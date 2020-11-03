Citrix Systems Inc (CTXS) CEO & PRESIDENT David J Henshall Sold $908,960 of Shares

CEO & PRESIDENT of Citrix Systems Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) David J Henshall (insider trades) sold 8,000 shares of CTXS on 11/02/2020 at an average price of $113.62 a share. The total sale was $908,960.

Citrix Systems Inc provides virtualization, networking and cloud infrastructure solutions. It provides a complete and integrated portfolio of application delivery, virtualization, mobility, network delivery and file sharing solutions. Citrix Systems Inc has a market cap of $14.26 billion; its shares were traded at around $115.83 with a P/E ratio of 24.86 and P/S ratio of 4.57. The dividend yield of Citrix Systems Inc stocks is 1.21%. Citrix Systems Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 10.80% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Citrix Systems Inc the business predictability rank of 3.5-star. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Citrix Systems Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

CFO Recent Trades:

EVP & CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 673 shares of CTXS stock on 11/02/2020 at the average price of $113.62. The price of the stock has increased by 1.95% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

EVP & Chief People Officer Donna Nappen Kimmel sold 14,668 shares of CTXS stock on 10/22/2020 at the average price of $135.39. The price of the stock has decreased by 14.45% since.

