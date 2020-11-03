Pitcairn Co Buys Range Resources Corp, Magellan Midstream Partners LP, Match Group Inc, Sells INDEXIQ ETF TRUST, Amphenol Corp, Illumina Inc

Jenkintown, PA, based Investment company Pitcairn Co (Current Portfolio) buys Range Resources Corp, Magellan Midstream Partners LP, Match Group Inc, Enterprise Products Partners LP, MPLX LP, sells INDEXIQ ETF TRUST, Amphenol Corp, Illumina Inc, Leidos Holdings Inc, Cadence Design Systems Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pitcairn Co. As of 2020Q3, Pitcairn Co owns 510 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Brown-Forman Corp (BF.A) - 2,864,915 shares, 17.54% of the total portfolio. ISHARES TRUST (IWV) - 761,849 shares, 13.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.19% Brown-Forman Corp (BF.B) - 1,577,431 shares, 10.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.09% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 6,804 shares, 1.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.35% ISHARES TRUST (IWB) - 110,779 shares, 1.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.67%

Pitcairn Co initiated holding in Magellan Midstream Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $33.75 and $43.33, with an estimated average price of $39.61. The stock is now traded at around $35.98. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 102,100 shares as of .

Pitcairn Co initiated holding in MPLX LP. The purchase prices were between $15.74 and $20.02, with an estimated average price of $18.05. The stock is now traded at around $18.46. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 120,177 shares as of .

Pitcairn Co initiated holding in Shopify Inc. The purchase prices were between $870.76 and $1134.32, with an estimated average price of $994.38. The stock is now traded at around $941.72. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 1,827 shares as of .

Pitcairn Co initiated holding in Williams Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.27 and $22.34, with an estimated average price of $20.34. The stock is now traded at around $18.98. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 90,780 shares as of .

Pitcairn Co initiated holding in TC Pipelines LP. The purchase prices were between $25.58 and $34.24, with an estimated average price of $30.43. The stock is now traded at around $27.90. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 48,000 shares as of .

Pitcairn Co initiated holding in ONEOK Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.48 and $32.18, with an estimated average price of $27.89. The stock is now traded at around $28.92. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 33,123 shares as of .

Pitcairn Co added to a holding in Range Resources Corp by 5737.17%. The purchase prices were between $5.62 and $8.88, with an estimated average price of $7.23. The stock is now traded at around $6.36. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 1,013,100 shares as of .

Pitcairn Co added to a holding in Match Group Inc by 1878.51%. The purchase prices were between $90.36 and $120.71, with an estimated average price of $105.79. The stock is now traded at around $121.63. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 31,473 shares as of .

Pitcairn Co added to a holding in Enterprise Products Partners LP by 270.15%. The purchase prices were between $15.33 and $18.89, with an estimated average price of $17.52. The stock is now traded at around $16.57. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 260,715 shares as of .

Pitcairn Co added to a holding in Energy Transfer LP by 898.99%. The purchase prices were between $5.42 and $7.15, with an estimated average price of $6.36. The stock is now traded at around $5.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 344,172 shares as of .

Pitcairn Co added to a holding in Electronic Arts Inc by 28.86%. The purchase prices were between $124.3 and $146.95, with an estimated average price of $136.17. The stock is now traded at around $120.74. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 59,367 shares as of .

Pitcairn Co added to a holding in Altria Group Inc by 56.17%. The purchase prices were between $37.93 and $44.04, with an estimated average price of $41.61. The stock is now traded at around $37.39. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 64,750 shares as of .

Pitcairn Co sold out a holding in BioTelemetry Inc. The sale prices were between $35.95 and $46.31, with an estimated average price of $41.8.

Pitcairn Co sold out a holding in Ares Capital Corp. The sale prices were between $13.27 and $15.02, with an estimated average price of $14.23.

Pitcairn Co sold out a holding in Itron Inc. The sale prices were between $54.17 and $71.41, with an estimated average price of $63.54.

Pitcairn Co sold out a holding in PPG Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $105.08 and $130.21, with an estimated average price of $116.84.

Pitcairn Co sold out a holding in Haemonetics Corp. The sale prices were between $75.65 and $93.58, with an estimated average price of $87.5.

Pitcairn Co sold out a holding in Lincoln National Corp. The sale prices were between $30.14 and $39.81, with an estimated average price of $35.72.