhillips

November 03, 2020 | About: IHI +1.82% LQD +0.1% KLAC +4.28% ESGU +1.82% PSK +0% TIP -0.08% SAM -3.36% EFG +2.31% AMD +2.52% EMN +1.57% NFG +2.28% CNI +2.38%

Macon, GA, based Investment company Patton Albertson & Miller, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, KLA Corp, iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, Boston Beer Co Inc, sells Coca-Cola Co, ISHARES TRUST, ConocoPhillips, GLDMN SACHS ETF TR, Global Payments Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Patton Albertson & Miller, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Patton Albertson & Miller, LLC owns 203 stocks with a total value of $353 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Patton Albertson & Miller, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/patton+albertson+%26+miller%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Patton Albertson & Miller, LLC
  1. ISHARES TRUST (ITOT) - 419,940 shares, 8.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.09%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 104,581 shares, 3.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.53%
  3. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF) - 77,146 shares, 2.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.70%
  4. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 36,283 shares, 2.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.61%
  5. ISHARES TRUST (IHI) - 23,722 shares, 2.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 125.32%
New Purchase: Boston Beer Co Inc (SAM)

Patton Albertson & Miller, LLC initiated holding in Boston Beer Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $554.88 and $912.86, with an estimated average price of $786.66. The stock is now traded at around $999.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 500 shares as of .

New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (EFG)

Patton Albertson & Miller, LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $83.58 and $91.81, with an estimated average price of $88.62. The stock is now traded at around $89.14. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 3,978 shares as of .

New Purchase: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)

Patton Albertson & Miller, LLC initiated holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $52.34 and $92.18, with an estimated average price of $74.04. The stock is now traded at around $76.47. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 4,400 shares as of .

New Purchase: Eastman Chemical Co (EMN)

Patton Albertson & Miller, LLC initiated holding in Eastman Chemical Co. The purchase prices were between $68.31 and $85.48, with an estimated average price of $75.34. The stock is now traded at around $84.29. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 3,925 shares as of .

New Purchase: National Fuel Gas Co (NFG)

Patton Albertson & Miller, LLC initiated holding in National Fuel Gas Co. The purchase prices were between $39.77 and $45.82, with an estimated average price of $42.59. The stock is now traded at around $41.23. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 5,930 shares as of .

New Purchase: Canadian National Railway Co (CNI)

Patton Albertson & Miller, LLC initiated holding in Canadian National Railway Co. The purchase prices were between $88.08 and $108.08, with an estimated average price of $100.3. The stock is now traded at around $104.66. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,149 shares as of .

Added: ISHARES TRUST (IHI)

Patton Albertson & Miller, LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 125.32%. The purchase prices were between $265.46 and $309.31, with an estimated average price of $290.37. The stock is now traded at around $306.04. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 23,722 shares as of .

Added: ISHARES TRUST (LQD)

Patton Albertson & Miller, LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 45.95%. The purchase prices were between $134.22 and $139.15, with an estimated average price of $136.3. The stock is now traded at around $134.07. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 26,841 shares as of .

Added: KLA Corp (KLAC)

Patton Albertson & Miller, LLC added to a holding in KLA Corp by 97.18%. The purchase prices were between $171.94 and $216.63, with an estimated average price of $197.53. The stock is now traded at around $211.57. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 9,283 shares as of .

Added: iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU)

Patton Albertson & Miller, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 23.84%. The purchase prices were between $70.41 and $81.56, with an estimated average price of $75.29. The stock is now traded at around $76.72. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 39,939 shares as of .

Added: SPDR SERIES TRUST (PSK)

Patton Albertson & Miller, LLC added to a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST by 86.98%. The purchase prices were between $41.62 and $43.91, with an estimated average price of $43.13. The stock is now traded at around $43.23. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 16,875 shares as of .

Added: ISHARES TRUST (TIP)

Patton Albertson & Miller, LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 35.25%. The purchase prices were between $123.08 and $127.1, with an estimated average price of $125.6. The stock is now traded at around $125.21. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,801 shares as of .

Sold Out: ConocoPhillips (COP)

Patton Albertson & Miller, LLC sold out a holding in ConocoPhillips. The sale prices were between $32.46 and $41.78, with an estimated average price of $37.92.

Sold Out: Global Payments Inc (GPN)

Patton Albertson & Miller, LLC sold out a holding in Global Payments Inc. The sale prices were between $160.77 and $184.85, with an estimated average price of $173.

Sold Out: GLDMN SACHS ETF TR (GSIE)

Patton Albertson & Miller, LLC sold out a holding in GLDMN SACHS ETF TR. The sale prices were between $26.59 and $28.91, with an estimated average price of $28.

Sold Out: ISHARES TRUST (IEFA)

Patton Albertson & Miller, LLC sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $57.43 and $62.28, with an estimated average price of $60.32.

Sold Out: iShares Short Maturity Bond (NEAR)

Patton Albertson & Miller, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Short Maturity Bond. The sale prices were between $49.97 and $50.15, with an estimated average price of $50.08.

Sold Out: iShares MBS ETF (MBB)

Patton Albertson & Miller, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MBS ETF. The sale prices were between $110.22 and $110.82, with an estimated average price of $110.58.



