Capital Advisors, Ltd. LLC Buys ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, JANUS DETROIT STR, Sells ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, Berkshire Hathaway Inc

Shaker Heights, OH, based Investment company Capital Advisors, Ltd. LLC (Current Portfolio) buys ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, JANUS DETROIT STR, ISHARES TRUST, SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, sells ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, ISHARES TRUST, SPDR GOLD TRUST during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Capital Advisors, Ltd. LLC. As of 2020Q3, Capital Advisors, Ltd. LLC owns 408 stocks with a total value of $388 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: VNLA, SPMD, RTX, ADP, CB, CLX, LVGO, TDOC, BCE, BDJ, GGZ, 135A,

VNLA, SPMD, RTX, ADP, CB, CLX, LVGO, TDOC, BCE, BDJ, GGZ, 135A, Added Positions: IVW, OEF, VTI, AGG, SCHX, WPS, GSLC, QUAL, IVE, OUSA, DGRO, HON, XLRE, GSY, IGSB, VUG, WFC, VOT, VIGI, VEU, VCSH, VB, TXN, LUV, SCHF, IGRO, EMN, WBA, WMB, DGRW, VBK, MDYG, PM, MET, KHC, IWS, IEMG, HPE,

IVW, OEF, VTI, AGG, SCHX, WPS, GSLC, QUAL, IVE, OUSA, DGRO, HON, XLRE, GSY, IGSB, VUG, WFC, VOT, VIGI, VEU, VCSH, VB, TXN, LUV, SCHF, IGRO, EMN, WBA, WMB, DGRW, VBK, MDYG, PM, MET, KHC, IWS, IEMG, HPE, Reduced Positions: IWV, IWN, BRK.B, GLD, IWF, IGHG, SPLV, VEA, VV, VNQ, SDY, SPHD, TOTL, IJK, HEFA, FDN, VGSH, PEY, IWD, IJT, IWR, IJS, IDV, HPQ, DON, IEFA, EFAV, RSP, ICLR, HII, RWO, RWR, BAH, WEC, HYS, IYR, MINT, DVY, REGL, SPYV, VTV, WMT, GOOG, GSIE, ADBE, AAPL, RNP, CAG, COR, COST, PPA, PUI, QQQ, IXUS, IGF, IWM, DHS, AMLP, ISCF, BLK, FUN, CVX, ACWX, CL, USB, TJX, IJH, DAL, DD, IWO, XLV, XLP, EEMV, SMDV, PSX, PID,

IWV, IWN, BRK.B, GLD, IWF, IGHG, SPLV, VEA, VV, VNQ, SDY, SPHD, TOTL, IJK, HEFA, FDN, VGSH, PEY, IWD, IJT, IWR, IJS, IDV, HPQ, DON, IEFA, EFAV, RSP, ICLR, HII, RWO, RWR, BAH, WEC, HYS, IYR, MINT, DVY, REGL, SPYV, VTV, WMT, GOOG, GSIE, ADBE, AAPL, RNP, CAG, COR, COST, PPA, PUI, QQQ, IXUS, IGF, IWM, DHS, AMLP, ISCF, BLK, FUN, CVX, ACWX, CL, USB, TJX, IJH, DAL, DD, IWO, XLV, XLP, EEMV, SMDV, PSX, PID, Sold Out: HYG, EMM, CFG, ACB, JKI, BKT, LOGM, OKE, SCYX, WHR,

SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 111,911 shares, 9.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.15% ISHARES TRUST (IWF) - 149,048 shares, 8.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.06% ISHARES TRUST (USMV) - 319,643 shares, 5.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.76% VANGUARD SPECIALIZ (VIG) - 154,118 shares, 5.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.09% ISHARES TRUST (IJK) - 58,609 shares, 3.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.21%

Capital Advisors, Ltd. LLC initiated holding in JANUS DETROIT STR. The purchase prices were between $50.18 and $50.44, with an estimated average price of $50.36. The stock is now traded at around $50.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 22,791 shares as of .

Capital Advisors, Ltd. LLC initiated holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $30.67 and $34.54, with an estimated average price of $32.83. The stock is now traded at around $34.77. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 5,100 shares as of .

Capital Advisors, Ltd. LLC initiated holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $56.68 and $64.29, with an estimated average price of $60.9. The stock is now traded at around $57.04. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,790 shares as of .

Capital Advisors, Ltd. LLC initiated holding in Clorox Co. The purchase prices were between $206.85 and $237.74, with an estimated average price of $222.53. The stock is now traded at around $212.25. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 453 shares as of .

Capital Advisors, Ltd. LLC initiated holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc. The purchase prices were between $128.72 and $150.73, with an estimated average price of $140.27. The stock is now traded at around $166.48. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 567 shares as of .

Capital Advisors, Ltd. LLC initiated holding in Chubb Ltd. The purchase prices were between $113.85 and $136.03, with an estimated average price of $125.61. The stock is now traded at around $135.28. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 511 shares as of .

Capital Advisors, Ltd. LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 63.78%. The purchase prices were between $52.3 and $62.28, with an estimated average price of $56.48. The stock is now traded at around $57.47. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 31,965 shares as of .

Capital Advisors, Ltd. LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 81.98%. The purchase prices were between $143.5 and $167.97, with an estimated average price of $153.77. The stock is now traded at around $154.22. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 23,543 shares as of .

Capital Advisors, Ltd. LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 22.31%. The purchase prices were between $117.45 and $119.23, with an estimated average price of $118.22. The stock is now traded at around $117.17. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 33,898 shares as of .

Capital Advisors, Ltd. LLC added to a holding in SCHWAB STRATEGIC T by 3183.67%. The purchase prices were between $74.51 and $86.05, with an estimated average price of $79.68. The stock is now traded at around $81.05. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 8,045 shares as of .

Capital Advisors, Ltd. LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 239.82%. The purchase prices were between $30.25 and $32.89, with an estimated average price of $31.44. The stock is now traded at around $31.20. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 5,393 shares as of .

Capital Advisors, Ltd. LLC added to a holding in O'Shares FTSE U.S. Quality Dividend ETF by 193.59%. The purchase prices were between $33.24 and $38.12, with an estimated average price of $35.62. The stock is now traded at around $35.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 8,611 shares as of .

Capital Advisors, Ltd. LLC sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $80.53 and $84.89, with an estimated average price of $83.47.

Capital Advisors, Ltd. LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Russell Small Cap Complet. The sale prices were between $82.85 and $82.85, with an estimated average price of $82.85.

Capital Advisors, Ltd. LLC sold out a holding in Citizens Financial Group Inc. The sale prices were between $22.73 and $27.99, with an estimated average price of $25.37.

Capital Advisors, Ltd. LLC sold out a holding in Aurora Cannabis Inc. The sale prices were between $4.65 and $12.87, with an estimated average price of $9.53.

Capital Advisors, Ltd. LLC sold out a holding in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF. The sale prices were between $121.26 and $138.58, with an estimated average price of $132.41.

Capital Advisors, Ltd. LLC sold out a holding in ONEOK Inc. The sale prices were between $24.48 and $32.18, with an estimated average price of $27.89.