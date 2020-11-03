Grocery Outlet Holding Corp (GO) CFO Charles Bracher Sold $825,750 of Shares

CFO of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Charles Bracher (insider trades) sold 18,750 shares of GO on 10/30/2020 at an average price of $44.04 a share. The total sale was $825,750.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp has a market cap of $4.08 billion; its shares were traded at around $44.49 with a P/E ratio of 66.41 and P/S ratio of 1.47. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. .

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of GO stock on 10/21/2020 at the average price of $41.75. The price of the stock has increased by 6.56% since.

CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of GO stock on 10/07/2020 at the average price of $41.63. The price of the stock has increased by 6.87% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Charles Bracher sold 18,750 shares of GO stock on 10/30/2020 at the average price of $44.04. The price of the stock has increased by 1.02% since.

CFO Charles Bracher sold 18,750 shares of GO stock on 10/19/2020 at the average price of $40.87. The price of the stock has increased by 8.86% since.

CFO Charles Bracher sold 25,000 shares of GO stock on 10/05/2020 at the average price of $40.58. The price of the stock has increased by 9.64% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

President Robert Joseph Jr. Sheedy sold 18,750 shares of GO stock on 10/30/2020 at the average price of $44.04. The price of the stock has increased by 1.02% since.

SVP, Chief Purchasing Officer Steven K. Wilson sold 14,286 shares of GO stock on 10/30/2020 at the average price of $44.05. The price of the stock has increased by 1% since.

President Robert Joseph Jr. Sheedy sold 18,750 shares of GO stock on 10/22/2020 at the average price of $41.19. The price of the stock has increased by 8.01% since.

CAO, GC & Secretary Pamela B. Burke sold 11,314 shares of GO stock on 10/21/2020 at the average price of $41.71. The price of the stock has increased by 6.67% since.

Director Thomas F Herman sold 2,000 shares of GO stock on 10/15/2020 at the average price of $41.27. The price of the stock has increased by 7.8% since.

