Matthews Asia Small Companies Fund Buys Flat Glass Group Co, Asmedia Technology Inc, Marico, Sells Hangzhou Onechance Tech Crop, Chroma Ate Inc, Venus Medtech (Hangzhou) Inc

Investment company Matthews Asia Small Companies Fund (Current Portfolio) buys Flat Glass Group Co, Asmedia Technology Inc, Marico, Ginlong Technologies Co, AK Medical Holdings, sells Hangzhou Onechance Tech Crop, Chroma Ate Inc, Venus Medtech (Hangzhou) Inc, ICICI Securities, Foxsemicon Integrated Technology Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Matthews Asia Small Companies Fund. As of 2020Q3, Matthews Asia Small Companies Fund owns 63 stocks with a total value of $164 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: 06865, 5269, 531642, 300763, 01789, 505726, AJBU, CD, 603881, SHRIRAMCIT, 00909, XPEV,

06865, 5269, 531642, 300763, 01789, 505726, AJBU, CD, 603881, SHRIRAMCIT, 00909, XPEV, Added Positions: 539876, 145020, 01308, 002891, 098460, 09997, LALPATHLAB, 540935, 09996, 093320, 505714, WLCON, 1590, 03759, 540425, 01233,

539876, 145020, 01308, 002891, 098460, 09997, LALPATHLAB, 540935, 09996, 093320, 505714, WLCON, 1590, 03759, 540425, 01233, Reduced Positions: 02500, 3413, 6415, 01347, 603708, 00268, ZLAB, 002242, 8341, 590006, 058470, 603317, 09966, 3105, 012510, 2421, 6561, 01579, 300012, 2345, LEGN, 002821, HUMAN,

02500, 3413, 6415, 01347, 603708, 00268, ZLAB, 002242, 8341, 590006, 058470, 603317, 09966, 3105, 012510, 2421, 6561, 01579, 300012, 2345, LEGN, 002821, HUMAN, Sold Out: 300792, 2360, 541179, 067160, 6469, MTC, ARNA, 03662, 01797, 522241, 06078, 326030, 522074,

For the details of Matthews Asia Small Companies Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/matthews+asia+small+companies+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

Silergy Corp (6415) - 146,000 shares, 5.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.62% Flat Glass Group Co Ltd (06865) - 1,962,000 shares, 3.21% of the total portfolio. New Position Kingdee International Software Group Co Ltd (00268) - 1,986,000 shares, 3.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.78% Innovent Biologics Inc (01801) - 612,000 shares, 2.78% of the total portfolio. Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd (539876) - 1,104,481 shares, 2.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 90.18%

Matthews Asia Small Companies Fund initiated holding in Flat Glass Group Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $8.36 and $20.55, with an estimated average price of $12.29. The stock is now traded at around $21.20. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.21%. The holding were 1,962,000 shares as of .

Matthews Asia Small Companies Fund initiated holding in Asmedia Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $1375 and $1960, with an estimated average price of $1654.32. The stock is now traded at around $1440.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.19%. The holding were 71,000 shares as of .

Matthews Asia Small Companies Fund initiated holding in Marico Ltd. The purchase prices were between $339.8 and $379.6, with an estimated average price of $361.48. The stock is now traded at around $366.65. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.63%. The holding were 541,371 shares as of .

Matthews Asia Small Companies Fund initiated holding in Ginlong Technologies Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $65.2 and $118.02, with an estimated average price of $92.91. The stock is now traded at around $123.25. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 146,210 shares as of .

Matthews Asia Small Companies Fund initiated holding in AK Medical Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $18.06 and $27.2, with an estimated average price of $21.98. The stock is now traded at around $18.08. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 884,000 shares as of .

Matthews Asia Small Companies Fund initiated holding in IFB Industries Ltd. The purchase prices were between $364.45 and $656.65, with an estimated average price of $462.7. The stock is now traded at around $692.35. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 256,134 shares as of .

Matthews Asia Small Companies Fund added to a holding in Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd by 90.18%. The purchase prices were between $236.2 and $292.3, with an estimated average price of $256.34. The stock is now traded at around $291.65. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 1,104,481 shares as of .

Matthews Asia Small Companies Fund added to a holding in Hugel Inc by 53.15%. The purchase prices were between $149000 and $199600, with an estimated average price of $171266. The stock is now traded at around $205500.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 22,132 shares as of .

Matthews Asia Small Companies Fund added to a holding in SITC International Holdings Co Ltd by 48.27%. The purchase prices were between $7.77 and $11.14, with an estimated average price of $9.3. The stock is now traded at around $13.32. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 2,276,000 shares as of .

Matthews Asia Small Companies Fund added to a holding in Yantai China Pet Foods Co Ltd by 43.64%. The purchase prices were between $39 and $48.9, with an estimated average price of $44.21. The stock is now traded at around $53.95. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 449,300 shares as of .

Matthews Asia Small Companies Fund added to a holding in Koh Young Technology Inc by 34.00%. The purchase prices were between $86000 and $101900, with an estimated average price of $94084.9. The stock is now traded at around $85500.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 43,638 shares as of .

Matthews Asia Small Companies Fund added to a holding in Kangji Medical Holdings Ltd by 157.58%. The purchase prices were between $19.08 and $34.45, with an estimated average price of $27.03. The stock is now traded at around $22.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 458,500 shares as of .

Matthews Asia Small Companies Fund sold out a holding in Hangzhou Onechance Tech Crop. The sale prices were between $131.49 and $198.83, with an estimated average price of $156.19.

Matthews Asia Small Companies Fund sold out a holding in Chroma Ate Inc. The sale prices were between $150 and $185.5, with an estimated average price of $159.79.

Matthews Asia Small Companies Fund sold out a holding in ICICI Securities Ltd. The sale prices were between $448.9 and $544.1, with an estimated average price of $487.04.

Matthews Asia Small Companies Fund sold out a holding in Great Tree Pharmacy Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $64.12 and $99.7, with an estimated average price of $80.54.

Matthews Asia Small Companies Fund sold out a holding in AfreecaTV Co. The sale prices were between $51800 and $68500, with an estimated average price of $60857.6.

Matthews Asia Small Companies Fund sold out a holding in Muangthai Capital PCL. The sale prices were between $47.25 and $55, with an estimated average price of $50.89.