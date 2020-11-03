ALERT: Rowley Law PLLC is Investigating Proposed Acquisition of Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc.

NEW YORK, Nov. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rowley Law PLLC is investigating potential securities law violations by Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALSK) and its board of directors concerning the proposed acquisition of the company by Macquarie Capital and GCM Grosvenor. Stockholders will receive $3.00 for each share of Alaska Communications stock that they hold. The transaction is valued at approximately $300 million and is expected to close in the second half of 2021.

If you are a stockholder of Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. and are interested in obtaining additional information regarding this investigation, please visit us at: http://www.rowleylawpllc.com/investigation/alsk/. You may also contact Shane Rowley, Esq. at Rowley Law PLLC, 50 Main Street Suite 1000, White Plains, NY 10606, by email at [email protected] , or by telephone at 914-400-1920 or 844-400-4643 (toll-free).

