Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC Buys SPDR SERIES TRUST, SPDR INDEX SHS FDS, SPDR SERIES TRUST, Sells VANGUARD INDEX FDS, SPDR Russell 1000 ETF, VANGUARD INDEX FDS

Investment company Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR SERIES TRUST, SPDR INDEX SHS FDS, SPDR SERIES TRUST, SPDR INDEX SHS FDS, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, sells VANGUARD INDEX FDS, SPDR Russell 1000 ETF, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, SPDR Russell Small Cap Complet, SPDR INDEX SHS FDS during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC. As of 2020Q3, Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC owns 40 stocks with a total value of $64 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: SPLG, SPMD, VO,

SPLG, SPMD, VO, Added Positions: SPDW, SPYG, SPEM, VB, BAC, ESGU, EWX,

SPDW, SPYG, SPEM, VB, BAC, ESGU, EWX, Reduced Positions: VTI, SPAB, SPIP, FLRN, AAPL, DFEB, AMZN, EBND, BIL, MSFT, GWX, MDT, TGT,

VTI, SPAB, SPIP, FLRN, AAPL, DFEB, AMZN, EBND, BIL, MSFT, GWX, MDT, TGT, Sold Out: ELR, VXF, EMM, RWX,

SPDR SERIES TRUST (SPAB) - 489,193 shares, 23.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.5% First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund VIII - FT Cboe Ve (DFEB) - 316,761 shares, 15.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.25% SPDR SERIES TRUST (SPLG) - 105,433 shares, 6.35% of the total portfolio. New Position SPDR SERIES TRUST (SPYG) - 62,364 shares, 4.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 178.88% SPDR INDEX SHS FDS (SPDW) - 103,215 shares, 4.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 290.74%

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC initiated holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $36.49 and $42.03, with an estimated average price of $38.92. The stock is now traded at around $39.47. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.35%. The holding were 105,433 shares as of .

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC initiated holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $30.67 and $34.54, with an estimated average price of $32.83. The stock is now traded at around $34.67. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 11,715 shares as of .

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC initiated holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS. The purchase prices were between $164.39 and $185, with an estimated average price of $174.21. The stock is now traded at around $182.76. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 1,144 shares as of .

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC added to a holding in SPDR INDEX SHS FDS by 290.74%. The purchase prices were between $27.73 and $30.19, with an estimated average price of $29.19. The stock is now traded at around $29.33. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.42%. The holding were 103,215 shares as of .

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC added to a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST by 178.88%. The purchase prices were between $45.36 and $54.05, with an estimated average price of $49. The stock is now traded at around $49.76. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.04%. The holding were 62,364 shares as of .

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC added to a holding in SPDR INDEX SHS FDS by 211.83%. The purchase prices were between $33.84 and $37.9, with an estimated average price of $36.47. The stock is now traded at around $37.53. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.63%. The holding were 41,292 shares as of .

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC added to a holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS by 172.34%. The purchase prices were between $143.34 and $162.04, with an estimated average price of $153.52. The stock is now traded at around $162.96. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 6,174 shares as of .

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Russell 1000 ETF. The sale prices were between $86.92 and $86.92, with an estimated average price of $86.92.

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC sold out a holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS. The sale prices were between $118.34 and $135.96, with an estimated average price of $127.22.

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Russell Small Cap Complet. The sale prices were between $82.85 and $82.85, with an estimated average price of $82.85.

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC sold out a holding in SPDR INDEX SHS FDS. The sale prices were between $29.04 and $31.19, with an estimated average price of $29.91.