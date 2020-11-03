  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Moore Kuehn, PLLC Encourages Investors of CLSN, PGEN or TCMD to Contact Law Firm

November 03, 2020 | About: CLSN +2.8% PGEN +12.23% TCMD +3.42%

NEW YORK, Nov. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Moore Kuehn, PLLC, a securities law firm located on Wall Street, is investigating potential claims involving directors and officers regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties related to whether insiders caused their companies to make false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose, among other things, that:

  • Celsion Corporation ( CLSN)

(1) The Company had significantly overstated the efficacy of ThermoDox; (2) the foregoing significantly diminished the approval and commercialization prospects for ThermoDox; (3) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

  • Precigen, Inc. ( PGEN)

(1) The Company was using pure methane as feedstock instead of natural gas; (2) that yields from natural gas as a feedstock were lower than pure methane yields; (3) that due to the price difference between pure methane and natural gas, pure methane was not a viable feedstock; (4) that the Company’s financial statements for the quarter ended March 31, 2018 were false; (5) that the Company had material weaknesses in its internal controls; and (6) that the Company was under investigation by the SEC since October 2018. Therefore, public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

  • Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. ( TCMD)

(1) the total addressable market for Tactile’s medical devices was materially smaller than it represented; (2) to induce sales growth, Tactile and/or its employees were engaged in illegal sales and marketing activities and public payer regulations; (3) the foregoing sales and marketing activities increased the risk of a Medicare audit; (4) Tactile's revenues were in part the product of unlawful conduct; (5) and that as a result of the foregoing, Tactile’s public statements were materially false.

If you own CLSN, PGEN or TCMD please contact Fletcher Moore, Esq. by email at [email protected] or telephone at (212) 709-8245. There is no cost to you. Moore Kuehn is a New York-based law firm with attorneys representing investors and consumers.
Please visit http://www.moorekuehn.com/practice/new-york-shareholder-derivative-litigation/

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Moore Kuehn, PLLC
Fletcher Moore, Esq.
30 Wall Street, 8th Floor
New York, New York 10005
[email protected]
(212) 709-8245

