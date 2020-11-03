Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich Buys Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc, United Parcel Service Inc, ViacomCBS Inc, Sells Lockheed Martin Corp, Rogers Communications Inc

Investment company Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich (Current Portfolio) buys Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc, United Parcel Service Inc, ViacomCBS Inc, Public Storage, TE Connectivity, sells Lockheed Martin Corp, Rogers Communications Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich. As of 2020Q3, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich owns 144 stocks with a total value of $186 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Apple Inc (AAPL) - 113,349 shares, 7.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.32% ISHARES TRUST (USMV) - 169,366 shares, 5.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.71% ISHARES INC (EEMV) - 186,562 shares, 5.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.57% ISHARES TRUST (EFAV) - 142,780 shares, 5.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.62% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 5,153 shares, 4.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.94%

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich initiated holding in Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.16 and $63.37, with an estimated average price of $52.66. The stock is now traded at around $64.86. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 4,900 shares as of .

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich initiated holding in United Parcel Service Inc. The purchase prices were between $113.76 and $168.9, with an estimated average price of $145.35. The stock is now traded at around $163.51. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,614 shares as of .

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich initiated holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.1 and $30.68, with an estimated average price of $26.76. The stock is now traded at around $30.12. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 8,400 shares as of .

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich initiated holding in TE Connectivity Ltd. The purchase prices were between $78.77 and $101.87, with an estimated average price of $91.95. The stock is now traded at around $101.47. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,200 shares as of .

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich initiated holding in SCHWAB STRATEGIC T. The purchase prices were between $51.49 and $51.63, with an estimated average price of $51.55. The stock is now traded at around $51.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 4,200 shares as of .

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich initiated holding in Public Storage. The purchase prices were between $185.36 and $224.74, with an estimated average price of $204.39. The stock is now traded at around $235.04. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 969 shares as of .

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich added to a holding in China Mobile Ltd by 51.86%. The purchase prices were between $31.83 and $38.38, with an estimated average price of $35.07. The stock is now traded at around $31.77. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 10,630 shares as of .

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 29.59%. The purchase prices were between $304.75 and $358.86, with an estimated average price of $335.76. The stock is now traded at around $371.42. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,362 shares as of .

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich added to a holding in ORIX Corp by 25.69%. The purchase prices were between $53.99 and $66.82, with an estimated average price of $61.49. The stock is now traded at around $63.22. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 7,314 shares as of .

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich sold out a holding in Rogers Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $38.08 and $43.61, with an estimated average price of $41.06.