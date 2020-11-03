  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
GlobeNewswire
GlobeNewswire
Articles 

Kinsale Capital Group Promotes Ashlee Randall to Lead Kinsale's Commercial Property and Inland Marine Underwriting

November 03, 2020 | About: NAS:KNSL +2.45%

RICHMOND, Va., Nov. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: KNSL) today announced that Ashlee B. Randall has been promoted to Vice President – Commercial Property and Inland Marine. Ms. Randall previously served as Assistant Vice President leading Kinsale’s Energy and Environmental Divisions. Prior to joining Kinsale, Ms. Randall held various underwriting positions of increasing responsibility at James River Insurance Company. She holds Bachelor of Arts degrees in both history and mathematics from Sweet Briar College and has earned the Associate designations in Insurance Services, Commercial Underwriting, and Surplus Lines Underwriting, and the Chartered Property Casualty Underwriter designation from The Institutes.

Brian Haney, Kinsale’s Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, stated, “We congratulate Ashlee on her promotion. She has provided strong leadership in the development of our Energy and Environmental Divisions and we have great confidence in her ability to grow and enhance our Commercial Property and Inland Marine capabilities.”

Ms. Randall is an employee of Kinsale Management, Inc., the management services company of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. Kinsale’s products are offered through its underwriting divisions within Kinsale Insurance Company, a subsidiary of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc.

About Kinsale Capital Group, Inc.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. is a specialty insurance group headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, focusing on the excess and surplus lines market.

Contact

Bryan Petrucelli
Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer
804-289-1272

Source: Kinsale Capital Group, Inc.


16b50776-9269-401d-bfe5-bb2d6d702624

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by GlobeNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)