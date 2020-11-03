Sterling Consolidated Posts 2019 Revenue Increase of 35% to $9.6 Million and Net Income of $212 Thousand

NEPTUNE, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / November 3, 2020 / Sterling Consolidated Corp. (OTC PINK:STCC), a supplier of hydraulic and pneumatic seals to the automotive and industrial marketplace, reported its results for the year ended December 31, 2019.

Key Highlights for the 2019 results were:

Total revenues were the company's highest ever at $9.6 million

Revenue growth of 35% from 2018 to 2019

Net income was $212 thousand

Darren DeRosa, Chief Executive Officer of Sterling Consolidated, commented, "The results of operations indicate that we have successfully integrated our most recent acquisition, F&S Distributors, Inc. We retained the customer list, already satisfied the note to the seller and continue to amplify these results in 2020. While there are significant costs to an acquisition, the company actually significantly improved profitability. We intend to build on that improvement each quarter."

The company continues to focus on cost efficiencies and improving the net income in 2020.

About Sterling Consolidated Corp.

Currently serving more than 3,500 customers, Sterling Consolidated Corp., through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Sterling Seal and Supply Inc., has been a leading supplier of hydraulic and pneumatic seals to the automotive and industrial marketplace for more than 50 years.

Forward-looking Statements

This release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. These statements appear in a number of places in this release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, its directors or its officers with respect to, among other things: (i) the Company's financing plans; (ii) trends affecting the Company's financial condition or results of operations; (iii) the Company's growth strategy and operating strategy; and (iv) the declaration and payment of dividends. The words "may," "would," "will," "expect," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "intend," and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors.

STERLING CONSOLIDATED CORP AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

For the Years Ended

December 31, 2019 2018 Revenues O-rings and rubber product sales $ 9,407,123 $ 6,924,783 Freight services 191,514 185,739 Total revenues 9,598,637 7,110,522 Cost of sales Cost of goods 7,061,562 4,694,207 Cost of services 302,240 260,216 Total cost of sales 7,363,801 4,954,423 Gross profit 2,234,836 2,156,099 Operating expenses Sales and marketing 155,250 238,357 General and administrative 1,621,203 1,495,767 Research and development 26,000 112,500 Total operating expenses 1,802,453 1,846,624 Operating income 432,383 309,475 Other income (expense) Other (22,456 ) 4,523 Gain/(loss) on interest rate swap - 2,176 Loss on disposal of software - (20,498 ) Interest expense (194,291 ) (138,341 ) Total other expense (216,747 ) (152,140 ) Income (loss) before provision for income taxes 215,636 157,335 Provision for income taxes 3,456 224,061 Net income (loss) $ 212,180 $ (66,726 ) Net income (loss) per share of common stock: Basic and diluted $ 0.00 $ (0.00 ) Weighted average number of shares outstanding Basic and diluted 46,528,787 41,167,047

