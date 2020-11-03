Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc Buys Apple Inc, Intellicheck Inc, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Sells ISHARES TRUST, SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, SPDR INDEX SHS FDS

Lone Tree, CO, based Investment company Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Apple Inc, Intellicheck Inc, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, Amazon.com Inc, sells ISHARES TRUST, SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, SPDR INDEX SHS FDS, ISHARES INC, SCHWAB STRATEGIC T during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. As of 2020Q3, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc owns 728 stocks with a total value of $291 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: IDN, ESGU, ADSK, CNNE, ACIW, PNQI, ZTO, VONG, VCSH, UBER, SKT, XLB, MYL, IVZ, HOLX, AMD, CAH, CHTR, AZEK, A, AQN, ALV, TWTR, VIAV, BIL, ZI, XBI, KRE, MINT, QDEL, PIPR, PINS, ETSY, PENN, NCLH, CSPR, MAT, LVGO, CTXS, DHIL, DKNG, IDA, HECCU, NVST, HOG, GVA, GMED,

IDN, ESGU, ADSK, CNNE, ACIW, PNQI, ZTO, VONG, VCSH, UBER, SKT, XLB, MYL, IVZ, HOLX, AMD, CAH, CHTR, AZEK, A, AQN, ALV, TWTR, VIAV, BIL, ZI, XBI, KRE, MINT, QDEL, PIPR, PINS, ETSY, PENN, NCLH, CSPR, MAT, LVGO, CTXS, DHIL, DKNG, IDA, HECCU, NVST, HOG, GVA, GMED, Added Positions: EFAV, DGRO, QUAL, AAPL, BND, VCIT, AMZN, ADBE, INTU, MTCH, TSLA, VIAC, AON, MSFT, EL, TXN, GH, DIS, ROK, ORCL, NKE, J, IBM, AMAT, MRVL, ESGD, SAP, JD, BSX, ATVI, JNJ, INTC, GLD, MO, HDB, RACE, VTI, GIB, NLOK, AKAM, CSGP, COST, GOOG, GOOGL, BURL, DXC, RNG, ADI, PRSP, ANSS, MSI, WYNN, NVO, SCHW, SGEN, SKM, SNAP, SNE, LUV, APH, TRU, TRV, UN, VOO, WMT, WFC, CRNC, PODD, CHGG, C, CTSH, CMCSA, DEO, DISCA, ELS, EXAS, GE, BTI, HPE, HPQ, HUBS, HII, MKSI, ICE, IQV, BYND, BRK.B, GOLD, BLL, KEYS, PHG, BIDU, MAR, AVLR, MKC, MCHP, T,

EFAV, DGRO, QUAL, AAPL, BND, VCIT, AMZN, ADBE, INTU, MTCH, TSLA, VIAC, AON, MSFT, EL, TXN, GH, DIS, ROK, ORCL, NKE, J, IBM, AMAT, MRVL, ESGD, SAP, JD, BSX, ATVI, JNJ, INTC, GLD, MO, HDB, RACE, VTI, GIB, NLOK, AKAM, CSGP, COST, GOOG, GOOGL, BURL, DXC, RNG, ADI, PRSP, ANSS, MSI, WYNN, NVO, SCHW, SGEN, SKM, SNAP, SNE, LUV, APH, TRU, TRV, UN, VOO, WMT, WFC, CRNC, PODD, CHGG, C, CTSH, CMCSA, DEO, DISCA, ELS, EXAS, GE, BTI, HPE, HPQ, HUBS, HII, MKSI, ICE, IQV, BYND, BRK.B, GOLD, BLL, KEYS, PHG, BIDU, MAR, AVLR, MKC, MCHP, T, Reduced Positions: IQLT, SCHV, GMF, ACWV, SCHA, IVV, SCHX, RPG, MDY, IUSV, PRF, IJT, FNDF, IWO, IJR, SHOP, VWO, VIG, DTN, HD, IEFA, LULU, PYPL, SCHF, VO, VUG, DOCU, PFPT, SCHB, VDE, BK, BMRN, CME, KO, ENTG, OEF, IWR, IJS, NVDA, RTX, SCHM, SYK, VYM, V, ADPT, BKNG, BFAM, BAM, BRO, CSCO, EW, EOG, EQIX, WTRG, FB, FMX, GATX, GD, ITW, IMMU, ING, LRCX, MCK, MOH, OKTA, PFE, PM, PG, RELX, ROST, RDS.A, CRM, SCHG, SCHE, SQ, SBUX, SNPS, TSM, TSCO, UNP, MGK, VZ, APAM, TEAM, ADP, BIIB, BA, BAH, BMY, CARR, LNG, CHL, CMG, CHDN, CGNX, COO, DHR, DDOG, DE, EA, EPAM, EXEL, FAST, FIVE, GILD, GWW, HES, IWB, IWN, USMV, ITUB, LYV, LMT, LOW, MKTX, MA, MELI, MGM, MSCI, NFLX, OGE, OKE, OTIS, POOL, PGR, RPD, REGN, SBAC, SLB, SDY, TWLO, TYL, UBS, UNH, VEU, VEEV, W, WST, WIX, XYL, YUM, YUMC, ZBRA, ZTS, ZM,

IQLT, SCHV, GMF, ACWV, SCHA, IVV, SCHX, RPG, MDY, IUSV, PRF, IJT, FNDF, IWO, IJR, SHOP, VWO, VIG, DTN, HD, IEFA, LULU, PYPL, SCHF, VO, VUG, DOCU, PFPT, SCHB, VDE, BK, BMRN, CME, KO, ENTG, OEF, IWR, IJS, NVDA, RTX, SCHM, SYK, VYM, V, ADPT, BKNG, BFAM, BAM, BRO, CSCO, EW, EOG, EQIX, WTRG, FB, FMX, GATX, GD, ITW, IMMU, ING, LRCX, MCK, MOH, OKTA, PFE, PM, PG, RELX, ROST, RDS.A, CRM, SCHG, SCHE, SQ, SBUX, SNPS, TSM, TSCO, UNP, MGK, VZ, APAM, TEAM, ADP, BIIB, BA, BAH, BMY, CARR, LNG, CHL, CMG, CHDN, CGNX, COO, DHR, DDOG, DE, EA, EPAM, EXEL, FAST, FIVE, GILD, GWW, HES, IWB, IWN, USMV, ITUB, LYV, LMT, LOW, MKTX, MA, MELI, MGM, MSCI, NFLX, OGE, OKE, OTIS, POOL, PGR, RPD, REGN, SBAC, SLB, SDY, TWLO, TYL, UBS, UNH, VEU, VEEV, W, WST, WIX, XYL, YUM, YUMC, ZBRA, ZTS, ZM, Sold Out: MU, VSS, F, SCHC, MUB, ESGE, ATAX, CTAS, IGV, DVY, FM, PCY, GDDY, HYD, FLIR, FISV, IHI, TROW, NWG, RHP, ST, TLK, QGEN, XLP, SHV, SPG, DWX, SSNC, WBS, WY, EPS, ZNGA, IAC, HSBC, BCS, CNTY, CERN, CPRT, 8DEA, 8DEA, FLXS, FLY, HLT, KHC, ICUI, PGX, IDV, IGIB, PFF, ITB, IHF, KAR,

For the details of SHINE INVESTMENT ADVISORY SERVICES INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/shine+investment+advisory+services+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

ISHARES TRUST (DGRO) - 935,118 shares, 12.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.95% ISHARES TRUST (EFAV) - 414,719 shares, 9.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.29% ISHARES TRUST (QUAL) - 203,280 shares, 7.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.65% ISHARES TRUST (ISCF) - 654,287 shares, 6.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.06% Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT) - 162,436 shares, 5.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.33%

Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc initiated holding in Intellicheck Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.01 and $8.35, with an estimated average price of $6.98. The stock is now traded at around $8.32. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 164,725 shares as of .

Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc initiated holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF. The purchase prices were between $70.41 and $81.56, with an estimated average price of $75.29. The stock is now traded at around $76.72. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 7,896 shares as of .

Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc initiated holding in Autodesk Inc. The purchase prices were between $220.96 and $261.35, with an estimated average price of $237.62. The stock is now traded at around $248.47. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 320 shares as of .

Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc initiated holding in Cannae Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $34.48 and $41.17, with an estimated average price of $37.93. The stock is now traded at around $37.58. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,392 shares as of .

Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc initiated holding in ACI Worldwide Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.19 and $31.21, with an estimated average price of $27.69. The stock is now traded at around $29.89. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,127 shares as of .

Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $82.55 and $83.1, with an estimated average price of $82.88. The stock is now traded at around $82.67. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 325 shares as of .

Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc added to a holding in Apple Inc by 31.09%. The purchase prices were between $91.03 and $134.18, with an estimated average price of $109.02. The stock is now traded at around $110.36. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 41,408 shares as of .

Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 71.62%. The purchase prices were between $87.74 and $89.17, with an estimated average price of $88.35. The stock is now traded at around $87.51. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 29,483 shares as of .

Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 26.74%. The purchase prices were between $2878.7 and $3531.45, with an estimated average price of $3151.21. The stock is now traded at around $3050.66. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 872 shares as of .

Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 37.64%. The purchase prices were between $426.29 and $533.8, with an estimated average price of $465.25. The stock is now traded at around $453.16. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 3,408 shares as of .

Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc added to a holding in Intuit Inc by 366.44%. The purchase prices were between $285.37 and $354.18, with an estimated average price of $313.06. The stock is now traded at around $323.37. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,348 shares as of .

Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc added to a holding in Match Group Inc by 2264.05%. The purchase prices were between $90.36 and $120.71, with an estimated average price of $105.79. The stock is now traded at around $121.38. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,990 shares as of .

Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc sold out a holding in Micron Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $42.66 and $52.64, with an estimated average price of $48.39.

Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc sold out a holding in VANGUARD INTL EQUI. The sale prices were between $97.15 and $108.8, with an estimated average price of $104.14.

Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc sold out a holding in Ford Motor Co. The sale prices were between $5.84 and $7.28, with an estimated average price of $6.76.

Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc sold out a holding in SCHWAB STRATEGIC T. The sale prices were between $29.72 and $33.44, with an estimated average price of $31.93.

Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc sold out a holding in America First Multifamily Investors LP. The sale prices were between $3.58 and $4.72, with an estimated average price of $4.13.

Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $115.26 and $117.22, with an estimated average price of $116.18.