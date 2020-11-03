  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
JFG Wealth Management, LLC Buys PIMCO ETF TRUST, Dollar General Corp, Amazon.com Inc

November 03, 2020 | About: MINT -0.01% DG +2.19% TMO +2.28% AMZN +1.46% GOOGL +1.31% MSFT +2.03% ZBRA +8.92%

Investment company JFG Wealth Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys PIMCO ETF TRUST, Dollar General Corp, Amazon.com Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Alphabet Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, JFG Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2020Q3, JFG Wealth Management, LLC owns 49 stocks with a total value of $141 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of JFG Wealth Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/jfg+wealth+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of JFG Wealth Management, LLC
  1. PIMCO ETF TRUST (MINT) - 327,043 shares, 23.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 46.26%
  2. VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VV) - 206,544 shares, 22.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.36%
  3. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc (LBRT) - 4,039,725 shares, 22.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.18%
  4. VANGUARD TAX MANAG (VEA) - 274,384 shares, 7.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.18%
  5. VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VB) - 31,120 shares, 3.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.38%
New Purchase: Dollar General Corp (DG)

JFG Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Dollar General Corp. The purchase prices were between $186.46 and $209.8, with an estimated average price of $196.56. The stock is now traded at around $214.10. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.73%. The holding were 18,350 shares as of .

New Purchase: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)

JFG Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The purchase prices were between $359.77 and $441.52, with an estimated average price of $412.38. The stock is now traded at around $491.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 3,720 shares as of .

New Purchase: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

JFG Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $2878.7 and $3531.45, with an estimated average price of $3151.21. The stock is now traded at around $3048.41. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 520 shares as of .

New Purchase: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

JFG Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $1409.39 and $1717.39, with an estimated average price of $1523.87. The stock is now traded at around $1645.66. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 1,045 shares as of .

New Purchase: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

JFG Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Microsoft Corp. The purchase prices were between $200.39 and $231.65, with an estimated average price of $210.04. The stock is now traded at around $206.43. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 6,765 shares as of .

New Purchase: Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA)

JFG Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Zebra Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $248.73 and $294.36, with an estimated average price of $268.82. The stock is now traded at around $319.22. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 4,260 shares as of .

Added: PIMCO ETF TRUST (MINT)

JFG Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in PIMCO ETF TRUST by 46.26%. The purchase prices were between $101.57 and $102, with an estimated average price of $101.83. The stock is now traded at around $101.90. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.47%. The holding were 327,043 shares as of .



