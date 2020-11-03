JFG Wealth Management, LLC Buys PIMCO ETF TRUST, Dollar General Corp, Amazon.com Inc

Investment company JFG Wealth Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys PIMCO ETF TRUST, Dollar General Corp, Amazon.com Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Alphabet Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, JFG Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2020Q3, JFG Wealth Management, LLC owns 49 stocks with a total value of $141 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: DG, AMZN, TMO, GOOGL, MSFT, ZBRA, WMT, ADBE, OTEX, CRM, ABBV, TFI, QCOM, SCHO, BWX, VRT, SLB, JNJ, EVBG, OXY, BABA, ARKG, AMGN, SCHB, BDX, IBM, DIS, SWK, SCHF, SCHE, SCHH, SLYV,

DG, AMZN, TMO, GOOGL, MSFT, ZBRA, WMT, ADBE, OTEX, CRM, ABBV, TFI, QCOM, SCHO, BWX, VRT, SLB, JNJ, EVBG, OXY, BABA, ARKG, AMGN, SCHB, BDX, IBM, DIS, SWK, SCHF, SCHE, SCHH, SLYV, Added Positions: MINT, VEA, VNQ, SCHR, DBC,

MINT, VEA, VNQ, SCHR, DBC, Reduced Positions: VV, LBRT, VB, SPYX, SCHC, EEMS, PBW, VWO, SPY,

For the details of JFG Wealth Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/jfg+wealth+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

PIMCO ETF TRUST (MINT) - 327,043 shares, 23.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 46.26% VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VV) - 206,544 shares, 22.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.36% Liberty Oilfield Services Inc (LBRT) - 4,039,725 shares, 22.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.18% VANGUARD TAX MANAG (VEA) - 274,384 shares, 7.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.18% VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VB) - 31,120 shares, 3.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.38%

JFG Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Dollar General Corp. The purchase prices were between $186.46 and $209.8, with an estimated average price of $196.56. The stock is now traded at around $214.10. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.73%. The holding were 18,350 shares as of .

JFG Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The purchase prices were between $359.77 and $441.52, with an estimated average price of $412.38. The stock is now traded at around $491.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 3,720 shares as of .

JFG Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $2878.7 and $3531.45, with an estimated average price of $3151.21. The stock is now traded at around $3048.41. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 520 shares as of .

JFG Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $1409.39 and $1717.39, with an estimated average price of $1523.87. The stock is now traded at around $1645.66. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 1,045 shares as of .

JFG Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Microsoft Corp. The purchase prices were between $200.39 and $231.65, with an estimated average price of $210.04. The stock is now traded at around $206.43. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 6,765 shares as of .

JFG Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Zebra Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $248.73 and $294.36, with an estimated average price of $268.82. The stock is now traded at around $319.22. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 4,260 shares as of .

JFG Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in PIMCO ETF TRUST by 46.26%. The purchase prices were between $101.57 and $102, with an estimated average price of $101.83. The stock is now traded at around $101.90. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.47%. The holding were 327,043 shares as of .