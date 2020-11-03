Matthews China Fund Buys JD.com Inc, Xinyi Glass Holdings, AVIC Jonhon Optronic Technology Co, Sells JD.com Inc, China Construction Bank Corp, Luxshare Precision Industry Co

Investment company Matthews China Fund (Current Portfolio) buys JD.com Inc, Xinyi Glass Holdings, AVIC Jonhon Optronic Technology Co, Pharmaron Beijing Co, Anhui Conch Cement Co, sells JD.com Inc, China Construction Bank Corp, Luxshare Precision Industry Co, Ping An Insurance (Group) Co. of China, Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Matthews China Fund. As of 2020Q3, Matthews China Fund owns 47 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: 09618, 00868, 300759, 01801, 000338, BILI, 600745, 01763, 300244,

09618, 00868, 300759, 01801, 000338, BILI, 600745, 01763, 300244, Added Positions: 002179, 600585, 002747, EDU, 02669, 002371, 02013, 01109,

002179, 600585, 002747, EDU, 02669, 002371, 02013, 01109, Reduced Positions: JD, 00939, 002475, 601318, 00388, 00354, 000858, 00268, 03690, 02269, 00027, 01177, 300347, 06030,

JD, 00939, 002475, 601318, 00388, 00354, 000858, 00268, 03690, 02269, 00027, 01177, 300347, 06030, Sold Out: 00694,

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (09988) - 4,804,000 shares, 14.39% of the total portfolio. Tencent Holdings Ltd (00700) - 2,202,400 shares, 12.13% of the total portfolio. China Merchants Bank Co Ltd (600036) - 9,730,523 shares, 4.23% of the total portfolio. AIA Group Ltd (01299) - 4,696,400 shares, 3.81% of the total portfolio. JD.com Inc (JD) - 499,389 shares, 3.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 50%

Matthews China Fund initiated holding in JD.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $231.8 and $332, with an estimated average price of $270.01. The stock is now traded at around $322.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.14%. The holding were 998,780 shares as of .

Matthews China Fund initiated holding in Xinyi Glass Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $9.5 and $15.58, with an estimated average price of $12.47. The stock is now traded at around $15.74. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.66%. The holding were 10,058,000 shares as of .

Matthews China Fund initiated holding in Pharmaron Beijing Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $92.3 and $116, with an estimated average price of $102.07. The stock is now traded at around $113.25. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 865,421 shares as of .

Matthews China Fund initiated holding in Innovent Biologics Inc. The purchase prices were between $47.45 and $64.2, with an estimated average price of $54.56. The stock is now traded at around $58.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 1,538,000 shares as of .

Matthews China Fund initiated holding in Weichai Power Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $13.96 and $17.26, with an estimated average price of $15.65. The stock is now traded at around $15.49. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 4,866,894 shares as of .

Matthews China Fund initiated holding in Bilibili Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.1 and $52.25, with an estimated average price of $44.29. The stock is now traded at around $44.62. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 258,500 shares as of .

Matthews China Fund added to a holding in AVIC Jonhon Optronic Technology Co Ltd by 488.63%. The purchase prices were between $39.96 and $50.49, with an estimated average price of $45.38. The stock is now traded at around $57.03. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 2,944,801 shares as of .

Matthews China Fund added to a holding in Anhui Conch Cement Co Ltd by 97.96%. The purchase prices were between $55.26 and $62.69, with an estimated average price of $59.34. The stock is now traded at around $51.65. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 2,850,844 shares as of .

Matthews China Fund added to a holding in Estun Automation Co Ltd by 65.50%. The purchase prices were between $12.38 and $19.62, with an estimated average price of $17.04. The stock is now traded at around $23.68. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 8,842,425 shares as of .

Matthews China Fund added to a holding in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc by 36.76%. The purchase prices were between $130.95 and $155.35, with an estimated average price of $144.4. The stock is now traded at around $160.79. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 206,100 shares as of .

Matthews China Fund added to a holding in China Overseas Property Holdings Ltd by 69.25%. The purchase prices were between $6.2 and $9.01, with an estimated average price of $7.54. The stock is now traded at around $5.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 14,420,000 shares as of .

Matthews China Fund added to a holding in NAURA Technology Group Co Ltd by 37.40%. The purchase prices were between $153.22 and $229.34, with an estimated average price of $187.14. The stock is now traded at around $180.90. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 688,241 shares as of .

Matthews China Fund sold out a holding in Beijing Capital International Airport Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $4.48 and $5.77, with an estimated average price of $5.19.

Matthews China Fund reduced to a holding in JD.com Inc by 50%. The sale prices were between $60 and $83.21, with an estimated average price of $69.52. The stock is now traded at around $82.69. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.88%. Matthews China Fund still held 499,389 shares as of .

Matthews China Fund reduced to a holding in China Construction Bank Corp by 37.62%. The sale prices were between $5.01 and $6.57, with an estimated average price of $5.74. The stock is now traded at around $5.68. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.71%. Matthews China Fund still held 36,309,660 shares as of .

Matthews China Fund reduced to a holding in Luxshare Precision Industry Co Ltd by 63.05%. The sale prices were between $50.29 and $59.96, with an estimated average price of $55.03. The stock is now traded at around $56.85. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.29%. Matthews China Fund still held 1,080,862 shares as of .

Matthews China Fund reduced to a holding in Ping An Insurance (Group) Co. of China Ltd by 30.51%. The sale prices were between $73.5 and $85.92, with an estimated average price of $78.31. The stock is now traded at around $79.16. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.95%. Matthews China Fund still held 2,233,746 shares as of .

Matthews China Fund reduced to a holding in Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd by 22.72%. The sale prices were between $330 and $394.2, with an estimated average price of $368. The stock is now traded at around $379.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.9%. Matthews China Fund still held 747,300 shares as of .

Matthews China Fund reduced to a holding in Chinasoft International Ltd by 38.9%. The sale prices were between $4.24 and $6.28, with an estimated average price of $5.52. The stock is now traded at around $5.94. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.84%. Matthews China Fund still held 24,988,000 shares as of .