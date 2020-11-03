  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Coupa Software Inc (COUP) CFO Todd R Ford Sold $3.4 million of Shares

November 03, 2020 | About: COUP +3.34%

CFO of Coupa Software Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Todd R Ford (insider trades) sold 12,500 shares of COUP on 10/30/2020 at an average price of $268.85 a share. The total sale was $3.4 million.

Coupa Software Inc is a US-based firm that offers spend management solutions through the Software-as-a-Service business model. The company primarily offers cloud-based spend management platforms through various applications to its clients. Coupa Software Inc has a market cap of $17.59 billion; its shares were traded at around $255.55 with and P/S ratio of 36.31. Coupa Software Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 4.90% over the past five years. GuruFocus has detected 3 severe warning signs with Coupa Software Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of COUP stock on 10/19/2020 at the average price of $304.39. The price of the stock has decreased by 16.05% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • CFO Todd R Ford sold 12,500 shares of COUP stock on 10/30/2020 at the average price of $268.85. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.95% since.
  • CFO Todd R Ford sold 12,500 shares of COUP stock on 10/19/2020 at the average price of $304.41. The price of the stock has decreased by 16.05% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Chief Customer Officer Mark Riggs sold 930 shares of COUP stock on 10/26/2020 at the average price of $297.51. The price of the stock has decreased by 14.1% since.
  • Chief Revenue Officer Steven M Winter sold 11,119 shares of COUP stock on 10/12/2020 at the average price of $307.52. The price of the stock has decreased by 16.9% since.

For the complete insider trading history of COUP, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)