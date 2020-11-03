Motorcar Parts of America to Report Fiscal 2021 Second Quarter Results; Host Conference Call

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (Nasdaq: MPAA) today announced the company will issue results for its fiscal 2021 second quarter on Monday, November 9, 2020.Selwyn Joffe, chairman, president and chief executive officer, and David Lee, chief financial officer, will host an investor conference call the same day at 10:00 a.m. Pacific time to discuss the company’s financial results and operations.The call will be open to all interested investors either through a live audio Web broadcast at [url="]www.motorcarparts.com[/url] or live by calling (833) 968-1924 (domestic) or (825) 312-2355 (international). For those who are not available to listen to the live broadcast, the call will be archived on Motorcar Parts of America’s website [url="]www.motorcarparts.com[/url]. A telephone playback of the conference call will also be available from approximately 1:00 p.m. Pacific time on November 9, 2020 through 8:59 p.m. Pacific time on November 16, 2020 by calling (800) 585-8367 (domestic) or (416) 621-4642 (international) and using access code: 1475489.is a remanufacturer, manufacturer and distributor of automotive aftermarket parts -- including alternators, starters, wheel bearing and hub assemblies, brake calipers, brake master cylinders, brake power boosters, rotors, brake pads and turbochargers utilized in imported and domestic passenger vehicles, light trucks and heavy-duty applications. In addition, the company designs and manufactures test solutions for performance, endurance and production testing of electric motors, inverters, alternators, starters, and belt starter generators for the OE, aerospace, and aftermarket. Motorcar Parts of America’s products are sold to automotive retail outlets and the professional repair market throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico, with facilities located in California, New York, Canada, Mexico, Malaysia, China and India, and administrative offices located in California, Tennessee, Mexico, Singapore, Malaysia, and Canada. Additional information is available at [url="]www.motorcarparts.com[/url].

