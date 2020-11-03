Johnson Financial Group, LLC Buys Apple Inc, Royal Caribbean Group, Sells PIMCO ETF TRUST, Exxon Mobil Corp, Occidental Petroleum Corp

Investment company Johnson Financial Group, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Apple Inc, Royal Caribbean Group, sells PIMCO ETF TRUST, Exxon Mobil Corp, Occidental Petroleum Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Johnson Financial Group, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Johnson Financial Group, LLC owns 25 stocks with a total value of $256 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: AAPL, RCL,

AAPL, RCL, Added Positions: VTI, VNQ, SCHR, TFI, BWX,

VTI, VNQ, SCHR, TFI, BWX, Reduced Positions: MINT, VV, VB, VEA, SCHC, VWO, ESGD, VSS, AMZN,

MINT, VV, VB, VEA, SCHC, VWO, ESGD, VSS, AMZN, Sold Out: XOM, OXY,

VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VV) - 569,504 shares, 34.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.34% PIMCO ETF TRUST (MINT) - 511,422 shares, 20.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 37.92% VANGUARD TAX MANAG (VEA) - 1,019,483 shares, 16.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.43% VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VTI) - 133,400 shares, 8.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.41% VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VB) - 97,523 shares, 5.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.84%

Johnson Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in Apple Inc. The purchase prices were between $91.03 and $134.18, with an estimated average price of $109.02. The stock is now traded at around $110.44. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,892 shares as of .

Johnson Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in Royal Caribbean Group. The purchase prices were between $47.12 and $71.95, with an estimated average price of $58.93. The stock is now traded at around $57.57. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,200 shares as of .

Johnson Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The sale prices were between $34.28 and $44.97, with an estimated average price of $40.9.

Johnson Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in Occidental Petroleum Corp. The sale prices were between $9.99 and $18.18, with an estimated average price of $14.13.