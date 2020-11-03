  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Novare Capital Management Llc Buys Verizon Communications Inc, Keysight Technologies Inc, Ameriprise Financial Inc, Sells AT&T Inc, Aflac Inc, American Electric Power Co Inc

November 03, 2020

Charlotte, NC, based Investment company Novare Capital Management Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Verizon Communications Inc, Keysight Technologies Inc, Ameriprise Financial Inc, Starbucks Corp, GLDMN SACHS ETF TR, sells AT&T Inc, Aflac Inc, American Electric Power Co Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, INVESCO EXCHG TRAD during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Novare Capital Management Llc. As of 2020Q3, Novare Capital Management Llc owns 129 stocks with a total value of $690 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of NOVARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 149,160 shares, 4.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.3%
  2. SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 76,691 shares, 3.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.89%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 205,353 shares, 3.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.86%
  4. ISHARES TRUST (USMV) - 342,543 shares, 3.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.46%
  5. INVESCO EXCH TRDII (SPLV) - 326,366 shares, 2.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.66%
New Purchase: Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS)

Novare Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Keysight Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $90.69 and $104, with an estimated average price of $98.21. The stock is now traded at around $108.04. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 55,771 shares as of .

New Purchase: Ameriprise Financial Inc (AMP)

Novare Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Ameriprise Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $143.29 and $162.55, with an estimated average price of $153.91. The stock is now traded at around $167.88. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 33,361 shares as of .

New Purchase: Starbucks Corp (SBUX)

Novare Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Starbucks Corp. The purchase prices were between $72.65 and $88.38, with an estimated average price of $79.77. The stock is now traded at around $88.34. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 55,969 shares as of .

New Purchase: Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP)

Novare Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc. The purchase prices were between $128.72 and $150.73, with an estimated average price of $140.27. The stock is now traded at around $165.96. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,735 shares as of .

New Purchase: Pfizer Inc (PFE)

Novare Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Pfizer Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.46 and $39.26, with an estimated average price of $36.91. The stock is now traded at around $36.21. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 6,167 shares as of .

New Purchase: Caterpillar Inc (CAT)

Novare Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Caterpillar Inc. The purchase prices were between $125.73 and $153.87, with an estimated average price of $140.4. The stock is now traded at around $166.76. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,500 shares as of .

Added: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)

Novare Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 3968.10%. The purchase prices were between $53.94 and $60.61, with an estimated average price of $58.09. The stock is now traded at around $57.67. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.75%. The holding were 207,595 shares as of .

Added: GLDMN SACHS ETF TR (GSLC)

Novare Capital Management Llc added to a holding in GLDMN SACHS ETF TR by 135.11%. The purchase prices were between $62.79 and $72.07, with an estimated average price of $66.9. The stock is now traded at around $68.26. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 87,282 shares as of .

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)

Novare Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 44.86%. The purchase prices were between $82.55 and $83.1, with an estimated average price of $82.88. The stock is now traded at around $82.67. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 24,671 shares as of .

Added: TCG BDC Inc (CGBD)

Novare Capital Management Llc added to a holding in TCG BDC Inc by 24.43%. The purchase prices were between $7.88 and $9.54, with an estimated average price of $8.77. The stock is now traded at around $8.46. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 171,670 shares as of .

Added: PROSHARES TRUST (ROM)

Novare Capital Management Llc added to a holding in PROSHARES TRUST by 300.00%. The purchase prices were between $51.4 and $226.82, with an estimated average price of $133.97. The stock is now traded at around $55.88. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 5,300 shares as of .

Added: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)

Novare Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 31.26%. The purchase prices were between $304.75 and $358.86, with an estimated average price of $335.76. The stock is now traded at around $371.42. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,671 shares as of .

Sold Out: Aflac Inc (AFL)

Novare Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Aflac Inc. The sale prices were between $33.97 and $38.07, with an estimated average price of $36.42.

Sold Out: Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)

Novare Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Fifth Third Bancorp. The sale prices were between $17.39 and $22.26, with an estimated average price of $20.13.

Sold Out: SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (FNDX)

Novare Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in SCHWAB STRATEGIC T. The sale prices were between $36.46 and $41.42, with an estimated average price of $38.98.

Sold Out: SPDR SERIES TRUST (KRE)

Novare Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The sale prices were between $33.9 and $41.18, with an estimated average price of $37.71.

Sold Out: Micron Technology Inc (MU)

Novare Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Micron Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $42.66 and $52.64, with an estimated average price of $48.39.

Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Novare Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $215.95 and $298, with an estimated average price of $263.14.



