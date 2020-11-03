Coupa Software Inc (COUP) CFO Todd R Ford Sold $3.4 million of Shares

CFO of Coupa Software Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Todd R Ford (insider trades) sold 12,500 shares of COUP on 10/30/2020 at an average price of $268.85 a share. The total sale was $3.4 million.

Coupa Software Inc is a US-based firm that offers spend management solutions through the Software-as-a-Service business model. The company primarily offers cloud-based spend management platforms through various applications to its clients. Coupa Software Inc has a market cap of $17.59 billion; its shares were traded at around $255.55 with and P/S ratio of 36.31. Coupa Software Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 4.90% over the past five years. GuruFocus has detected 3 severe warning signs with Coupa Software Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of COUP stock on 10/19/2020 at the average price of $304.39. The price of the stock has decreased by 16.05% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Todd R Ford sold 12,500 shares of COUP stock on 10/30/2020 at the average price of $268.85. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.95% since.

CFO Todd R Ford sold 12,500 shares of COUP stock on 10/19/2020 at the average price of $304.41. The price of the stock has decreased by 16.05% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Chief Customer Officer Mark Riggs sold 930 shares of COUP stock on 10/26/2020 at the average price of $297.51. The price of the stock has decreased by 14.1% since.

Chief Revenue Officer Steven M Winter sold 11,119 shares of COUP stock on 10/12/2020 at the average price of $307.52. The price of the stock has decreased by 16.9% since.

