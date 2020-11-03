TutorMe Voted Best Tech for Good by LA Tech Community in Timmys

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tech in Motion announced TutorMe as the Best Tech for Good Winner in LA, a new award for 2020. After receiving tens of thousands of collective votes during Timmy Awards voting, TutorMe was selected by their peers and the local tech community as the company making the most notable contributions to their community during these unprecedented circumstances.

"At TutorMe, we strongly believe that every student should have access to incredible tutors regardless of where they go to school or what resources their parents have. We believe that when it comes to academics, students should never feel lost," said Co-founder and CEO of TutorMe, Myles Hunter. "We are thrilled that a community of our peers and local tech leaders recognized TutorMe as the Best Tech for Good Winner in LA."

"During these trying times, it's important to recognize the good that we are seeing in our communities," said Mandy Walker, Executive Director of Marketing of Tech in Motion. "These companies deserve all of this recognition and more for the ways they have leveraged technology and worked alongside their communities to give back or create innovative solutions to the world's challenges and uncertainties."



TutorMe's mission is to make learning as convenient as possible. The company strives to level the academic playing field by providing access to affordable, high-quality tutors to all students regardless of their location, time, ability, the school they attend, or the resources they have available, 24x7.

For more information on TutorMe, please visit TutorMe.com.



About TutorMe

TutorMe is the online tutor of the future—as a leading provider of online tutoring, the platform connects students with highly qualified tutors in, on average, less than 30 seconds. TutorMe provides instruction via video chat, screen sharing, and virtual whiteboards archived for future reference. They work with learners and parents from K–12 to higher education, either directly or through partnerships with academic institutions or via employer-provided benefits. TutorMe is part of the Zovio network.



About Zovio

Zovio (Nasdaq: ZVO) is an education technology services company that partners with higher education institutions and employers to deliver innovative, personalized solutions to help learners and leaders achieve their aspirations. The Zovio network, which includes Fullstack Academy, TutorMe, and [email protected], leverages its core strengths and applies its technology and capabilities to priority market needs. Using advanced data and analytics, Zovio identifies the most meaningful ways to enhance the learner experience and deliver strong outcomes for higher education institutions, employers, and learners. Zovio's purpose is to help everyone be in a class of their own. For more information, visit www.zovio.com.

About Tech in Motion Events

Tech in Motion is an international events series that brings local tech community professionals together to connect, learn and innovate. What started as a small collaboration in 2011 by IT recruiting firm Motion Recruitment grew into an organization of over 250,000 members across 14 chapters in North America including Boston, Dallas, New York, Philadelphia, DC, Chicago, Bay Area, LA, OC and Toronto. Visit techinmotionevents.com for more information about notable speakers, sponsors and events.

