Knuff & Co LLC Buys Fastly Inc, Skyworks Solutions Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Sells PepsiCo Inc, Consolidated Edison Inc, Kinder Morgan Inc

Investment company Knuff & Co LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Fastly Inc, Skyworks Solutions Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Etsy Inc, Microchip Technology Inc, sells PepsiCo Inc, Consolidated Edison Inc, Kinder Morgan Inc, Cerner Corp, Public Service Enterprise Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Knuff & Co LLC. As of 2020Q3, Knuff & Co LLC owns 168 stocks with a total value of $212 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: ETSY, MUB, FBHS, AWK, VNQ, IWR, IVE, IJH, EEFT, TGT, IJR, NET, DGX, AKAM, SUSB, QLTA, AVY, BLK, FAST, GIS, ITW, TT, SYY, QDEL, LIN, BYND, CRSP,

ETSY, MUB, FBHS, AWK, VNQ, IWR, IVE, IJH, EEFT, TGT, IJR, NET, DGX, AKAM, SUSB, QLTA, AVY, BLK, FAST, GIS, ITW, TT, SYY, QDEL, LIN, BYND, CRSP, Added Positions: FSLY, MSFT, AMT, SWKS, AAPL, TMO, AMZN, BRK.B, NKE, MCHP, FTNT, COST, VRTX, GOOG, OKTA, NVDA, IGIB, NEE, SBUX, DIS, GOOGL, MNST, MRK, DHR, TDOC, GILD, CRM, MELI, VZ, V, PFE, PYPL, JNJ, HD, TTD, IAU, BABA, ZTS, IVV, QCOM, CLX, SJM, PLD, ADBE, AFL, CVS, MA, UNH, WM, TXN, ACN, UNP, BAC, VLO, CSCO, PGR, CMI, ABBV, FB, TJX, JPM, KMB, ORCL, MDT, STZ, AZN,

FSLY, MSFT, AMT, SWKS, AAPL, TMO, AMZN, BRK.B, NKE, MCHP, FTNT, COST, VRTX, GOOG, OKTA, NVDA, IGIB, NEE, SBUX, DIS, GOOGL, MNST, MRK, DHR, TDOC, GILD, CRM, MELI, VZ, V, PFE, PYPL, JNJ, HD, TTD, IAU, BABA, ZTS, IVV, QCOM, CLX, SJM, PLD, ADBE, AFL, CVS, MA, UNH, WM, TXN, ACN, UNP, BAC, VLO, CSCO, PGR, CMI, ABBV, FB, TJX, JPM, KMB, ORCL, MDT, STZ, AZN, Reduced Positions: PEP, BMY, KMI, MBB, LQD, EA, PEG, SRE, NFLX, CMF, HYD,

PEP, BMY, KMI, MBB, LQD, EA, PEG, SRE, NFLX, CMF, HYD, Sold Out: ED, CERN, D, EVRG, VGSH, PAA,

Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 160,975 shares, 10.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.05% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 174,787 shares, 9.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.12% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 49,208 shares, 4.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.29% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,470 shares, 3.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.47% Equifax Inc (EFX) - 45,800 shares, 3.38% of the total portfolio.

Knuff & Co LLC initiated holding in Etsy Inc. The purchase prices were between $101.59 and $135.52, with an estimated average price of $116.89. The stock is now traded at around $130.86. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 3,000 shares as of .

Knuff & Co LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $115.26 and $117.22, with an estimated average price of $116.18. The stock is now traded at around $115.09. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,005 shares as of .

Knuff & Co LLC initiated holding in American Water Works Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $130.31 and $149.79, with an estimated average price of $141.58. The stock is now traded at around $157.38. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 575 shares as of .

Knuff & Co LLC initiated holding in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. The purchase prices were between $62.39 and $86.52, with an estimated average price of $78.1. The stock is now traded at around $84.86. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of .

Knuff & Co LLC initiated holding in Euronet Worldwide Inc. The purchase prices were between $87.63 and $106.31, with an estimated average price of $97.59. The stock is now traded at around $94.63. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 700 shares as of .

Knuff & Co LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $173.64 and $195.6, with an estimated average price of $186.16. The stock is now traded at around $196.96. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 373 shares as of .

Knuff & Co LLC added to a holding in Fastly Inc by 923.45%. The purchase prices were between $74.96 and $116.18, with an estimated average price of $86.66. The stock is now traded at around $68.38. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 20,469 shares as of .

Knuff & Co LLC added to a holding in Skyworks Solutions Inc by 29.01%. The purchase prices were between $125.85 and $153.29, with an estimated average price of $138.89. The stock is now traded at around $138.53. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 26,215 shares as of .

Knuff & Co LLC added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 21.89%. The purchase prices were between $177.99 and $221.68, with an estimated average price of $204.37. The stock is now traded at around $207.49. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 10,745 shares as of .

Knuff & Co LLC added to a holding in Microchip Technology Inc by 20.42%. The purchase prices were between $97.65 and $114.69, with an estimated average price of $104.16. The stock is now traded at around $108.18. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 17,691 shares as of .

Knuff & Co LLC added to a holding in iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF by 33.91%. The purchase prices were between $59.92 and $61.31, with an estimated average price of $60.73. The stock is now traded at around $60.53. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 17,120 shares as of .

Knuff & Co LLC added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 67.32%. The purchase prices were between $381.2 and $573.86, with an estimated average price of $464.8. The stock is now traded at around $517.94. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,188 shares as of .

Knuff & Co LLC sold out a holding in Consolidated Edison Inc. The sale prices were between $69.65 and $77.8, with an estimated average price of $73.78.

Knuff & Co LLC sold out a holding in Cerner Corp. The sale prices were between $67.48 and $75.23, with an estimated average price of $71.22.

Knuff & Co LLC sold out a holding in Evergy Inc. The sale prices were between $49.12 and $64.83, with an estimated average price of $55.93.

Knuff & Co LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $62.07 and $62.21, with an estimated average price of $62.13.

Knuff & Co LLC sold out a holding in Dominion Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $73.58 and $82.69, with an estimated average price of $78.62.

Knuff & Co LLC sold out a holding in Plains All American Pipeline LP. The sale prices were between $5.46 and $8.84, with an estimated average price of $7.47.