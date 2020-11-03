Charles River Laboratories International Inc (CRL) Chairman, President and CEO James C Foster Sold $5.1 million of Shares

Chairman, President and CEO of Charles River Laboratories International Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) James C Foster (insider trades) sold 22,000 shares of CRL on 11/02/2020 at an average price of $232.38 a share. The total sale was $5.1 million.

Charles River Laboratories International Inc is a pharmaceutical company providing drug discovery and development services. The company provides animal models for laboratory testing, and offers manufacturing testing services to various industries. Charles River Laboratories International Inc has a market cap of $11.81 billion; its shares were traded at around $237.45 with a P/E ratio of 39.55 and P/S ratio of 4.21. Charles River Laboratories International Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 14.70% over the past five years. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Charles River Laboratories International Inc. .

Chairman, President and CEO James C Foster sold 22,000 shares of CRL stock on 11/02/2020 at the average price of $232.38. The price of the stock has increased by 2.18% since.

Director Richard F Wallman bought 7,200 shares of CRL stock on 11/02/2020 at the average price of $233.2. The price of the stock has increased by 1.82% since.

