Arcimoto to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on Monday, November 16 at 2:00 p.m. PST

[url="]Arcimoto[/url], Inc.®, (NASDAQ: FUV) makers of the Fun Utility Vehicle® (FUV®), Rapid Responder™, and Deliverator™ — affordable, practical, and joyful pure electric vehicles for everyday commuters and fleets — will release financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020, on Monday, November 16.Management will host an investor webcast at 2:00 p.m. PST (5:00 p.m. EST) on November 16 to discuss Arcimoto’s third quarter 2020 financial results, provide a corporate update, and conclude with a Q&A from participants. To participate, please use the following information:Date: Monday, November 16, 2020Time: 2:00 p.m. PST (5:00 p.m. EST)Webcast: [url="]https%3A%2F%2Fus02web.zoom.us%2Fwebinar%2Fregister%2FWN_vQYFwl1QQVeCS3UM_B9lbg[/url]Please login to the webcast 10 minutes before the start of the webcast to ensure timely participation.A playback of the webcast will be available for replay for 60 days on the IR section of the Arcimoto website at [url="]https%3A%2F%2Fwww.arcimoto.com%2Finvestor%2F[/url].Arcimoto (NASDAQ: FUV) develops and manufactures ultra-efficient and affordable electric vehicles to help the world shift to a sustainable transportation system. Now available to preorder customers on the West Coast, the Arcimoto FUV is purpose-built for everyday driving, transforming ordinary trips into pure-electric joyrides. Available for preorder, the Deliverator and Rapid Responder provide last-mile delivery and emergency response functionality, respectively, at a fraction of the cost and environmental impact of traditional gas-powered vehicles. Every Arcimoto vehicle is built at the Arcimoto Manufacturing Plant in Eugene, Oregon. For more information, please visit [url="]Arcimoto.com[/url].

