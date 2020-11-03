Ashfield Capital Partners, LLC Buys eHealth Inc, Teladoc Health Inc, Fortinet Inc, Sells Intel Corp, Cisco Systems Inc, Lockheed Martin Corp

San Francisco, CA, based Investment company Ashfield Capital Partners, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys eHealth Inc, Teladoc Health Inc, Fortinet Inc, Welltower Inc, Qualcomm Inc, sells Intel Corp, Cisco Systems Inc, Lockheed Martin Corp, Northrop Grumman Corp, American Express Co during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ashfield Capital Partners, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Ashfield Capital Partners, LLC owns 220 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Apple Inc (AAPL) - 883,695 shares, 9.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.37% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 331,557 shares, 6.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.59% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 11,704 shares, 3.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.38% Visa Inc (V) - 135,812 shares, 2.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.93% NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 47,350 shares, 2.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.54%

Ashfield Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in eHealth Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.81 and $114.86, with an estimated average price of $81.14. The stock is now traded at around $69.15. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 140,081 shares as of .

Ashfield Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Teladoc Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $183.75 and $249.42, with an estimated average price of $211.52. The stock is now traded at around $195.16. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 27,544 shares as of .

Ashfield Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $12.68 and $18.49, with an estimated average price of $15.61. The stock is now traded at around $20.12. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 26,484 shares as of .

Ashfield Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in VANECK VECTORS ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.13 and $64.05, with an estimated average price of $57.64. The stock is now traded at around $56.05. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 7,436 shares as of .

Ashfield Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF. The purchase prices were between $36.17 and $44.53, with an estimated average price of $40.76. The stock is now traded at around $39.48. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 8,164 shares as of .

Ashfield Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $117.45 and $119.23, with an estimated average price of $118.22. The stock is now traded at around $117.14. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,004 shares as of .

Ashfield Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Fortinet Inc by 524.19%. The purchase prices were between $115.17 and $149.6, with an estimated average price of $129.1. The stock is now traded at around $112.56. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 30,292 shares as of .

Ashfield Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Welltower Inc by 619.18%. The purchase prices were between $49.2 and $61.12, with an estimated average price of $54.97. The stock is now traded at around $58.97. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 46,157 shares as of .

Ashfield Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 225.77%. The purchase prices were between $88.89 and $123.18, with an estimated average price of $106.72. The stock is now traded at around $124.93. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 19,250 shares as of .

Ashfield Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Morgan Stanley by 33.90%. The purchase prices were between $46.42 and $53.25, with an estimated average price of $50.37. The stock is now traded at around $51.21. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 99,182 shares as of .

Ashfield Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Stanley Black & Decker Inc by 23.78%. The purchase prices were between $135.61 and $166.25, with an estimated average price of $155.49. The stock is now traded at around $172.97. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 35,192 shares as of .

Ashfield Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS by 44.11%. The purchase prices were between $164.39 and $185, with an estimated average price of $174.21. The stock is now traded at around $182.76. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,407 shares as of .

Ashfield Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in VANGUARD INTL EQUI. The sale prices were between $50.71 and $55.18, with an estimated average price of $53.38.

Ashfield Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Sunrun Inc. The sale prices were between $19.84 and $77.07, with an estimated average price of $46.69.

Ashfield Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Campbell Soup Co. The sale prices were between $45.18 and $53.48, with an estimated average price of $49.33.

Ashfield Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Kellogg Co. The sale prices were between $61.13 and $70.94, with an estimated average price of $67.56.

Ashfield Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Splunk Inc. The sale prices were between $174.89 and $223.59, with an estimated average price of $199.31.

Ashfield Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in U.S. Bancorp. The sale prices were between $34.22 and $38.31, with an estimated average price of $36.61.