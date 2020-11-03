  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Dolby Laboratories Inc (DLB) EVP, GEN. COUN. & SECRTY Mark Andrew Sherman Sold $1.9 million of Shares

November 03, 2020 | About: DLB +2.89%

EVP, GEN. COUN. & SECRTY of Dolby Laboratories Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Mark Andrew Sherman (insider trades) sold 25,000 shares of DLB on 11/02/2020 at an average price of $76 a share. The total sale was $1.9 million.

Dolby Laboratories Inc is an audio and imaging technologies company that transforms entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work and on mobile devices. It derives its revenue from licensing audio technologies. Dolby Laboratories Inc has a market cap of $8.06 billion; its shares were traded at around $80.15 with a P/E ratio of 33.10 and P/S ratio of 6.93. The dividend yield of Dolby Laboratories Inc stocks is 1.11%. Dolby Laboratories Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 0.20% over the past five years. GuruFocus has detected 3 severe warning signs with Dolby Laboratories Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • President and CEO Kevin J Yeaman sold 30,000 shares of DLB stock on 10/30/2020 at the average price of $75. The price of the stock has increased by 6.87% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • EVP, GEN. COUN. & SECRTY Mark Andrew Sherman sold 25,000 shares of DLB stock on 11/02/2020 at the average price of $76. The price of the stock has increased by 5.46% since.
  • SVP, Advanced Technology Group Steven E Forshay sold 833 shares of DLB stock on 10/16/2020 at the average price of $69.81. The price of the stock has increased by 14.81% since.
  • SVP, Advanced Technology Group Steven E Forshay sold 834 shares of DLB stock on 10/08/2020 at the average price of $68.5. The price of the stock has increased by 17.01% since.

For the complete insider trading history of DLB, click here

.

