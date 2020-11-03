Curtis Advisory Group, LLC Buys SSGA SPDR S&P 500, JP MORGAN ETF TRUS, SSGA ACTIVE ETF TR, Sells Tesla Inc, JM Smucker Co

Investment company Curtis Advisory Group, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys SSGA SPDR S&P 500, JP MORGAN ETF TRUS, SSGA ACTIVE ETF TR, ISHARES TRUST, INVESCO EXCH TRDII, sells Tesla Inc, JM Smucker Co during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Curtis Advisory Group, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Curtis Advisory Group, LLC owns 57 stocks with a total value of $169 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: JPST, TOTL, XLU, VEA, XLK,
- Added Positions: SPY, CMF, PGX, VBR, SCHD, VBK, SCHV, SHYG, SRLN, VCSH, SCHF, USMV, BNDX, SCHZ, SCHM, DBEF, BKLN, VOO,
- Reduced Positions: DIA, QQQ, SCHG, SJM, PKW, BRK.B, VYM, FVD, HON, LMT, FB, IWF, MRK, SCHA, GOOG,
- Sold Out: TSLA,
- SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 137,554 shares, 27.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.63%
- VANGUARD WORLD FDS (VGT) - 69,130 shares, 12.78% of the total portfolio.
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 5,125 shares, 9.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.16%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 91,486 shares, 6.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.12%
- JP MORGAN ETF TRUS (JPST) - 136,593 shares, 4.12% of the total portfolio. New Position
Curtis Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in JP MORGAN ETF TRUS. The purchase prices were between $50.71 and $50.88, with an estimated average price of $50.81. The stock is now traded at around $50.75. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.12%. The holding were 136,593 shares as of .New Purchase: SSGA ACTIVE ETF TR (TOTL)
Curtis Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in SSGA ACTIVE ETF TR. The purchase prices were between $49.21 and $49.89, with an estimated average price of $49.57. The stock is now traded at around $49.16. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 45,058 shares as of .New Purchase: SELECT SECTOR SPDR (XLU)
Curtis Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR. The purchase prices were between $56.7 and $61.49, with an estimated average price of $59.33. The stock is now traded at around $64.45. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 5,330 shares as of .New Purchase: VANGUARD TAX MANAG (VEA)
Curtis Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in VANGUARD TAX MANAG. The purchase prices were between $38.92 and $42.44, with an estimated average price of $41.01. The stock is now traded at around $40.89. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 4,961 shares as of .New Purchase: SELECT SECTOR SPDR (XLK)
Curtis Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR. The purchase prices were between $104.66 and $127.03, with an estimated average price of $112.96. The stock is now traded at around $112.99. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,753 shares as of .Added: SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
Curtis Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500 by 21.63%. The purchase prices were between $310.52 and $357.7, with an estimated average price of $331.29. The stock is now traded at around $335.85. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.86%. The holding were 137,554 shares as of .Added: ISHARES TRUST (CMF)
Curtis Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 116.00%. The purchase prices were between $61.74 and $62.97, with an estimated average price of $62.4. The stock is now traded at around $61.88. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 16,155 shares as of .Added: INVESCO EXCH TRDII (PGX)
Curtis Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in INVESCO EXCH TRDII by 155.10%. The purchase prices were between $14.18 and $14.94, with an estimated average price of $14.66. The stock is now traded at around $14.75. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 36,423 shares as of .Sold Out: Tesla Inc (TSLA)
Curtis Advisory Group, LLC sold out a holding in Tesla Inc. The sale prices were between $223.93 and $498.32, with an estimated average price of $353.47.
