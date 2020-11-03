Lazydays Holdings Inc (LAZY) CEO William P Murnane Bought $68,100 of Shares

CEO of Lazydays Holdings Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) William P Murnane (insider trades) bought 5,000 shares of LAZY on 10/30/2020 at an average price of $13.62 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $68,100.

Lazydays Holdings Inc operates recreational vehicle dealerships. Its services include third-party protection plans, financing and insurance. Lazydays Holdings Inc has a market cap of $145.550 million; its shares were traded at around $15.40 with and P/S ratio of 0.24. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Lazydays Holdings Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO William P Murnane bought 5,000 shares of LAZY stock on 10/30/2020 at the average price of $13.62. The price of the stock has increased by 13.07% since.

CEO William P Murnane bought 2,500 shares of LAZY stock on 10/28/2020 at the average price of $13.73. The price of the stock has increased by 12.16% since.

CEO William P Murnane bought 5,000 shares of LAZY stock on 10/26/2020 at the average price of $14. The price of the stock has increased by 10% since.

