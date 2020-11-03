Matthews Pacific Tiger Fund Buys LG Chem, Weichai Power Co, Venture Corp, Sells PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia (Persero) Tbk, Ping An Insurance (Group) Co. of China, China Tourism Group Duty Free Corp

Investment company Matthews Pacific Tiger Fund (Current Portfolio) buys LG Chem, Weichai Power Co, Venture Corp, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Shenzhen New Industries Biomedical Engineering Co , sells PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia (Persero) Tbk, Ping An Insurance (Group) Co. of China, China Tourism Group Duty Free Corp, NAVER Corp, Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Matthews Pacific Tiger Fund. As of 2020Q3, Matthews Pacific Tiger Fund owns 59 stocks with a total value of $7.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (09988) - 13,528,500 shares, 6.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.37% Tencent Holdings Ltd (00700) - 6,959,000 shares, 6.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.04% Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (005930) - 7,740,710 shares, 5.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.70% Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (2330) - 22,949,000 shares, 4.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.72% NAVER Corp (035420) - 996,259 shares, 3.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.65%

Matthews Pacific Tiger Fund initiated holding in LG Chem Ltd. The purchase prices were between $491500 and $768000, with an estimated average price of $636341. The stock is now traded at around $656000.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.03%. The holding were 266,688 shares as of .

Matthews Pacific Tiger Fund initiated holding in Venture Corp Ltd. The purchase prices were between $16.44 and $20.45, with an estimated average price of $18.65. The stock is now traded at around $19.69. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 4,577,200 shares as of .

Matthews Pacific Tiger Fund initiated holding in Shenzhen New Industries Biomedical Engineering Co . The purchase prices were between $140.68 and $196.1, with an estimated average price of $161.09. The stock is now traded at around $170.14. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 1,906,007 shares as of .

Matthews Pacific Tiger Fund initiated holding in Info Edge (India) Ltd. The purchase prices were between $2758.9 and $3634.7, with an estimated average price of $3241.75. The stock is now traded at around $3551.65. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 933,956 shares as of .

Matthews Pacific Tiger Fund initiated holding in Asmedia Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $1375 and $1960, with an estimated average price of $1654.32. The stock is now traded at around $1440.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 825,000 shares as of .

Matthews Pacific Tiger Fund initiated holding in PVR Ltd. The purchase prices were between $983.98 and $1446.65, with an estimated average price of $1180.36. The stock is now traded at around $1106.55. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 1,654,065 shares as of .

Matthews Pacific Tiger Fund added to a holding in Weichai Power Co Ltd by 137.05%. The purchase prices were between $13.96 and $17.26, with an estimated average price of $15.65. The stock is now traded at around $15.49. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 51,402,326 shares as of .

Matthews Pacific Tiger Fund added to a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd by 22.72%. The purchase prices were between $317.5 and $458, with an estimated average price of $411.03. The stock is now traded at around $441.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 22,949,000 shares as of .

Matthews Pacific Tiger Fund added to a holding in Tata Consultancy Services Ltd by 91.52%. The purchase prices were between $2092.05 and $2522.95, with an estimated average price of $2291.97. The stock is now traded at around $2604.60. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 2,303,129 shares as of .

Matthews Pacific Tiger Fund added to a holding in Central Pattana PCL by 40.16%. The purchase prices were between $42 and $53, with an estimated average price of $47.02. The stock is now traded at around $38.25. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 79,206,500 shares as of .

Matthews Pacific Tiger Fund added to a holding in ENN Energy Holdings Ltd by 31.45%. The purchase prices were between $82.25 and $96.6, with an estimated average price of $89.7. The stock is now traded at around $95.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 11,747,300 shares as of .

Matthews Pacific Tiger Fund added to a holding in CITIC Securities Co Ltd by 121.36%. The purchase prices were between $14.66 and $20.75, with an estimated average price of $18.2. The stock is now traded at around $17.20. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 24,145,500 shares as of .

Matthews Pacific Tiger Fund sold out a holding in Hanon Systems. The sale prices were between $9130 and $13900, with an estimated average price of $11337.1.

Matthews Pacific Tiger Fund sold out a holding in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $28.57 and $40.56, with an estimated average price of $34.13.

Matthews Pacific Tiger Fund sold out a holding in HDFC Bank Ltd. The sale prices were between $1001.95 and $1139.6, with an estimated average price of $1080.4.

Matthews Pacific Tiger Fund sold out a holding in SK Biopharmaceuticals Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $127000 and $217000, with an estimated average price of $179046.

Matthews Pacific Tiger Fund reduced to a holding in PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia (Persero) Tbk by 66.73%. The sale prices were between $2560 and $3150, with an estimated average price of $2953.48. The stock is now traded at around $2580.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.05%. Matthews Pacific Tiger Fund still held 159,369,000 shares as of .

Matthews Pacific Tiger Fund reduced to a holding in Ping An Insurance (Group) Co. of China Ltd by 37.5%. The sale prices were between $77.5 and $89.65, with an estimated average price of $83.15. The stock is now traded at around $79.95. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.99%. Matthews Pacific Tiger Fund still held 10,834,000 shares as of .

Matthews Pacific Tiger Fund reduced to a holding in China Tourism Group Duty Free Corp Ltd by 42.86%. The sale prices were between $166.14 and $243, with an estimated average price of $207.8. The stock is now traded at around $197.76. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.97%. Matthews Pacific Tiger Fund still held 3,858,978 shares as of .

Matthews Pacific Tiger Fund reduced to a holding in NAVER Corp by 21.65%. The sale prices were between $263000 and $339000, with an estimated average price of $301159. The stock is now traded at around $283000.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.95%. Matthews Pacific Tiger Fund still held 996,259 shares as of .

Matthews Pacific Tiger Fund reduced to a holding in Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co Ltd by 51.34%. The sale prices were between $18.46 and $28.4, with an estimated average price of $24.19. The stock is now traded at around $33.35. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.7%. Matthews Pacific Tiger Fund still held 18,197,200 shares as of .

Matthews Pacific Tiger Fund reduced to a holding in Kweichow Moutai Co Ltd by 21.03%. The sale prices were between $1494.27 and $1801.98, with an estimated average price of $1681.71. The stock is now traded at around $1695.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.56%. Matthews Pacific Tiger Fund still held 657,173 shares as of .