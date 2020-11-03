Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS) President and CEO Kevin T Conroy Sold $4 million of Shares

President and CEO of Exact Sciences Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Kevin T Conroy (insider trades) sold 32,819 shares of EXAS on 11/02/2020 at an average price of $121.11 a share. The total sale was $4 million.

Exact Sciences Corp operates in the healthcare sector. It is a diagnostics company focused on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. Exact Sciences Corp has a market cap of $18.98 billion; its shares were traded at around $126.15 with and P/S ratio of 14.04. Exact Sciences Corp had annual average EBITDA growth of 6.20% over the past five years. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Exact Sciences Corp. .

CEO Recent Trades:

President and CEO Kevin T Conroy sold 32,819 shares of EXAS stock on 11/02/2020 at the average price of $121.11. The price of the stock has increased by 4.16% since.

For the complete insider trading history of EXAS, click here