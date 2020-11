Yacktman Focused Fund Comments on News Corp

Another company that we think offers strong growth and trades at a substantial discount is News Corp. ( NASDAQ:NWSA ). In the last few years, the company has been simplifying its business, selling off non-core assets and increasing the transparency in its financial reporting. Today News Corp has two excellent businesses which should provide long-term growth. Dow Jones owns The Wall Street Journal, Barron's, and a rapidly growing risk and compliance business. News Corp also owns significant online real estate, including a 62% ownership of REA Group, a publicly traded security in Australia, and realtor.com. Few have paid attention to the shares, probably due to the biases against newspaper businesses and the complexity of the financial reporting.