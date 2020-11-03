20 Buys VANGUARD SPECIALIZ, SPDR SERIES TRUST, PROSHARES TRUST, Sells Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Medical Properties Trust Inc, FIRST TR EXCHANGE

Investment company 20 (Current Portfolio) buys VANGUARD SPECIALIZ, SPDR SERIES TRUST, PROSHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, ETF MANAGERS TRUST, sells Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Medical Properties Trust Inc, FIRST TR EXCHANGE, SPDR Russell Small Cap Complet, Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, 20. As of 2020Q3, 20 owns 140 stocks with a total value of $250 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



ISHARES TRUST (IVV) - 64,928 shares, 8.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.75% SPDR SERIES TRUST (SPTS) - 691,538 shares, 8.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.30% ISHARES TRUST (MTUM) - 96,284 shares, 5.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.41% JP MORGAN ETF TRUS (JPST) - 247,443 shares, 5.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.04% ISHARES TRUST (QUAL) - 104,917 shares, 4.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.04%

20 initiated holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $45.36 and $54.05, with an estimated average price of $49. The stock is now traded at around $49.76. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 29,247 shares as of .

20 initiated holding in PROSHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $66.66 and $75.41, with an estimated average price of $71.74. The stock is now traded at around $73.82. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 18,641 shares as of .

20 initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $43.07 and $56.72, with an estimated average price of $52.24. The stock is now traded at around $54.23. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 17,448 shares as of .

20 initiated holding in ETF MANAGERS TRUST. The purchase prices were between $49.8 and $57.67, with an estimated average price of $53.42. The stock is now traded at around $52.24. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 11,117 shares as of .

20 initiated holding in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust. The purchase prices were between $38.3 and $45.42, with an estimated average price of $40.86. The stock is now traded at around $43.17. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 13,043 shares as of .

20 initiated holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR. The purchase prices were between $58.69 and $66.84, with an estimated average price of $63.12. The stock is now traded at around $64.09. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 8,680 shares as of .

20 added to a holding in VANGUARD SPECIALIZ by 164.03%. The purchase prices were between $117.2 and $133.84, with an estimated average price of $125.74. The stock is now traded at around $130.06. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 23,979 shares as of .

20 added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 43.10%. The purchase prices were between $250.49 and $302.76, with an estimated average price of $271.11. The stock is now traded at around $274.56. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 4,778 shares as of .

20 added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 118.87%. The purchase prices were between $87.74 and $89.17, with an estimated average price of $88.35. The stock is now traded at around $87.51. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 5,800 shares as of .

20 added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 27.55%. The purchase prices were between $134.22 and $139.15, with an estimated average price of $136.3. The stock is now traded at around $134.07. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 8,740 shares as of .

20 added to a holding in iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF by 35.40%. The purchase prices were between $59.92 and $61.31, with an estimated average price of $60.73. The stock is now traded at around $60.53. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 14,602 shares as of .

20 added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 50.76%. The purchase prices were between $1409.39 and $1717.39, with an estimated average price of $1523.87. The stock is now traded at around $1653.67. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 297 shares as of .

20 sold out a holding in Medical Properties Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $16.25 and $20.58, with an estimated average price of $18.61.

20 sold out a holding in SPDR Russell Small Cap Complet. The sale prices were between $82.85 and $82.85, with an estimated average price of $82.85.

20 sold out a holding in FIRST TR EXCHANGE. The sale prices were between $18.64 and $21.14, with an estimated average price of $19.99.

20 sold out a holding in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF. The sale prices were between $54.16 and $54.5, with an estimated average price of $54.34.

20 sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $61.1 and $65.92, with an estimated average price of $63.99.

20 sold out a holding in Ares Capital Corp. The sale prices were between $13.27 and $15.02, with an estimated average price of $14.23.