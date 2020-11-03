  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) EVP&ChiefAdminLegal&PubPolOff Craig L. Silliman Sold $601,027 of Shares

November 03, 2020 | About: VZ +0.09%

EVP&ChiefAdminLegal&PubPolOff of Verizon Communications Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Craig L. Silliman (insider trades) sold 10,411 shares of VZ on 11/02/2020 at an average price of $57.73 a share. The total sale was $601,027.

Verizon Communications Inc is a provider of communications, information and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses and governmental agencies. It offers voice, data and video services and solutions to wireless and wireline networks. Verizon Communications Inc has a market cap of $238.97 billion; its shares were traded at around $57.75 with a P/E ratio of 13.08 and P/S ratio of 1.86. The dividend yield of Verizon Communications Inc stocks is 4.27%. Verizon Communications Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 0.70% over the past five years. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Verizon Communications Inc. .

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • EVP&ChiefAdminLegal&PubPolOff Craig L. Silliman sold 10,411 shares of VZ stock on 11/02/2020 at the average price of $57.73. The price of the stock has increased by 0.03% since.

For the complete insider trading history of VZ, click here

.

