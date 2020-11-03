  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Curtis Advisory Group, LLC Buys SSGA SPDR S&P 500, JP MORGAN ETF TRUS, SSGA ACTIVE ETF TR, Sells Tesla Inc, JM Smucker Co

November 03, 2020 | About: SPY +1.77% CMF +0.02% PGX +0.07% JPST +0% TOTL -0.1% XLU +1.44% VEA +2.55% XLK +1.76% TSLA +5.84%

Investment company Curtis Advisory Group, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys SSGA SPDR S&P 500, JP MORGAN ETF TRUS, SSGA ACTIVE ETF TR, ISHARES TRUST, INVESCO EXCH TRDII, sells Tesla Inc, JM Smucker Co during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Curtis Advisory Group, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Curtis Advisory Group, LLC owns 57 stocks with a total value of $169 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Curtis Advisory Group, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/curtis+advisory+group%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Curtis Advisory Group, LLC
  1. SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 137,554 shares, 27.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.63%
  2. VANGUARD WORLD FDS (VGT) - 69,130 shares, 12.78% of the total portfolio.
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 5,125 shares, 9.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.16%
  4. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 91,486 shares, 6.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.12%
  5. JP MORGAN ETF TRUS (JPST) - 136,593 shares, 4.12% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: JP MORGAN ETF TRUS (JPST)

Curtis Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in JP MORGAN ETF TRUS. The purchase prices were between $50.71 and $50.88, with an estimated average price of $50.81. The stock is now traded at around $50.75. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.12%. The holding were 136,593 shares as of .

New Purchase: SSGA ACTIVE ETF TR (TOTL)

Curtis Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in SSGA ACTIVE ETF TR. The purchase prices were between $49.21 and $49.89, with an estimated average price of $49.57. The stock is now traded at around $49.16. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 45,058 shares as of .

New Purchase: SELECT SECTOR SPDR (XLU)

Curtis Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR. The purchase prices were between $56.7 and $61.49, with an estimated average price of $59.33. The stock is now traded at around $64.45. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 5,330 shares as of .

New Purchase: VANGUARD TAX MANAG (VEA)

Curtis Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in VANGUARD TAX MANAG. The purchase prices were between $38.92 and $42.44, with an estimated average price of $41.01. The stock is now traded at around $40.89. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 4,961 shares as of .

New Purchase: SELECT SECTOR SPDR (XLK)

Curtis Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR. The purchase prices were between $104.66 and $127.03, with an estimated average price of $112.96. The stock is now traded at around $112.99. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,753 shares as of .

Added: SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)

Curtis Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500 by 21.63%. The purchase prices were between $310.52 and $357.7, with an estimated average price of $331.29. The stock is now traded at around $335.85. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.86%. The holding were 137,554 shares as of .

Added: ISHARES TRUST (CMF)

Curtis Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 116.00%. The purchase prices were between $61.74 and $62.97, with an estimated average price of $62.4. The stock is now traded at around $61.88. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 16,155 shares as of .

Added: INVESCO EXCH TRDII (PGX)

Curtis Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in INVESCO EXCH TRDII by 155.10%. The purchase prices were between $14.18 and $14.94, with an estimated average price of $14.66. The stock is now traded at around $14.75. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 36,423 shares as of .

Sold Out: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Curtis Advisory Group, LLC sold out a holding in Tesla Inc. The sale prices were between $223.93 and $498.32, with an estimated average price of $353.47.



