Tractor Supply Company to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences











Bernstein's Operational Decisions Conference on November 16, 2020. The Company's presentation will begin at 3:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

















Stephens Investment Conference 2020 on November 18, 2020. The Company's presentation will begin at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

















Nasdaq's 43rd Investor Conference on December 1, 2020. The Company's presentation will begin at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.







About Tractor Supply Company

Tractor Supply Company(NASDAQ: [url="]TSCO[/url]), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, today announced its participation in the following upcoming investor conferences:Hal Lawton, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Kurt Barton, Chief Financial Officer, will attend these conferences. The events will be webcast live on the Company’s website at [url="]IR.TractorSupply.com[/url]. The webcasts will be archived and available at the same location shortly after each presentation.Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, has been passionate about serving its unique niche, as a one-stop shop for recreational farmers, ranchers and all those who enjoy living the rural lifestyle, for more than 80 years. Tractor Supply offers an extensive mix of products necessary to care for home, land, pets and animals with a focus on product localization, exclusive brands and legendary customer service that addresses the needs of the Out Here lifestyle. With more than 40,000 Team Members, the Company leverages its physical store assets with digital capabilities to offer customers the convenience of purchasing products they need anytime, anywhere and any way they choose at the everyday low prices they deserve. At September 26, 2020, the Company operated 1,904 Tractor Supply stores in 49 states and an e-commerce website at [url="]www.TractorSupply.com[/url].Tractor Supply Company also owns and operates Petsense, a small-box pet specialty supply retailer focused on meeting the needs of pet owners, primarily in small and mid-size communities, and offering a variety of pet products and services. At September 26, 2020, the Company operated 183 Petsense stores in 25 states. For more information on Petsense, visit [url="]www.Petsense.com[/url].

