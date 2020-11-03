  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Corriente Advisors, LLC Buys TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc, Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc, Cue Biopharma Inc, Sells Sonos Inc, uniQure NV, Ocular Therapeutix Inc

November 03, 2020 | About: RETA +5.92% CUE -0.26% CRDF +4.53% APTO +1.76% DMAC +4.09% TFFP +3.61% BYND +1.94% SPCE +4.47% VFF +1.93% DDOG +2% AX +3.4%

Investment company Corriente Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc, Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc, Cue Biopharma Inc, Cardiff Oncology Inc, Beyond Meat Inc, sells Sonos Inc, uniQure NV, Ocular Therapeutix Inc, Celldex Therapeutics Inc, Tesla Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Corriente Advisors, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Corriente Advisors, LLC owns 15 stocks with a total value of $195 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Corriente Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/corriente+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Corriente Advisors, LLC
  1. Maxar Technologies Inc (MAXR) - 1,972,061 shares, 25.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.79%
  2. Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (RETA) - 300,000 shares, 14.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 103.39%
  3. Cue Biopharma Inc (CUE) - 1,437,445 shares, 11.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 117.80%
  4. Aptose Biosciences Inc (APTO) - 3,430,000 shares, 10.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.77%
  5. TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc (TFFP) - 1,058,823 shares, 10.03% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc (TFFP)

Corriente Advisors, LLC initiated holding in TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.86 and $18.47, with an estimated average price of $11.23. The stock is now traded at around $14.06. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.03%. The holding were 1,058,823 shares as of .

New Purchase: Beyond Meat Inc (BYND)

Corriente Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Beyond Meat Inc. The purchase prices were between $123.32 and $166.06, with an estimated average price of $135.38. The stock is now traded at around $146.35. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.98%. The holding were 35,000 shares as of .

New Purchase: Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (SPCE)

Corriente Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.73 and $25.54, with an estimated average price of $18.89. The stock is now traded at around $18.45. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.47%. The holding were 250,000 shares as of .

New Purchase: Village Farms International Inc (VFF)

Corriente Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Village Farms International Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.58 and $6.4, with an estimated average price of $5.48. The stock is now traded at around $5.28. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.22%. The holding were 943,396 shares as of .

New Purchase: Datadog Inc (DDOG)

Corriente Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Datadog Inc. The purchase prices were between $75.28 and $102.16, with an estimated average price of $86.97. The stock is now traded at around $90.10. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.1%. The holding were 40,000 shares as of .

New Purchase: Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd (AXGT)

Corriente Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. The purchase prices were between $2.68 and $4.93, with an estimated average price of $3.29. The stock is now traded at around $1.94. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.07%. The holding were 875,000 shares as of .

Added: Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (RETA)

Corriente Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc by 103.39%. The purchase prices were between $93.53 and $163.34, with an estimated average price of $125.03. The stock is now traded at around $121.75. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.62%. The holding were 300,000 shares as of .

Added: Cue Biopharma Inc (CUE)

Corriente Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Cue Biopharma Inc by 117.80%. The purchase prices were between $15.05 and $23.54, with an estimated average price of $19.21. The stock is now traded at around $11.30. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6%. The holding were 1,437,445 shares as of .

Added: Cardiff Oncology Inc (CRDF)

Corriente Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Cardiff Oncology Inc by 424.92%. The purchase prices were between $4.25 and $14.19, with an estimated average price of $6.56. The stock is now traded at around $16.61. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.36%. The holding were 910,000 shares as of .

Added: Aptose Biosciences Inc (APTO)

Corriente Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Aptose Biosciences Inc by 23.77%. The purchase prices were between $4.82 and $6.5, with an estimated average price of $5.55. The stock is now traded at around $4.63. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.03%. The holding were 3,430,000 shares as of .

Added: DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc (DMAC)

Corriente Advisors, LLC added to a holding in DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc by 262.74%. The purchase prices were between $3.91 and $7.15, with an estimated average price of $5.3. The stock is now traded at around $4.58. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 730,000 shares as of .

Sold Out: Sonos Inc (SONO)

Corriente Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Sonos Inc. The sale prices were between $12.76 and $17.5, with an estimated average price of $14.71.

Sold Out: uniQure NV (QURE)

Corriente Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in uniQure NV. The sale prices were between $35.98 and $47.66, with an estimated average price of $40.99.

Sold Out: Ocular Therapeutix Inc (OCUL)

Corriente Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Ocular Therapeutix Inc. The sale prices were between $7.36 and $9.87, with an estimated average price of $8.29.

Sold Out: Celldex Therapeutics Inc (CLDX)

Corriente Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Celldex Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $9.65 and $15.19, with an estimated average price of $11.71.

Sold Out: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Corriente Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Tesla Inc. The sale prices were between $223.93 and $498.32, with an estimated average price of $353.47.

Sold Out: Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (ARWR)

Corriente Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $33.21 and $51.27, with an estimated average price of $43.06.



