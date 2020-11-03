Hamilton Point Investment Advisors, LLC Buys Watsco Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, The Home Depot Inc, Sells Omnicom Group Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp

Chapel Hill, NC, based Investment company Hamilton Point Investment Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Watsco Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, The Home Depot Inc, Pfizer Inc, Abbott Laboratories, sells Omnicom Group Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hamilton Point Investment Advisors, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Hamilton Point Investment Advisors, LLC owns 70 stocks with a total value of $284 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Apple Inc (AAPL) - 131,476 shares, 5.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.38% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 49,354 shares, 3.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.3% Church & Dwight Co Inc (CHD) - 108,718 shares, 3.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.03% Danaher Corp (DHR) - 44,541 shares, 3.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.30% Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS) - 57,630 shares, 2.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.72%

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Watsco Inc. The purchase prices were between $177.97 and $248.65, with an estimated average price of $224.78. The stock is now traded at around $233.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 11,639 shares as of .

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $169.81 and $210.82, with an estimated average price of $188.22. The stock is now traded at around $180.27. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,250 shares as of .

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in The Home Depot Inc. The purchase prices were between $247.35 and $291.93, with an estimated average price of $270.51. The stock is now traded at around $277.36. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 838 shares as of .

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Pfizer Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.46 and $39.26, with an estimated average price of $36.91. The stock is now traded at around $36.21. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 5,853 shares as of .

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Abbott Laboratories. The purchase prices were between $91.64 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $101.35. The stock is now traded at around $109.46. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,933 shares as of .

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Omnicom Group Inc. The sale prices were between $48.81 and $57.01, with an estimated average price of $53.56.

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The sale prices were between $34.28 and $44.97, with an estimated average price of $40.9.