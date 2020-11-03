  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Yacktman Focused Fund Comments on News Corp

November 03, 2020 | About: NWSA +1.58%
Another company that we think offers strong growth and trades at a substantial discount is News Corp. (NASDAQ:NWSA). In the last few years, the company has been simplifying its business, selling off non-core assets and increasing the transparency in its financial reporting. Today News Corp has two excellent businesses which should provide long-term growth. Dow Jones owns The Wall Street Journal, Barron's, and a rapidly growing risk and compliance business. News Corp also owns significant online real estate, including a 62% ownership of REA Group, a publicly traded security in Australia, and realtor.com. Few have paid attention to the shares, probably due to the biases against newspaper businesses and the complexity of the financial reporting.

From Yacktman Focused Fund (Trades, Portfolio)'s third-quarter 2020 commentary.

